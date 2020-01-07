The Qasimi Fall 2020 show was a tribute to the late designer

DUBAI: Qasimi presented its Fall 2020 runway show at London’s Truman Brewery on Sunday, nearly six-months after the death of its founder and creative director, Khalid Al-Qasimi who passed away at the age of 39 in London in July 2019.

It was the final collection that the late fashion designer, who launched the eponymous label in 2015, designed and directed for the UAE-founded fashion label, mapping out the mood board and collection plan before his death last summer.

The offering was presented by the late designer’s twin sister, Hoor, who now spearheads the label—Though the collection was finished by Adam Rice, head of design at Qasimi since its launch, based on Khalid’s vision.

Featuring 35 men’s and women’s pieces, the collection was a sartorial ode to the late designer.







Qasimi Fall 2020 RTW. Supplied



“Every sun has to set” and “Renewal, rebirth, immortality” were some of the phrases taken from the show notes and emblazoned on the collection’s lineup of hoodies, long-sleeved shirts and expertly-cut blazers. Tiny square bags toted by some of the models were provided by German bag designer Lutz Morris.

There was also PVC coats, velvet plum tuxedos, ultra-cozy sweatshirts emblazoned with Arabic text, puffer coats, shoulder-plated suits and pleated trousers, which made up the collection.

After a model wearing an oversized white button-down with text “To Rise Again” inscribed on the back closed the show, an emotional Hoor Al-Qasimi came out to take the final bow, unable to hold back her tears.