Arab designers dominated the Golden Globes after-parties

Actress Sofia Carson wore Elie Saab at the post-Golden Globes bash. AFP
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

  • A handful of celebrities turned to Arab designers to dress them for the Golden Globes after-parties
DUBAI: When it comes to delivering a standout look, celebrities can always rely on design talent from our region. Case in point: Jennifer Lopez who was a vision at the CAA Golden Globes post-ceremony bash at Los Angeles’s Sunset Tower Hotel wearing a white feather-embellished Zuhair Murad design with sky-high slits on either side that would probably stop traffic.

The 50-year-old began her evening wearing a white strapless gown adorned with an oversized green and golden bow, before quickly changing into the daring after-party look from her self-proclaimed favorite Arab designer.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

CAA party.... #letsdance

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

And the singer-turned-actress wasn’t the only one to champion Lebanese couturiers on Sunday night. Designers hailing from the tiny Middle Eastern nation also found fans in “Pretty Little Liars” actresses Shay Mitchell and Ashley Benson, who chose looks from Nicolas Jebran and Georges Hobeika, respectively, at the Warner Bros x InStyle Golden Globes after-party.

Hobeika was also championed by 22-year-old actress Bella Thorne. She chose a plunging white embroidered gown. 




Actress Shay Mitchell wearing Nicolas Jebran. AFP

Also at the post-show bash was American actress and singer Sofia Carson who opted for a plunging metallic green Elie Saab dress that featured oversized sleeves.

Up-and-coming regional designers also made a splash at last night’s event. For instance, American television personality Lala Anthony turned heads in a black evening gown with an up-to-there slit created by Kuwait-based fashion house Labourjoisie. 




Lala Anthony wore Labourjoisie at the Warner Bros x InStyle Golden Globes after-party. Getty

 

Topics: Golden Globes 2020 arab designers

The Golden Globes gift bag featured halal-friendly skincare

The Golden Globes gift bag was worth approximately $9,500. File/AFP
Updated 06 January 2020
Arab News

  • The 2020 Golden Globes gift bags boasted everything from luxury cosmetics to a seven-night stay in Hawaii
  • Also featured in the gift bags was halal-friendly skincare from UK-based cosmetics brand Baroque & Rose
DUBAI: The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Ricky Gervais, kicked off the 2020 award season on Jan. 5 at Los Angeles’s The Beverly Hilton.

Throughout the course of the evening, the ceremony honored the best and brightest in Hollywood. Though not everyone got to walk away with a golden statuette, the nominees together with the evening’s attendees all got to take home a gift bag that rivals all others. 

According to Forbes, the 2020 Golden Globes gift bags were worth approximately $9,500 and boasted everything from luxury cosmetics to a seven-night stay in Hawaii sponsored by American Luxury Tours.

Among the swag from countless sponsors nestled inside the massive tote bag was rose water beverages from H2rOse, spa products from Copper + Crane, Bluetooth speakers from Nuvelon, SunSoaker’s portable solar-powered chargers, Pat McGrath lipstick and shapewear from Nancy Ganz, to name but a few.

Also featured in the gift bags, which each celebrity received on the evening, was halal-friendly skincare from UK-based cosmetics brand Baroque & Rose.

The unisex skincare range was founded by former makeup artist Miriam Ciantar in Malta. Supplied

The unisex skincare range, which bills itself as “organic,” “vegan,” and “halal” was founded by former makeup artist Miriam Ciantar in Malta. The holistic and eco-friendly brand is known for using fresh, potent, locally-sourced ingredients that are organic and sustainable, both factors that generally constitute a product as “halal.”

Meanwhile, one set from the cruelty-free brand will set you back $218; a small price to pay when you’re a part of Hollywood’s elite. 

Below, some other notable items that made their way into this year's swag pack.

Silver Stork new parent care packages

RXBar natural protein bars

Livie & Luca children's shoes

San Clemente Cookie Dough Co

Si Passione Eau de Parfum by Armani

Lavassa coffee beans

Living Proof Triple Detox shampoo

Topics: 2020 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes gift bag featured halal-friendly skincare

