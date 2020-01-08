You are here

China’s farmers reap rich harvest through video-sharing apps

Chinese farmer Ma Gongzuo collecting honey in Zhejiang province. Ma started posting videos showing the origins of his products, which has boosted sales. (AFP)
Updated 08 January 2020
AFP

  • An estimated 847 million people access the Internet in China via their smartphone
HENGZHANG: “Do you want a piece?” beekeeper Ma Gongzuo says, looking into the camera of a friend’s smartphone before biting into the dripping comb of amber-colored honey.

The clip goes out to his 737,000 followers on Douyin, the Chinese version of popular video sharing app TikTok, that has 400 million users in the country and has turned Ma into something of a celebrity.

Creating videos has become a popular sales tacticfor Chinese farmers — the clips show increasingly discerning consumers the origins of the product and provide a window into rural life that captures audience imagination.

For some it has helped them find a way out of poverty, which the ruling Communist party hopes to eradicate by 2020.

“Everyone said I was good for nothing when they saw I’d come back,” the 31 year-old says of his return to his village after a failed at- tempt at running an online cloth- ing business.

“They tell us that we can only get out of poverty if we study and get a job in a city,” he adds.

Today, Ma drives an expensive car and has already earned enough to buy property and help his parents and fellow villagers with their homes and businesses.

In 2015, Ma took on the family honey producing business in the verdant hills of Zhejiang province, and thanks to e-commerce apps, managed to turn a yearly revenue of 1 million yuan ($142,000).

But the sales began to stagnate, so in November 2018, with help from friends in the village, he began posting videos about his life on the farm.

They showed him opening up a hive surrounded by a swarm of bees, swimming barechested in a river, and chopping wood.

“I never advertise my products. I show my daily life, the landscapes of the countryside. That’s what interests people,” Ma said.

“Of course people suspect that I’m selling honey. But they decide to get in touch with me to say they want to buy some.”

Like most transactions in China, where hard cash is less and less popular, the orders are paid through apps like WeChat or AliPay.

Ma says he now sells between 2 and 3 million yuan worth of honey each year, as well as products like dried sweet potato and brown sugar.

“When I was young we were poor,” he recalls, adding: “At school I used to admire other kids who had pocket money, because I never had any.”

Now he drives a 4x4 BMW that cost around 760,000 yuan and has also invested in building a bed and breakfast hotel.

“Using Douyin, that was the turning point,” he says.

“Today I can buy my family what they need. I help the other villagers to sell their products too. All of the local economy benefits,” he explains.

In China, some 847 million ac- cess the Internet via their smartphone, so online apps have played a vital role in Ma’s success.

“It’s progress,” his father Ma Jianchun says happily. “We old people are overwhelmed. With the money, we’ve been able to renovate our house.”

China is home to the world’s largest market for live video broad- casting, according to US audit firm Deloitte.

Getting in on the trend, Douyin’s parent company ByteDance says it has organized training for 26,000 farmers on how to master the art of making videos.

There are other similar platforms including Kuaishou and Yizhibo.

Taobao, the most popular e-commerce app in the country, owned by tech giant Alibaba, launched a project in 2019 showing farm- ers how to become livestreaming hosts to help them earn more.

The number of people living under the poverty line in rural China has reduced dramatically — from 700 million in 1978 to 16.6 million in 2018, according to government figures.

But the depopulation of the countryside continues, as many Chinese head to cities in search of better-paid jobs.

“We want to be an example, to show young people that it is entirely possible to set up a business and earn money in rural areas,” explains university-educated Ma Gongzuo.

“We hope that more will return, so that life and the economy can resume in the villages.”

With his newfound fame, Ma says he has already received many proposals. And not just from those interested in his honey.

Topics: China Farmers

Sales boom for Rolls-Royce in Saudi Arabia

Frank Kane

  • The US is the biggest global market for Rolls-Royce with about 30 percent of sales
DUBAI: Saudi Arabian car connoisseurs are buying the new Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV in their droves, according to record financial figures from the luxury car manufacturer.

Rolls-Royce, announced a 25 percent jump in sales across the world in 2019 to the highest level of sales in its 116 year history. But the increase in the Middle East was significantly higher at 29 percent.

Saudi Arabia is the second largest market in the region after the UAE, and Torsten Muller-Otvos, the global chief executive of Rolls-Royce, said that sales in the Gulf reflected the fact that regional economies were succeeding in their strategy of reducing dependence on the oil price.

“We saw it in the beginning that when oil prices slumped we also saw sales a bit weaker, due to the fact that the oil price fueled the economy of the entire Middle East. But now it is understood that oil cannot be the only driver of economics in these countries, and for that reason it’s normalizing.

“It’s a fact that oil prices are now lower, but people are getting used to it. Businessmen and women are getting accustomed to it. It’s the new normal and the entire luxury goods business is performing pretty well over last year,” he said.

The star of the 2019 performance was the luxury four-wheel-drive Cullinan, which sells for about SR1.8 million ($480,000) in its basic form, through most Rolls-Royce customers spend a lot more on customizing their vehicles through the Rolls-Royce “Bespoke” unit.

Muller-Otvos said that globally about 40 percent of the 2019 sales increase was due to the Cullinan, introduced just over a year ago, but the proportion was bigger in the Arabian Gulf region for the Cullinan.

“The Middle East is very strong on SUVs, and the Cullinan is a recipe for success there. Customers have told me that we have hit the nail on the head with the car,” he said.

The UAE — with high-selling dealerships in Dubai and Abu Dhabi — is the biggest market for Rolls-Royce in the Middle East, followed by Saudi Arabia, while Qatar and Kuwait compete for the third place.

The US remained the biggest global market in 2019, with about 30 percent of sales, followed by China with about 25 percent. 

The Middle East market share was more than 10 percent of the global total.

The long-standing flagship of the Rolls-Royce range, the Phantom, was also in high demand in the region, he said. The ten-year-old Ghost is being replaced by a new version, which will be on the market toward the end of the year.

Muller-Otvos said that Rolls- Royce makes a “meaningful contribution” to BMW finances, and is funding a big investment program at its Goodwood, UK, base, to prepare for the advent of electric Rolls-Royce models in the coming decade as well as to increase its capacity in bespoke engineering and design.

He added that the average age of a Rolls-Royce buyer had fallen significantly over the past decade, down from 56 years to 43 years, as the marque increases its appeal to women and young high-net-worth individuals.

Topics: Rolls-Royce Saudi Arabia Global market

