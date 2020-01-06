NMC Health said on Monday an independent review, launched after US short-selling firm Muddy Waters criticized the private health care provider’s financials, will initially assess its cash balances as of Dec. 15.
Muddy Waters took a short position in NMC in December and questioned the value of its cash balance and assets, as well as reported profits and debts, triggering a selloff in the company’s shares.
NMC, which later that month promised to launch an independent review of its finances, said it expects to complete the review of its cash balances “as soon as possible” and publish the findings of the full assessment before its annual results.
Shares of the FTSE 100 company, which have lost a third of their value since the Muddy Waters report, slipped another 3 percent in morning trade.
London-listed NMC Health to assess cash position after short-seller attack
