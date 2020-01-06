Arab designers dominated the Golden Globes after-parties

DUBAI: When it comes to delivering a standout look, celebrities can always rely on design talent from our region. Case in point: Jennifer Lopez who was a vision at the CAA Golden Globes post-ceremony bash at Los Angeles’s Sunset Tower Hotel wearing a white feather-embellished Zuhair Murad design with sky-high slits on either side that would probably stop traffic.

The 50-year-old began her evening wearing a white strapless gown adorned with an oversized green and golden bow, before quickly changing into the daring after-party look from her self-proclaimed favorite Arab designer.

And the singer-turned-actress wasn’t the only one to champion Lebanese couturiers on Sunday night. Designers hailing from the tiny Middle Eastern nation also found fans in “Pretty Little Liars” actresses Shay Mitchell and Ashley Benson, who chose looks from Nicolas Jebran and Georges Hobeika, respectively, at the Warner Bros x InStyle Golden Globes after-party.

Hobeika was also championed by 22-year-old actress Bella Thorne. She chose a plunging white embroidered gown.







Actress Shay Mitchell wearing Nicolas Jebran. AFP



Also at the post-show bash was American actress and singer Sofia Carson who opted for a plunging metallic green Elie Saab dress that featured oversized sleeves.

Up-and-coming regional designers also made a splash at last night’s event. For instance, American television personality Lala Anthony turned heads in a black evening gown with an up-to-there slit created by Kuwait-based fashion house Labourjoisie.