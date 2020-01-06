You are here

  Haftar army captures Sirte city in Libya

Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) said they were "steadily advancing towards the heart of Sirte". (AFP/File photo)
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Libyan National Army (LNA) forces loyal to eastern commander Khalifa Haftar on Monday captured large parts of the central coastal city of Sirte.

The city, birthplace of former dictator Muammar Qaddafi, has been controlled since 2016 by the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), based in Tripoli.

“The army forces control all the districts surrounding Sirte, and we are heading toward the heart of the city to complete its liberation,” LNA spokesman Khaled Al-Mahjoub said.

The advance by Haftar’s forces came as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he had sent troops to Libya to support the GNA, following last week’s approval by parliament.

“The mission of our soldiers there is coordination,” Erdogan said. “They will develop an operations center.”

Turkey is expected to send about 2,000 troops to Libya, including special forces, and to deploy electronic weapons such as the KORAL land-based mobile radar-jamming system.

However, experts told Arab News they faced a tough task.  “The main air and sea ports in Tripoli and Misrata still remain under threat by the LNA … which will make significant operations of air and sea assets difficult for Turkey,” said Oded Berkowitz, a security analyst. “Turkey will need a strong, large and safe operating base in Libya, which … they will have great difficulty in achieving.”

Egypt said  it would host a meeting on Wednesday of foreign ministers from France, Italy, Greece and Cyprus, to discuss “rapid developments” in Libya and “ways to push efforts to reach a comprehensive settlement.”

Prince Charles to meet Palestinian president Abbas in Bethlehem

Reuters

  • The heir to the British throne will also commemorate the liberation of Auschwitz 75 years ago
LONDON: Prince Charles will meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in Jerusalem during his visit this month.

The heir to the British throne will also commemorate the liberation of Auschwitz 75 years ago when he visits Jerusalem, his office said on Monday.

He will be the most senior British royal to pay an official visit to Israel and the Palestinian Territories.

Charles will attend the World Holocaust Forum at the Holocaust remembrance centre Yad Vashem on Jan. 24 to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in southern Poland, the largest Nazi death camp in World War Two.

He will also meet British Holocaust survivors who will be travelling to Israel for the event.

"The prince is honoured to be among the small number of international leaders who have been invited to address the event," Scott Furssedonn-Wood, the prince's Deputy Private Secretary, said.

Full details of the trip were still being finalised but he hoped to visit his grandmother's grave in Jerusalem and might visit other holy sites, his office said.

In 2018, Charles's son Prince William became the first British royal to visit Israel and the Palestinian Territories in an official capacity in 2018.

