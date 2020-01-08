You are here

Cute or creepy? Say hello to first ‘artificial human’

Autel Robotics’ EVO 2 greets visitors to the Consumer Electronics Show. AI has major implications in fields such as entertainment and customer service. (AFP)
Startup Star Labs drew crowds with its avatar demonstration at the Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show. (AFP)
Updated 08 January 2020
AFP

  • AI-powered avatars modeled on real people spark debate at electronics show
LAS VEGAS: Avatars touted as “artificial humans” created a buzz at the Consumer Electronics Show on Tuesday even as debate swirled on what exactly the digital entities were.

Star Labs, a startup funded by Samsung, showed the painstakingly detailed AI-powered, two-dimensional digital creations to a large crowd, saying they are able to “converse and sympathize” like real people.

A demonstration at CES showed conversations and gestures from the digital creations modeled after real humans.

According to the California-based unit of the South Korean company, the technology allows for the creation of customized digital beings that can appear on displays or video games and could be designed to be “TV anchors, spokespeople, or movie actors” or even “companions and friends.”

Pranav Mistry, the lab’s CEO, said the creations known as NEONs are modeled after people, but can show highly detailed expressions and gestures, and even new characteristics that can be programmed.

“They look very human, in part because they are modeled after a human,” but can even speak in languages the person hadn’t spoken before, Mistry said.

In developing the creations, Mistry said it “felt like magic to us and we wanted to share this magic.”

According to Star Labs, NEON is inspired “by the rhythmic complexities of nature and extensively trained with how humans look, behave and interact.”

While digital avatars have long been able to be programmed for specific tasks, NEON goes further by enabling interactions that can incorporate human emotion.

Although the artificial humans may borrow features from real people, “each NEON has his or her own unique personality and can show new expressions, movements, and dialogues,” the company said.

The NEON creators said the new virtual humans are the product of advances in technologies including neural networks and computational reality.

But the invention did not impress everyone. Ben Wood, of the consultancy CCS Insight, said that he was “underwhelmed” after seeing the NEONS.

He tweeted that, on the booth, they just look like “videos of actors which can be manipulated to do certain actions. I must be missing something.”

Avi Greengart of the consultancy Techsponential said the avatars could be realistic but also “creepy.”

“Leaving aside how impressive the technology is, will NEON be used in ways that people like, just tolerate, or actively hate?” he said.

Jack Gold, an analyst at J. Gold Associates, said Samsung may be ahead of the pack if it can develop avatars that can show emotions and expressions, but also questioned the potential for abuse.

“It has major implications for many fields like customer service, help desk functions, entertainment, and of course could also be used to ‘fake’ a human interacting with a live person for bad or illegal purposes.”

The announcement comes amid a proliferation of AI-manipulated computer videos known as “deepfakes,” and growing concerns about how they could be used to deceive or manipulate.

But Mistry said the computation techniques of deepfakes are “completely different” than those used for NEON.

Topics: Consumer Electronics Show robotics

Airlines face higher fuel bills as they avoid Iran, Iraq amid tensions

Reuters

Airlines face higher fuel bills as they avoid Iran, Iraq amid tensions

  • Virgin Atlantic Mumbai flight times will be ‘slightly longer than expected’
DUBAI: Airlines are facing higher fuel bills as they reroute flights to avoid airspace over Iran and Iraq due to recent heightened tension between Washington and Tehran, adding further financial pressure to an industry already contending with the prolonged grounding of Boeing’s 737 MAX jets.

Germany’s Lufthansa AG, Air France-KLM, Singapore Airlines and Malaysia Airlines have redirected flights from airspace in the region after Iranian forces fired missiles at military bases housing US troops in Iraq. A Ukraine jetliner also crashed in Tehran, although the cause is not yet known.

“Avoiding Iraqi/Iranian air space is a double headache for airlines,” independent aviation consultant John Strickland said by email, noting longer journey times that would throw off schedules and add to operating costs.

Mark Zee, founder of OPSGROUP, which monitors global aerospace for risks that it shares with industry members, said rerouting to avoid Iranian and Iraqi airspace could add around 40 minutes to trips from Europe to Asia.

Australia’s Qantas Airways said such a detour would add 50 minutes to its Perth to London flight time, forcing it to reduce passenger numbers — and therefore revenue — in order to carry more jet fuel.

Virgin Atlantic also said its flight times to and from Mumbai would be “slightly longer than expected.”

Based on data from Flightradar24 and feedback from airline members, Zee said carriers are largely redirecting flights over parts of Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has barred US carriers from airspace over Iran, the Gulf of Oman and the waters between Iran and Saudi Arabia, citing “heightened military activities and increased political tensions in the Middle East.”

Tensions in the region surged after a US drone strike killed a top Iranian military commander in Iraq last week, compounding industry challenges at a time when carriers are already reeling from stiff competition, increased regulations and fallout from the 737 MAX fleet’s global grounding.

In a piece of good news for the industry, oil futures fell nearly 4 percent on Wednesday, retreating from an earlier four-month high, on a de-escalation of rhetoric from Washington and Tehran, and a realization that Iran’s rocket attack did not damage oil facilities.

In December, global airlines reduced their forecast for industry-wide profits in 2019 under the weight of trade tensions, but were expecting a rebound in 2020.

Etihad Airlines, Qatar Airways and Emirates Airline are still using the airspace, which remains open.

“The Gulf carriers in total will have a headache, as they need to pass Iran to get to Europe,” Bernstein analyst Daniel Roeska said, adding that airlines flying from India to Europe would also suffer. 

Topics: airlines John Strickland Iran tensions

