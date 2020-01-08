You are here

  • Home
  • Algeria names panel to amend constitution as protests persist

Algeria names panel to amend constitution as protests persist

Newly elected President Abdelmadjid Tebboune addresses a news conference in Algiers, Algeria, December 13, 2019. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8a8st

Updated 08 January 2020
Reuters

Algeria names panel to amend constitution as protests persist

  • Tebboune’s office said 17 people on the new constitutional committee would have 3 months to submit proposals for discussion
Updated 08 January 2020
Reuters

ALGIERS: President Abdelmadjid Tebboune formed a panel on Wednesday to amend Algeria’s constitution to give parliament and the judiciary a greater role, a step aimed at helping end a months-long political crisis.
Tebboune was elected last month to replace veteran leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who was forced to step down in April amid massive protests that have persisted since then, demanding a total change of the power structure.
The protesters opposed the election, arguing that any vote held while the old elite still held power was illegitimate, and tens of thousands still demonstrating each week have rejected his offer of dialogue.
Tebboune’s office said in a statement that the 17 people on the new constitutional committee would have three months to submit proposals for discussion which could then be sent to parliament and finally put to voters in a referendum.
The panel is led by Ahmed Laraba, a member of the United Nations International Law Commission. It has a mandate to look at all aspects of state organization and reconsider the role of parliament and the judiciary to promote the rights of citizens.
Tebboune has also promised measures to diversify the oil-reliant economy by encouraging investment in non-energy sectors with the aim of reducing imports of food and other goods now costing over $40 billion annually.

Topics: Algeria

Related

Middle-East
Algeria releases protest detainees

Making fun of men or emboldening sex pests? Egyptian song spurs debate

Updated 08 January 2020
Reuters

Making fun of men or emboldening sex pests? Egyptian song spurs debate

  • Singer Tameem Youness has defended the track “Salmonella”
  • The song has been viewed more than 7.5 million times on YouTube since its release on Jan. 1
Updated 08 January 2020
Reuters

CAIRO: An Egyptian pop song where a man threatens a woman to force her to give him her phone number has caused a storm as it was released the day after a video emerged of a woman being sexually assaulted by a mob — a common crime during the Arab Spring.
Singer Tameem Youness has defended the track “Salmonella” — where he prays for the woman he is wooing to become sick with salmonella — as a satire on men’s reactions to being spurned in the conservative Arab country.
“I was making fun of the men who appear very romantic but when they get rejected, they go nuts and start to treat the woman badly or curse her or say things that are not true about her,” he said in a video on his Facebook page.
Egypt is the Arab world’s most populous country and its pop music is listened to across the Middle East. “Salmonella” has been viewed more than 7.5 million times on YouTube since its release on Jan. 1.
Women’s rights advocates say many men will not see the joke and the catchy tune risks encouraging harassment in Egypt, where sexual assault was rife during and after the 2011 uprising that ousted veteran president Hosni Mubarak.
Youness, who is shown with blood splattered around his mouth at one point in the video, sings, “I will not go away until I get your number so do not refuse.”

More than 60% of Egyptian men said they have sexually harassed a woman or girl in a 2017 survey by UN Women and the gender equality group Promundo, which also found that most men believe women sometimes deserve to be beaten.
“This (kind of song) can really incite young people to practice violence against women and violate their rights without giving them the freedom to say no,” said Nehad Abu El Komsan, head of the Egyptian Center for Women’s Rights.
The timing of the song’s release — a day after footage emerged of a woman being groped by a mob during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Mansoura, about 130km northeast of Cairo — was insensitive, she said.
Authorities have said they are investigating the incident.
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi ordered a crackdown on sexual harassment after a woman was assaulted in Cairo’s Tahrir Square during his 2014 inauguration, with a law introduced that year prescribing a minimum of six months in jail or a fine.
Not everyone is worried about the song.
“The song is insulting and humiliating to women but I am against banning it,” Maggie Mamdouh, a 25-year-old engineer, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
“This will be a violation of freedom of expression.”

Topics: Egypt Song Salmonella Tameem Youness

Related

Middle-East
Search continues for Scottish businessman missing off Egyptian coast
Lifestyle
How Eskai is changing the way women shop in Egypt

Latest updates

Saudi Customs launches new data correction program for importers
Cute or creepy? Say hello to first ‘artificial human’
More details emerge of terror suspect’s capture by Saudi security forces
Making fun of men or emboldening sex pests? Egyptian song spurs debate
Cyprus to host US rapid response unit for any Mideast evacuations

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.