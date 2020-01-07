You are here

The Qasimi Fall 2020 show was a tribute to the late designer

The late designer's twin sister Hoor Al-Qasimi was unable to hold back her tears.
  • Qasimi presented its Fall 2020 runway show in London this week
  • It was the final collection that the late Khalid Al-Qasimi designed and directed for the label
DUBAI: Qasimi presented its Fall 2020 runway show at London’s Truman Brewery on Sunday, nearly six-months after the death of its founder and creative director, Khalid Al-Qasimi who passed away at the age of 39 in London in July 2019.

It was the final collection that the late fashion designer, who launched the eponymous label in 2015, designed and directed for the UAE-founded fashion label, mapping out the mood board and collection plan before his death last summer. 

The offering was presented by the late designer’s twin sister, Hoor, who now spearheads the label—Though the collection was finished by Adam Rice, head of design at Qasimi since its launch, based on Khalid’s vision.

Featuring 35 men’s and women’s pieces, the collection was a sartorial ode to the late designer.




Qasimi Fall 2020 RTW. Supplied

“Every sun has to set” and “Renewal, rebirth, immortality” were some of the phrases taken from the show notes and emblazoned on the collection’s lineup of hoodies, long-sleeved shirts and expertly-cut blazers. Tiny square bags toted by some of the models were provided by German bag designer Lutz Morris.

There was also PVC coats, velvet plum tuxedos, ultra-cozy sweatshirts emblazoned with Arabic text, puffer coats, shoulder-plated suits and pleated trousers, which made up the collection.

 After a model wearing an oversized white button-down with text “To Rise Again” inscribed on the back closed the show, an emotional Hoor Al-Qasimi came out to take the final bow, unable to hold back her tears.

Curvy model Ashley Graham reveals her struggles of finding a wedding dress

In 2017, Graham became the first plus-size woman to make the annual Forbes list of top-earning models. (AFP)
Curvy model Ashley Graham reveals her struggles of finding a wedding dress

  • When shopping for her dress, the model said she had to accept major details she did not want when she found the silhouette she loved
  • To help women like herself, the 32-year-old model has joined forces with Spanish wedding dress company Pronovias to create an inclusive bridal collection with sizes that range from 0 to 34
DUBAI: Ten years later, curvy model Ashley Graham opens up about her personal struggles finding her dream wedding gown. 

Graham, who married videographer Justin Ervin and is expecting a baby soon, wrote: “A lot of us know the feeling of compromising style for sizing, something you shouldn’t have to do on your wedding day!”

When shopping for her dress, the model said she had to accept major details she did not want when she found the silhouette she loved.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It has been 9 years since Justin and I got married and I wouldn’t change anything about that day. EXCEPT…a lot of us know the feeling of compromising style for sizing, something you shouldn’t have to do on your wedding day! I found a silhouette that I loved, but I had to accept major details I didn’t want because there was nothing in that shape that fit me. And it wasn’t even the right size! We ended up adding a panel to a size 10 dress off the rack so it would fit my 14 frame to make it work. Finding a dream dress is something I would have loved to experience! Andddd I want all of you to be able to have! I’m so excited to be partnering with @pronovias to create a bridal line for everyone. The collection runs from size 0-34 and there is something for any type of bride! There are so many different dresses for anyone from the classic bride to the ultra glam bride and options with SLEEVES, which I love. By far my favorite part is that every dress has shapewear and bras built in. I can’t WAIT for you guys to see the collection when it’s out this March! You shouldn’t have to compromise who you are because of what’s on the rack

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on

“We ended up adding a panel to a size 10 dress off the rack so it would fit my 14 frame to make it work,” she said.

To help women like herself, the 32-year-old model has joined forces with Spanish wedding dress company Pronovias to create an inclusive bridal collection with sizes that range from 0 to 34, and that caters to bodies of all types and shapes.

Commenting on the collaboration, Graham said: “There are so many different dresses for anyone from the classic bride to the ultra glam bride and options with sleeves, which I love.” Every dress “has shape-wear and bras built in,” she added.

The collection is expected to be released in March. In 2017, Graham became the first plus-size woman to make the annual Forbes list of top-earning models, ranked 10th with an estimated income of $5.5 million between June 1, 2016, and June 1, 2017. 

