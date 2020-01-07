You are here

  • Home
  • Paris, US have 15 days to settle tech tax dispute

Paris, US have 15 days to settle tech tax dispute

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan attend a joint news conference after a meeting at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, January 7, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cvxge

Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

Paris, US have 15 days to settle tech tax dispute

  • President Donald Trump last month threatened to punish Paris for a new tax on tech giants such as Netflix and Amazon
  • France last year approved a levy on tech firms as international efforts dragged on to find a new model to tax revenues earned via online sales and advertising
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: France and the United States have given themselves 15 days to settle a dispute over the taxation of US tech giants, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Tuesday.
Le Maire said he had a “long discussion” on the telephone Monday with his US counterpart Steven Mnuchin.
“We have given ourselves exactly 15 days” to solve the issue at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Le Maire said, urging Washington not to impose sanctions during this time.
He was speaking at a meeting in Paris with EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan, who said the European Union would “stand together with France” in the dispute.
President Donald Trump last month threatened to punish Paris for a new tax on tech giants such as Netflix and Amazon, unveiling sky-high retaliatory duties on $2.4 billion of French wines, makeup and leather handbags.
On Monday, Le Maire urged Washington to renounce the threatened sanctions and warned of possible EU retaliation.
“This trade war is in no one’s interest and I call on our American friends to display wisdom, to return to their senses,” Le Maire told France Inter radio.
He said his meeting with Hogan would “study the possibility of commercial retaliation.”
France last year approved a levy on tech firms as international efforts dragged on to find a new model to tax revenues earned via online sales and advertising.
Tech companies pay little in many countries in which they are not physically present.
The levy will see them paying up to three percent of their revenues earned in France.
Washington says US companies such as Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon have been singled out by the French tax.

Topics: US France tech tax

Related

Middle-East
Israel to withhold $43 million of Palestinian tax funds
Business & Economy
Japan’s consumer inflation climbs as shoppers foot bill for labor, tax hikes

Pakistan parliament passes law limiting age, tenure of army chief

Updated 39 min 41 sec ago
AFP

Pakistan parliament passes law limiting age, tenure of army chief

  • Pakistan has been ruled by the military for roughly half its 72-year history
  • The army is seen as the most powerful institution in the country
Updated 39 min 41 sec ago
AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s parliament on Tuesday passed laws limiting the maximum age and tenure of the country’s army chief, a significant move in a country which has been ruled by the powerful military for nearly half its existence.
The legislation came after the supreme court last year challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to extend the appointment of army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, 59, by a further three years.
Pakistan has been ruled by the military for roughly half its 72-year history, and the army is seen as the most powerful institution in the country.
The term for a military chief is supposed to be three years, but Bajwa was the latest in a long line of generals to see their tenure extended.
The legislation passed in Pakistan’s lower house Tuesday also sets a maximum age of 64 for the chiefs of the army, air force and navy.
The bill now goes to the senate, where it is expected to pass before being signed into law by the president.
Bajwa was appointed to lead the military in 2016, taking over from the popular General Raheel Sharif.
Since taking power, however, Bajwa and the military have been criticized for cracking down on civil society and have been accused of orchestrating Khan’s victory in the 2018 elections.
There have been nine army chiefs since Pakistan’s independence in 1947 following partition with India.

Topics: Military Pakistan Qamar Javed Bajwa

Related

Special
World
Legal wrangle over Pakistan army chief’s tenure extension
Special
World
Pakistan army chief gets 6-month extension from court

Latest updates

Paris, US have 15 days to settle tech tax dispute
Actress Yasmine Sabri: First Arab woman in Cartier campaign
Musical adaptation of Khalil Gibran’s ‘Broken Wings’ set to make UAE debut
Pakistan parliament passes law limiting age, tenure of army chief
Yemen’s Taiz National Museum Reopens After Four Years of Closure

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.