Carlos Ghosn to make first appearance since Japan escape to Lebanon

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn fled Japan where he was awaiting trial on multiple counts of financial misconduct that he denies. (AFP)
BEIRUT: Carlos Ghosn is to hold a highly anticipated press conference in Lebanon on Wednesday, the first by the fugitive car magnate since his Houdini-like escape from Japan where he was facing trial.

The globe-trotting mogul, who was once a giant of the car industry, has given few media statements since he jumped bail and landed in his native Lebanon almost two weeks ago, in a shock twist to his saga.

But he plans to use his press conference in Beirut to name those he believes were behind a plot to oust him, including Japanese government officials, a US broadcaster said Tuesday.

The encounter with the media is scheduled for 3:00pm (1300 GMT) at Lebanon’s press syndicate headquarters.

Journalists had already started gathering outside and setting up inside the building for the press conference.

 

Ghosn’s bail jump has prompted outrage from the Japanese government, which has called his escape “unjustifiable”, as well as from Japanese automaker Nissan which labelled the getaway “extremely regrettable”.

Many are expecting Ghosn to disclose details of his audacious flight from Japan to Beirut via Istanbul — a dramatic twist in a story worthy of a Hollywood plot.

According to Japanese media, he slipped out of his house in Tokyo, boarded a bullet train to Osaka and then a private jet to Istanbul, evading customs by hiding in a box, before reaching Beirut on December 30.

His current whereabouts in Lebanon remain unknown but journalists have camped outside his luxurious pink villa in central Beirut, where he is believed to be residing.

Before fleeing Japan, Ghosn was awaiting trial over multiple counts of financial misconduct. He denies wrongdoing.

 

Ghosn says the charges stem from a “coup” inside Nissan by disgruntled executives and local Japanese officials who feared his plans to more closely integrate the car giant with its alliance partner, French firm Renault.

Maria Bartiromo of Fox Business said Ghosn had told her over the weekend that he has “actual evidence” and documents proving there was a plot to “take him out” in response to his plan to merge Nissan and Renault.

He had also told her he would name those behind his November 2018 arrest for alleged financial misconduct, including some officials in the Japanese government.

Ghosn’s high-profile arrest and his long detention under severe conditions were widely considered draconian compared to the West.

He twice won bail by persuading the court he was not a flight risk — decisions seen as controversial at the time.

 

His latest release came with conditions that included a ban on overseas travel and limited contact with his wife, Carole, who insisted this week she had no foreknowledge of the escape plan.

Ghosn himself has said he left Japan because he was no longer willing to be “held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system”.

“I have not fled justice — I have escaped injustice and political persecution,” Ghosn said on December 31 in a statement issued in Beirut.

Lebanon, which has no extradition agreement with Japan, has said Ghosn entered the country legally in possession of a French passport and a Lebanese identification card.

Ghosn holds Brazilian, French and Lebanese nationalities.

UAE’s NMC Health tumbles after major investors sell shares worth $493 million

Updated 08 January 2020
Reuters

UAE’s NMC Health tumbles after major investors sell shares worth $493 million

  • The deal, led by NMC’s second- and third-largest shareholders Saeed Al-Qebaisi and Khaleefa Al-Muhairi, was priced at 1,200 pence per share
  • Investors sold the shares to repay some of their debt and the debt of some corporate entities owned by them
Updated 08 January 2020
Reuters

Two major investors in NMC Health have launched a discounted share sale worth $493 million (£375 million), sending its stock down 19 percent weeks after a short-selling attack by US firm Muddy Waters.
The deal, led by NMC’s second- and third-largest shareholders Saeed Al-Qebaisi and Khaleefa Al-Muhairi, was priced at 1,200 pence per share, a bookrunner for the deal said on Wednesday, adding that the sale was oversubscribed.
The price is at a discount of about 20 percent to the company’s last close of 1,494.5 pence on the London Stock Exchange.
The statement also said Al-Qebaisi and Al-Muhairi have sold shares worth about $72 million in payments firm Finablr, which is co-chaired by Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty, also the founder and co-chairman of NMC.
NMC shares were down 15.8 percent at 1,258.5 pence and Finablr was 19 percent lower at 125.1 pence as of 0856 GMT.
The investors sold the shares to repay some of their debt and the debt of some corporate entities owned by them, the bookrunner said, adding that the move will also remove the pledge on NMC shares under a borrowing agreement with two banks.
Following the transactions, Al-Muhairi will retain a 12.5 percent stake in NMC, while Al-Qebaisi will keep a 4.7 percent holding, according to the statement.
Prior to the sale, Al-Qebaisi held 17.43 percent of NMC shares while Al-Muhairi held 14.69 percent, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.
NMC, the United Arab Emirates’ largest private health care provider, has launched an independent review of its finances after short-seller Muddy Waters questioned the value of its assets and cash balance while announcing its short position.
Earlier this week NMC said the review will initially assess its cash balances as of Dec. 15.
Short selling involves borrowing an asset and selling it with the aim of buying it back at a cheaper price and making a profit.
Muddy Waters, founded by American Carson Block, is known in financial markets for declaring short equity positions on the basis of its in-house research.
Including session losses, shares in NMC, which has denied the allegations, have lost about half of their value since the report was launched.

