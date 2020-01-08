You are here

The IDA rallies around Syrian director Feras Fayyad after 'US visa denial'

Syrian director Feras Fayyad claims he was denied an American visa. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: The International Documentary Association (IDA) is rallying around Syrian director Feras Fayyad after his claims that he was denied an American visa.

The international documentary community sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last week, urging him to let Fayyad into the country to represent his film, “The Cave,” one of 15 feature documentaries still in contention for the Academy Award.

“Feras Fayyad is a respected and accomplished documentary filmmaker, but because he is Syrian he has been denied a visa to visit the United States in support of his latest film, “The Cave,” distributed by National Geographic Documentary Films,” the letter, which was signed by the IDA’s executive director, Simon Kilmurry,  said.

The letter was signed by over 100 notable figures in the documentary community, including Oscar winner Alex Gibney and Academy member Joan Churchill.

The director, who made history when his documentary “Last Men in Aleppo” was nominated for an Academy Award,  claimed that he was barred from entering the US due to visa issues in a lengthy text uploaded to his official Facebook page on Dec. 29.

“I hold a Syrian passport and I am currently living in exile in Copenhagen, Denmark... I was meant to be in the United States right now, but instead I am stuck because the visa I need to enter United States has not been granted to me,” Fayyad wrote.

It’s not the first time the director and his team have encountered visa-related issues. Last year, the producer on Fayyad’s Oscar-nominated film was initially refused entry to the US due to the short-lived “travel ban,” but was granted a last-minute visa just days before the award’s ceremony.

Read the IDA’s full letter in support of Fayyad below.

“To: Mike Pompeo, United States Secretary of State

Dear Secretary Pompeo,

Feras Fayyad is a respected and accomplished documentary filmmaker, but because he is Syrian he has been denied a visa to visit the United States in support of his latest film, The Cave, distributed by National Geographic Documentary Films.

Feras’ work speaks for itself. His last film, Last Men in Aleppo, was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Feature Documentary, broadcast nationally on PBS’ POV strand and won an Emmy. The Cave premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival where it won the Audience Choice Award and has been shortlisted for an Academy Award. The film tells an urgent story of doctors saving lives while under constant bombardment in Syria.

In December, Feras was blocked from attending the IDA Documentary Awards in Los Angeles, where The Cave won an award for Best Writing.

Feras himself is a survivor of torture at the hands of the Syrian regime. He is being denied entry to the US purely because of where he was born. He is being denied a voice to speak to us out of fear. Likewise, Americans are being denied the opportunity to hear from a vital voice in documentary filmmaking.

The documentary community calls on the US Government and the US Department of State to reverse this arbitrary decision and immediately grant Feras Fayyad a visa to visit the US.”

How Eskai is changing the way women shop in Egypt

Samar Salim launched Eskai.com to help Egyptian fashion-lovers find new homes for pre-loved items. (Supplied)
Updated 08 January 2020
Hams Saleh

How Eskai is changing the way women shop in Egypt

  • On the website, Eskai.com, which was launched at the end of 2019, individuals and brands can display their items for rent or for sale
Updated 08 January 2020
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Eskai — it’s not just another online shopping website; it’s an online platform for buying, selling and renting pre-owned, as well as brand new, items that offers online shoppers in Egypt the chance to own something special. 

“We have four services: Buying services, renting services, exchanging services and also fashion advising,” Eskai’s founder Samar Salim told Arab News.

Salim, who is also a fashion influencer with a stellar 231,000 followers on Instagram, added: “When I became someone who influences people, I wanted to think about it differently. I wanted to create something to make it easier for people to consume less of the items in the fashion industry. I wanted to make a cause.”

The website offers a range of apparel, including dresses, co-ords and accessories. (Supplied)

On the website, Eskai.com, which was launched at the end of 2019, individuals and brands can display their items for rent or for sale.

“They fill an application online that is about the clients’ details — what the item is, the size, the brand, when was the last time it was used and the production date,” Salim explained.

Once the item is sold, clients collect their money in cash form from the Eskai headquarters or through a bank transfer “if the amount exceeds 1000 Egyptian pounds (around $62).”

Whether they be dresses, jeans, tops, accessories, scarves, or even wedding dresses, Eskai allows customers to rent anything for up five days or buy it outright.

Eskai an online platform for buying, selling and renting pre-owned, as well as brand new items. (Supplied)

“People who are willing to display their items on our website fill out a form and send me the items. I pick these pieces in the office. I check every single piece, the quality, the material and the color,” Salim said. 

After taking photos of the items in Eskai’s studio, Salim and her team send the clothes for dry cleaning before they are displayed on the website. 

Eskai allows customers to rent anything for up five days or buy it outright. (Supplied)

The hijab-wearing influencer is also motivational speaker who is known for her motivational speeches. 

In a Ted Talk Salim gave in Cairo in 2019, the social media star spoke about incidents she has encountered because of her hijab. 

“It was then that I decided to take a step forward. I decided to mix what I love (fashion) with what I wanted to change (the stereotypes),” she said. 

Topics: Eskai Samar Salim

