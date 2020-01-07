You are here

  • Home
  • US warns ships in Middle East waterways of possible Iran action

US warns ships in Middle East waterways of possible Iran action

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard forces inspect the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz in July. (Mehr News Agency via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/22h8a

Updated 11 sec ago
AP

US warns ships in Middle East waterways of possible Iran action

  • Oil tankers were targeted in mine attacks last year the US blamed on Iran
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

TEHRAN: The US government is warning ships across Middle East waterways crucial to global energy supplies that there’s the “possibility of Iranian action against US maritime interests” in the region.
The US Maritime Administration put out the warning Tuesday, citing the rising threats after an American drone strike in Baghdad killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
Oil tankers were targeted in mine attacks last year the US blamed on Iran.
Tehran denied being responsible though it did seize oil tankers around the crucial Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Arabian Gulf through which 20 percent of the world’s crude oil travels.

Topics: Iran

Britain says war with Iran would strengthen militants

Updated 46 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

Britain says war with Iran would strengthen militants

  • Dominic Raab: What we’re looking to do is to de-escalate the tensions with Iran
  • ‘We are concerned that if we see a full-blown war it would be very damaging’
Updated 46 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Britain on Tuesday called for calm after the United States killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and said a war with Iran would only benefit Islamist militants across the Middle East.
What we’re looking to do is to de-escalate the tensions with Iran and make sure in relation to Iraq that we don’t lose the hard-won gains that we secured against Daesh,” British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.
Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday said the US killing of Soleimani was state terrorism, and that Iran would ‘respond proportionately.’
“We are concerned that if we see a full-blown war it would be very damaging and actually the terrorists, in particular Daesh, would be the only winners,” the British foreign secretary said.
“We’re working with our US partners, our EU partners, that is why I’m travelling out to Brussels today, to make sure we send a very clear and consistent message on the need for de-escalation and to find a diplomatic route though.”

Topics: Iran Britain Death of Qassem Soleimani Soleimani death Qassem Soleimani

Related

Middle-East
Trump threatens sanctions on Baghdad after lawmakers call on US troops to leave

Latest updates

Britain says war with Iran would strengthen militants
The Qasimi Fall 2020 show was a tribute to the late designer
US warns ships in Middle East waterways of possible Iran action
Iran drops espionage charges against detained French academics
Paris, US have 15 days to settle tech tax dispute

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.