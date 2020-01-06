You are here

Baby Talk: How to cut your newborn's nails

Even though your baby’s nails are softer and more pliable than yours, they still can cause scratches and need trimming regularly. (Shutterstock)
Baby Arabia

Baby Talk: How to cut your newborn's nails

  • Because your baby’s fingernails grow so fast, you may need to trim them weekly or even more frequently
DUBAI: Cutting your newborn’s nails can be quite scary! Even though your baby’s nails are softer and more pliable than yours, they still can cause scratches and need trimming regularly.

Because your baby’s fingernails grow so fast, you may need to trim them weekly or even more frequently. Thankfully, toenails don’t grow as quickly so don’t need cutting quite as often.

File them down

Filing your baby’s nails with an emery board is the, safest way, but it takes more time. If you use this method be careful not to file the tender skin under the nail bed. Don’t use a metal nail file, they are too rough for a baby’s skin.

Use a baby nail clipper

Clip your baby’s nails as you would your own, gently pushing back the fingertip from the nail to allow space for the clipper. This helps prevent clipping your baby’s finger. Short little clips above the white nail line will help prevent clipping too close. For toenails, clip straight across. Keep a firm hold on your child’s hand (or foot) as you clip. You can also use scissor-shaped clippers or manicure scissors. Smooth rough edges with an emery board.




(Shutterstock)

Clip while baby sleeps

If you are lucky, you can trim nails while your baby is sleeping. They might sleep right through it. This is great because they won’t struggle and move making clipping or cutting more difficult. Even if you’re clipping while baby sleeps, make sure you have adequate light for the task.

Distract and relax

If you need to trim your baby’s nails while they are awake, try to distract them. When newborns are alert they like to clench their fists, making the process more difficult. Try to make sure you and your baby, are as relaxed as possible. A good time is right after baby’s bath, when they are relaxed and their nails are soft. If your baby tenses up, take a break and give her a chance to calm down. Singing a favorite song or nursery rhyme may help.

This article was first published on babyarabia.com.

Baby Talk: The importance of touch to newborn babies

The warmth and rhythmical rocking of a parents arms will sooth a crying baby better than anything. (Shutterstock)
Updated 02 January 2020
Baby Arabia

Baby Talk: The importance of touch to newborn babies

  • Beyond skin to skin contact at birth, babies find touch soothing
Updated 02 January 2020
Baby Arabia

DUBAI: If possible doctors and will delivery a newborn baby directly onto the mother’s stomach as skin to skin contact immediately after birth is an important part of the bonding process but also can help reduce crying, keep the baby warm, and help the mother to breastfeed successfully. The benefits of skin to skin contact are significant.

Human contact

Beyond skin to skin contact at birth, babies find touch soothing. The warmth and rhythmical rocking of a parents arms will sooth a crying baby better than anything.

It may often help to wrap your baby up securely in a blanket, although it’s very important not to allow your baby to become overheated.

Alternatively, many parents find carrying their baby around in a sling an excellent way to reassure them. 

Baby massage can be another wonderful way to connect as well as calm down your little one and can be incorporated into the bedtime routine as a way of gently preparing your baby for sleep.

Comforters

(Shutterstock)

Many babies become attached to a certain blanket or toy, finding comfort from its touch and feel. A soft teddy or blanket can be a perfect bedtime companion as long as they are safe.

It can be a problem separating your baby from her cloth comforter in order to wash it regularly, so try to have two of the same so that you can have one in use and one in the wash when necessary.

Textures

Your baby will naturally want to explore different textures so invest in toys that have soft and hard components in them. Many soft toys suitable for newborns have built in texture panels for your baby to discover.

The brain is like a sponge in these early years so try and make sure your baby hears, touches, tastes and smells as many different textures as possible.

Topics: newborn babies

