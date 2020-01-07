You are here

  • Home
  • US warns citizens in China over mystery pneumonia outbreak

US warns citizens in China over mystery pneumonia outbreak

Chinese health officials have ruled out a resurgence of the highly contagious SARS virus, which killed hundreds more than a decade ago. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4qh28

Updated 07 January 2020
AFP

US warns citizens in China over mystery pneumonia outbreak

  • The viral illness was first reported last week in Wuhan, a central Chinese city with a population of over 11 million
  • Chinese health officials have ruled out a resurgence of the highly contagious SARS virus
Updated 07 January 2020
AFP

BEIJING: Americans traveling in China should avoid animals and contact with sick people as the country grapples with a mystery pneumonia outbreak, the US embassy in China said Tuesday.
The viral illness was first reported last week in Wuhan, a central Chinese city with a population of over 11 million, and has since grown to at least 59 cases.
Chinese health officials have ruled out a resurgence of the highly contagious SARS virus, which killed hundreds more than a decade ago, after fears spread online that it had made a comeback.
“Be aware and practice usual precautions,” said the health alert issued by the US embassy, which urged citizens to seek medical care “right away” if they felt sick after traveling to Wuhan.
The outbreak of pneumonia comes just a few weeks before China’s busiest travel season of the year, when millions of people take buses, trains and planes for Lunar New Year.
The upcoming holiday has prompted concerns in Taiwan, where vice premier Chen Chi-mai has urged the island’s health and welfare ministry to strengthen quarantine controls at airports and “plan properly.”
On Monday, Taiwan’s center for disease control also advised residents planning to travel to or near Wuhan to wear masks and avoid contact with wild animals.
In Hong Kong, authorities say 21 people have been hospitalized after returning from Wuhan in recent days and displaying flu-like illnesses but none were confirmed to have contracted the mystery new strain.
Nonetheless officials have raised the alert level to “serious” and rolled out extra monitoring measures.
So far, none of the 59 patients infected with pneumonia have died though seven are seriously ill, according to Wuhan’s health commission.
All are being treated in quarantine and no obvious evidence of human-to-human transmission has been found so far, it said Sunday.
The infection broke out between December 12 and 19, with some of the patients employed at a seafood market in the city that has since been closed for disinfection.
Avian flu and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome have also been ruled out alongside SARS, it added.
“The reported link to a wholesale fish and live animal market could indicate an exposure link to animals,” the World Health Organization said on Sunday.
“Pneumonia is common in the winter season,” it added, and said the concentration of cases should be handled “prudently.”

Topics: Health China

Related

Food & Health
Scientists find compound to fight virus behind MERS and SARS
Saudi Arabia
Unpredictable MERS ‘deadlier than SARS’

Paris, US have 15 days to settle tech tax dispute

Updated 07 January 2020
AFP

Paris, US have 15 days to settle tech tax dispute

  • President Donald Trump last month threatened to punish Paris for a new tax on tech giants such as Netflix and Amazon
  • France last year approved a levy on tech firms as international efforts dragged on to find a new model to tax revenues earned via online sales and advertising
Updated 07 January 2020
AFP

PARIS: France and the United States have given themselves 15 days to settle a dispute over the taxation of US tech giants, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Tuesday.
Le Maire said he had a “long discussion” on the telephone Monday with his US counterpart Steven Mnuchin.
“We have given ourselves exactly 15 days” to solve the issue at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Le Maire said, urging Washington not to impose sanctions during this time.
He was speaking at a meeting in Paris with EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan, who said the European Union would “stand together with France” in the dispute.
President Donald Trump last month threatened to punish Paris for a new tax on tech giants such as Netflix and Amazon, unveiling sky-high retaliatory duties on $2.4 billion of French wines, makeup and leather handbags.
On Monday, Le Maire urged Washington to renounce the threatened sanctions and warned of possible EU retaliation.
“This trade war is in no one’s interest and I call on our American friends to display wisdom, to return to their senses,” Le Maire told France Inter radio.
He said his meeting with Hogan would “study the possibility of commercial retaliation.”
France last year approved a levy on tech firms as international efforts dragged on to find a new model to tax revenues earned via online sales and advertising.
Tech companies pay little in many countries in which they are not physically present.
The levy will see them paying up to three percent of their revenues earned in France.
Washington says US companies such as Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon have been singled out by the French tax.

Topics: US France tech tax

Related

Middle-East
Israel to withhold $43 million of Palestinian tax funds
Business & Economy
Japan’s consumer inflation climbs as shoppers foot bill for labor, tax hikes

Latest updates

Curvy model Ashley Graham reveals her struggles of finding a wedding dress
Saudi Arabia arrests wanted man in Qatif who opened fire at security patrol
UN says ‘no plan B’ to Syria cross-border aid system
Britain says war with Iran would strengthen militants
The Qasimi Fall 2020 show was a tribute to the late designer

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.