You are here

  • Home
  • Search continues for Scottish businessman missing off Egyptian coast

Search continues for Scottish businessman missing off Egyptian coast

Colin Finnie's yacht, Simba, was discovered only 350 miles from his destination on Dec. 1, 2019. (boatwatch.org)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6hbjb

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Search continues for Scottish businessman missing off Egyptian coast

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Egyptian authorities are searching for a missing businessman from Scotland whose yacht was found near the Egyptian coastal city of Marsa Alam. 

Colin Finnie was on a solo voyage from Australia, traversing the Indian Ocean, to Port Ghalib, in the Southern Red Sea city of Marsa Alam. 

His yacht, Simba, was discovered only 350 miles from his destination on Dec. 13 – six days after he last contacted his loved ones on Dec. 7.

The Egyptian Coastguard found the unmanned 45-foot-long yacht after it apparently had come into contact with a coral reef. 

According to the Boat Watch website, his transponder – a device used to broadcast the location of vessels – had last "pinged" on 25 October, when it was at Christmas Island.

Finnie’s wife appealed to everyone with information on her husband to help her, after she expressed her concern in a post on Facebook.

She said: "My husband, Colin Finnie was heading towards Port Ghalib in the sailing boat Simba, a Nauticat 44.

"I lost contact with him last Saturday 7th when he was 300 [nautical] miles away from his destination. He was in storms and low on fuel.

"I have been in contact with Foreign Office and Coastguard and the Egyptian authorities are actively looking for him. I know it's a long shot but I am trying everything. Sorry to post bad news."
A spokeswoman for the Foreign Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British man reported missing while sailing in the Red Sea and are in contact with Egyptian authorities."

Topics: Egypt Marsa Alam Scotland

Related

Special
Lifestyle
Art exhibition marries Egyptian and Saudi ‘Faces and Places’

Germany warns of ‘second Syria’ as EU hosts Libya’s Al-Sarraj

Updated 13 min 30 sec ago
AFP

Germany warns of ‘second Syria’ as EU hosts Libya’s Al-Sarraj

  • As part of Europe’s accelerating diplomatic efforts, Italian PM Giuseppe Conte held talks with Haftar in Rome
  • Al-Sarraj also met EU Council President Charles Michel and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas
Updated 13 min 30 sec ago
AFP

BRUSSELS: EU leaders met the head of Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) on Wednesday as they scramble to contain the escalating crisis there, with Germany warning the country could deteriorate into a “second Syria.”
Fayez Al-Sarraj, whose beleaguered government is facing an offensive by rival forces who control the country’s east, met EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell, who cautioned that Libya was facing a “watershed point.”
He also met EU Council President Charles Michel and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who told reporters that “we want to prevent Libya from becoming the scene of a proxy war or Libya becoming a second Syria.”
Borrell’s and Maas’ warnings came after military strongman Khalifa Haftar’s forces — who have support from the UAE, Egypt and Russia — seized control of the coastal city of Sirte as part of his drive to take Tripoli and oust the GNA.
The EU pledged to “step up efforts toward a peaceful and political solution” in a statement released afterwards, hoping the so-called Berlin process — UN-sponsored talks planned for the German capital — can offer a way out.
Maas, who a day earlier took part in emergency talks on Libya with his French, British and Italian counterparts, said Sarraj had given his full support to the Berlin process and pledged to “push ahead with what is to be agreed there — both a cease-fire and an arms embargo with the neighboring states, but also above all the political process under the aegis of the United Nations.”
As part of Europe’s accelerating diplomatic efforts, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte held talks with Haftar in Rome.
No date has been fixed for the Berlin conference, but Maas suggested it could happen in the coming weeks.
Borrell, who on Tuesday condemned Turkey for “interference” in the Libya conflict, earlier in the day warned that the situation in Libya was becoming increasingly perilous.
Michel is due in Turkey this weekend for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, while Borrell plans to meet other Libyan leaders including Haftar in search of a breakthrough.
Ankara says it has sent 35 Turkish troops who are carrying out training and coordination tasks to support the GNA, insisting they will not take part in any fighting.
Libya has been plunged into chaos since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising that killed longstanding dictator Muammar Qaddafi, and is now divided between the GNA and Haftar’s rival authorities based in the country’s east.
The EU is keen to stop the conflict spiralling out of control, fearing that terror groups such as Daesh could exploit the instability to launch attacks and concerned the turmoil could lead to more migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean.
Elsewhere, Libya was on the agenda as Russian President Vladimir Putin joined his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in calling for a cease-fire in Libya from midnight on Sunday as they met in Istanbul.

Topics: Libya Fayez Al-Sarraj EU

Related

Middle-East
Rival Libyan forces clash west of Sirte
Middle-East
35 Turkish soldiers sent to Libya so far, but won’t see combat: Erdogan

Latest updates

Search continues for Scottish businessman missing off Egyptian coast
Germany warns of ‘second Syria’ as EU hosts Libya’s Al-Sarraj
Israeli defense minister seeks ‘million’ settlers in West Bank
‘I’ll go anywhere I can get a fair trial’ says fugitive former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn
13-time winner, ‘Mr Dakar’ Stephane Peterhansel wins stage 4 in AlUla as Carlos Sainz keeps the lead in Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.