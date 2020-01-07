You are here

Australian bushfires hit businesses

A dog sits among ash from bushfires in Merimbula. The fires have ripped through more than 6 million hectares of land in Australia’s NSW and Victoria. (AFP)
Updated 07 January 2020
Reuters

  • In Victoria, fires are expected to have killed large numbers of livestock, gutting a A$3.3 billion industry
SYDNEY: As Australia’s deadly bushfires rage, many companies are reporting hits to business with resorts shutting their doors, cheesemakers struggling to secure milk supplies and insurance claims on the rise.

As many as 5,850 fire-related insurance claims have been lodged since early November with insured losses estimated at A$375 million, according to the Insurance Council of Australia (ICA). However, with conditions still too dangerous in many areas, the full cost of the disaster is not expected to be known for several weeks.

The fires have ripped through more than 6 million hectares of land in the two most populous states of New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria, killing 24 people so far, razing thousands of buildings and leaving some towns without electricity and mobile coverage.

Aspen Group, which owns tourist parks in idyllic beach towns like Tomakin on the NSW south coast, said on Monday it has turned away holidaymakers from its rentals as a result of the fires and expects a hit of at least A$500,000 to its revenue.

“Fire activity along the NSW south coast has been catastrophic with significant loss of life, housing and infrastructure,” Aspen said in a statement.

“Tourists and residents have been asked to leave the region. It is not known when trading conditions will return to normal,” it said, although none of its properties have been affected by the fires.

Bega Cheese, which operates two sites the NSW district it is named after, said its employees and dairy suppliers had been affected by the bushfires, sending its shares sinking nearly 9 percent on Monday.

In Victoria, which accounts for one-third of Australia’s milk production, fires are expected to have killed large numbers of livestock, gutting a A$3.3 billion industry.

Vitalharvest Freehold Trust, which leases farms to Australia’s largest listed fruit and vegetables grower Costa Group, said the fires had damaged a packing shed, including equipment and vehicles at one of its berry farms.

The farm comprises about 6 percent of Vitalharvest’s berry plantings, it said, adding a full assessment was yet to be carried out.

Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers requested a trading halt on the stock exchange until Tuesday, pending an announcement on the “current fire situation.”

Kangaroo Island is a popular holiday spot in South Australia where two people died as dangerous fires burned over the weekend.

Last week, Insurance Australia Group said it expected to pay roughly A$400 million in natural peril claims for the six months to Dec. 31. That is more than half of its A$641 million natural peril allowance for the fiscal year.

Rival Suncorp said it had received more than 1,500 claims since the fires began in November. “However, the full impact will not be known for several weeks until areas are safe to access.”

US-Iran tensions roil world markets as gold hits 7-year high

US-Iran tensions roil world markets as gold hits 7-year high

  • Soleimani's death has heightened geopolitical risks for financial markets
  • In time of volatility, traders often seek the sanctuary of assets like gold
LONDON: Global stock markets took another hit Monday while oil and gold prices surged in response to the escalating tensions in the Middle East following the US killing of Iran’s top general.
The death of Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike has heightened geopolitical risks for financial markets, including concerns about potential disruptions to the global oil supply.
The US has reinforced its presence in the Middle East in preparation for reprisals from Iran, which has vowed revenge. Iraq, meanwhile, has called for the expulsion of American troops from its territory.
The moves in financial markets illustrated the concerns of investors. In time of volatility, traders often seek the sanctuary of assets like gold and steer clear of those that are considered risky, such as stocks.
“The escalation in the Middle East was both unexpected and unwelcome,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at trading platform OANDA Europe. “Investors are now fully in defensive mode, hoping for the best but fearing the worst. Safe havens are naturally performing solidly while stocks and other risky assets take a pummeling.”
In oil markets, a barrel of benchmark New York crude was up 0.9% at $63.60, while the international Brent standard rose 1.1% to $69.37 a barrel. Gold, which is widely considered the safest financial asset, hit 7-year highs, up 1.7% to $1,579.60 an ounce.
In stock markets, European indexes followed Asia lower and Wall Street appeared set for sizeable falls at the open, on a day when most traders are back at their desks following the Christmas break.
In Europe, Germany’s DAX slid 1.4% to 13,037 while the CAC 40 in Paris declined 0.9% to 5,989. In the US, Dow futures and the broader S&P 500 futures were 0.5% lower.
Earlier, Asian economies, which depend heavily on oil from the Middle East, saw their stock markets fall. The Nikkei 225 index in Japan slid 1.9% to 2204.86, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost 0.8% to 28,226.19. In South Korea, the Kospi lost 1% to 2,155.07. The Shanghai Composite index fared better, ending flat, at 3,083.41.
Many indexes around the world are coming off record highs after closing out 2019 with their best annual performance for years. Whether those gains get wiped out in the early days of 2020 will depend on what happens next in the Middle East.
“Whether it escalates into large-scale attacks over the coming days and weeks, and grows into a full-blown US-Iran conflict, is very hard to say,” said Neil Wilson, chief markets analyst at Markets.com in London. “But the risk premium genie is out of the bottle again.”

