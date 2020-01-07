6 dead, including 4 residents, after extremist raid in Kenya

You are here

Deputy county commissioner Bowen said Tuesday the gunmen targeted police officers at a roadblock near the village of Saretho. (File/AFP)
Updated 07 January 2020
AP

  • Residents were killed by stray bullets during the fight
  • Al-Shabab has increased their attacks inside Kenya since December
NAIROBI, Kenya: A Kenyan government official says four people are dead after a raid by suspected Al-Shabab extremists in eastern Garissa County.
Deputy county commissioner Kibet Bowen said Tuesday the gunmen targeted police officers at a roadblock near the village of Saretho. Two of the suspected extremists were killed by police, he said.
He said the residents were killed by stray bullets during the fighting.
The Al-Qaida-linked Al-Shabab has vowed retribution on Kenya for deploying its troops in 2011 to fight the extremist group in neighboring Somalia.
Since December the group has increased attacks inside Kenya including Sunday’s attack on a military base that killed three US military personnel.

Paris, US have 15 days to settle tech tax dispute

  • President Donald Trump last month threatened to punish Paris for a new tax on tech giants such as Netflix and Amazon
  • France last year approved a levy on tech firms as international efforts dragged on to find a new model to tax revenues earned via online sales and advertising
PARIS: France and the United States have given themselves 15 days to settle a dispute over the taxation of US tech giants, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Tuesday.
Le Maire said he had a “long discussion” on the telephone Monday with his US counterpart Steven Mnuchin.
“We have given ourselves exactly 15 days” to solve the issue at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Le Maire said, urging Washington not to impose sanctions during this time.
He was speaking at a meeting in Paris with EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan, who said the European Union would “stand together with France” in the dispute.
President Donald Trump last month threatened to punish Paris for a new tax on tech giants such as Netflix and Amazon, unveiling sky-high retaliatory duties on $2.4 billion of French wines, makeup and leather handbags.
On Monday, Le Maire urged Washington to renounce the threatened sanctions and warned of possible EU retaliation.
“This trade war is in no one’s interest and I call on our American friends to display wisdom, to return to their senses,” Le Maire told France Inter radio.
He said his meeting with Hogan would “study the possibility of commercial retaliation.”
France last year approved a levy on tech firms as international efforts dragged on to find a new model to tax revenues earned via online sales and advertising.
Tech companies pay little in many countries in which they are not physically present.
The levy will see them paying up to three percent of their revenues earned in France.
Washington says US companies such as Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon have been singled out by the French tax.

