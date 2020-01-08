You are here

UAE’s NMC Health tumbles after major investors sell shares worth $493 million

NMC Health launched an independent review of its finances after short-seller Muddy Waters questioned the value of its assets and cash balance. (AFP)
Reuters

  • The deal, led by NMC’s second- and third-largest shareholders Saeed Al-Qebaisi and Khaleefa Al-Muhairi, was priced at 1,200 pence per share
  • Investors sold the shares to repay some of their debt and the debt of some corporate entities owned by them
Reuters

Two major investors in NMC Health have launched a discounted share sale worth $493 million (£375 million), sending its stock down 19 percent weeks after a short-selling attack by US firm Muddy Waters.
The deal, led by NMC’s second- and third-largest shareholders Saeed Al-Qebaisi and Khaleefa Al-Muhairi, was priced at 1,200 pence per share, a bookrunner for the deal said on Wednesday, adding that the sale was oversubscribed.
The price is at a discount of about 20 percent to the company’s last close of 1,494.5 pence on the London Stock Exchange.
The statement also said Al-Qebaisi and Al-Muhairi have sold shares worth about $72 million in payments firm Finablr, which is co-chaired by Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty, also the founder and co-chairman of NMC.
NMC shares were down 15.8 percent at 1,258.5 pence and Finablr was 19 percent lower at 125.1 pence as of 0856 GMT.
The investors sold the shares to repay some of their debt and the debt of some corporate entities owned by them, the bookrunner said, adding that the move will also remove the pledge on NMC shares under a borrowing agreement with two banks.
Following the transactions, Al-Muhairi will retain a 12.5 percent stake in NMC, while Al-Qebaisi will keep a 4.7 percent holding, according to the statement.
Prior to the sale, Al-Qebaisi held 17.43 percent of NMC shares while Al-Muhairi held 14.69 percent, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.
NMC, the United Arab Emirates’ largest private health care provider, has launched an independent review of its finances after short-seller Muddy Waters questioned the value of its assets and cash balance while announcing its short position.
Earlier this week NMC said the review will initially assess its cash balances as of Dec. 15.
Short selling involves borrowing an asset and selling it with the aim of buying it back at a cheaper price and making a profit.
Muddy Waters, founded by American Carson Block, is known in financial markets for declaring short equity positions on the basis of its in-house research.
Including session losses, shares in NMC, which has denied the allegations, have lost about half of their value since the report was launched.

Topics: Markets NMC Health London UAE

‘Nobody wants a war’ in the Middle East: OPEC’s Barkindo

Updated 08 January 2020
Reuters

‘Nobody wants a war’ in the Middle East: OPEC’s Barkindo

  • UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei said on Wednesday he saw no immediate risk to oil travelling through the Strait of Hormuz
  • Barkindo said he was optimistic Iraq would reach 100 percent compliance with OPEC cuts in time, despite current tensions
Updated 08 January 2020
Reuters

ABU DHABI: Iraqi oil facilities are secured and the country’s production is continuing, OPEC’s Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said on Wednesday.

“It’s a big relief that the facilities continue to be secured in Iraq, the production is continuing and effective,” Barkindo said on the sidelines of a conference in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei said on Wednesday he saw no immediate risk to oil travelling through the vital gateway of the Strait of Hormuz after Iran attacked bases housing US forces in Iraq.

The situation is not a war, and what is happening now should not be exaggerated, Al-Mazrouei said on the sidelines of the UAE Energy Forum.

“We will not see a war,” Al-Mazrouei added. “This is definitely an escalation between the United States, which is an ally, and Iran, which is a neighbor, and the last thing we want is more tension in the Middle East.”

Barkindo said he was optimistic Iraq would reach 100 percent compliance with OPEC cuts in time, despite current tensions.

In a message to US President Donald Trump, Barkindo said OPEC alone could not shoulder the responsibility of maintaining a stable oil market.

Al-Mazrouei said he saw no situation to provoke a fear of supply shortage, with demand healthy and global oil inventories hovering around the five-year average.

OPEC would respond to any possible oil shortages if necessary, but it also had ‘limitations,’ he said.

“We can’t replace any quantity with the spare capacity we have.”

He stressed that he did not forecast any shortage unless the situation changed.

“We are not forecasting any shortage of supply unless there is a catastrophic escalation, which we don’t see.”

Topics: OPEC Mohammed Barkindo

Update
Middle-East
Trump says US withdrawal would be ‘worst thing’ for Iraq

