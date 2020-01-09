You are here

Alibaba undercuts Amazon in Europe to woo wary brands

Employees work at AliExpress office at the Alibaba company’s headquarters in Hangzhou. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Chinese giant wants to more than double its customer base to 2 billion by 2036
MADRID: After years of reconnaissance, China’s retail king Alibaba is finally making its move on Europe. It is undercutting Amazon sellers’ fees to attract vendors but has had mixed results, six sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

A flood of small businesses has joined its European platform, AliExpress, in recent months but some larger brands are holding back, according to the sources.

AliExpress has approached well-known brands including Mango, Benetton and Spanish fashion group Tendam, owner of Cortefiel, to appear on the site with limited success, according to five sources involved in the approaches who declined to be named because the discussions were confidential.

Some of the brands did not feel the site, whose fashion offerings include an imitation leather miniskirt for about $18 and an acrylic batwing sweater for $14, was the right showcase for their products, sources said.

A senior executive at one large fashion company, which turned down AliExpress’s approaches in Europe, said its brand needed to be in an “aspirational environment.” Another described the AliExpress platform as “a work in progress.”

However the head of AliExpress, Wang Mingqiang, told Reuters in an interview at Alibaba’s headquarters in Hangzhou, that foreign brands needed time to understand the platform.

With space to design their own stores within the platform, brands can build their own homepage, with pictures and video, to create the feel they want, he added.

Both Benetton and Tendam declined to comment officially on whether they were approached. Neither brand sells on AliExpress but they do sell on Amazon. Mango said it did not sell on AliExpress with no further comment. It does not sell on Amazon.

An AliExpress spokeswoman did not comment on whether the company had approached these brands or others.

“We are continuously exploring opportunities to work with different partners and committed to acting as a trusted partner for both consumers and sellers,” the company said.

Alibaba has hitherto focused on selling inexpensive Chinese products overseas through its AliExpress platform, such as $3 USB cables and $2 crystal earrings, curbing its appeal to a wider audience.

But in the past six months it has started a drive to open up the platform to local vendors and brands as its seeks to replicate a highly profitable model of virtual malls that has seen it swallow more than half of online sales in China.

“Overseas sellers have a better understanding of local users, their products have better designs as they are closer to local users,” said Wang.

The company is initially targeting Spain and Italy, plus the Europe-Asia gateway nations of Russia and Turkey, among its top markets under the previous, first-phase business model launched in 2010.

Spain, a big Western country with strong local brands, is the kind of market Alibaba needs to win over if it is to meet CEO Daniel Zhang’s target to more than double its customer base to 2 billion by 2036 despite a stuttering Chinese economy.

Its progress there illustrates its strategy, and the obstacles it could encounter, as it plots global expansion.

AliExpress has waived monthly rates for sellers in Spain to attract their business while commissions for goods sold are set at 5 percent to 8 percent, according to a senior source close to the company.

By comparison, it costs €39 per month plus sales tax to sell on Amazon, plus a commission for every object sold of 7 percent to 15 percent, with some items like jewelry and Amazon device accessories commanding higher rates, an Amazon spokeswoman said.

Amazon declined to comment on AliExpress’s move to open its platform to local sellers. The US company is the largest online shopping marketplace in its five main European markets: Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, according to e-commerce analyst Marketplace Pulse.

Thousands of small businesses have signed up to register on AliExpress in Spain since it was opened up to local sellers in 2019, an AliExpress spokeswoman said.

She declined to be more specific, but that would compare favorably with established Amazon, which said more than 8,000 small Spanish businesses sold on its platform in 2018.

In one of AliExpress’s most high-profile signings so far, Spanish department store El Corte Ingles said in June it would boost its presence on the platform to seven fashion lines.

Spanish cosmetics startup Le Tout started to sell on AliExpress in 2019 when the platform opened to local sellers. The company sells around 12 times more in volume on Amazon than AliExpress, said Managing Director Alvaro Dominguez.

“I think that AliExpress has been associated for a long time with Chinese products — it’s a question of time but I think they are doing all that is possible to get traffic and visibility.”

Topics: Alibaba Amazon Europe

Foreign firms wary as China launches investment law

  • New legislation means that foreign firms are no longer obligated to have a Chinese partner to start a business in the country
BEIJING: Accustomed to unfulfilled promises from the Chinese government, foreign businesses are keeping a wary eye on a nascent law aimed at addressing their long-standing grievances about unfair treatment in the world’s second largest economy.

The foreign investment law, which came into force on Jan. 1, is supposed to give local and foreign companies equal treatment in the Chinese market and improve protections of intellectual property.

But international companies, which have in the past complained about having “promise fatigue,” have not been wowed by the legislation.

“Our expectations are quite modest,” said Lester Ross, who heads the policy committee at the American Chamber of Commerce in China.

“The longest-standing issues in China do not concern an absence of legislation, but rather the lack of enforcement and the breadth of government discretion resulting in selective enforcement,” Ross said.

The legislation, which replaces three older laws, says foreign firms are no longer obligated to have a Chinese partner to start a business in the country.

It also prohibits the use of administrative means to force foreign firms to transfer technology to Chinese partners — one of the major sticking points in Beijing’s trade war with the US.

But a survey of 249 companies, published in December by the British Chamber of Commerce in China, indicated that 38 percent of respondents believed the law would not change anything. A quarter of respondents did not know what changes to expect.

Beijing passed the law as it faces rising competition for foreign direct investment from other Asian manufacturing hubs, notably in Southeast Asia, said Rajiv Biswas, Asia-Pacific chief economist at IHS Markit.

“This reform is an important priority for the Chinese government in order to maintain an attractive business climate for foreign investment,” Biswas said.

Rising wages have reduced China’s competitiveness, with countries such as Vietnam offering manufacturers a cheaper alternative.

Biswas said China has recognized that in order to attract more foreign investment, notably in high-tech, it had to provide a more level playing field and improve intellectual property protection.

But without strict on-the-ground implementation mechanisms, foreign investors are unlikely to be reassured, Ross said.

Other issues remain as well.

The law does not spell out what penalties would be imposed for violating intellectual property rights.

It is also silent on subsidies to state-owned enterprises.

Such enterprises have been accused of distorting competition, and the issue of subsidies has been among structural reforms that the US has been demanding from China in the trade war.

Joerg Wuttke, president of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China, said a significant issue is the continued existence of a legal framework that treats foreign investment differently from that of Chinese players.

“The foreign investment law’s implementation measures are a step up from the previous draft, but many significant concerns remain,” Wuttke said.

The European chamber is also concerned about the vague wording of certain provisions which would allow local governments to expropriate investments that “harm the public interest.”

Foreign companies also criticize the difficulty of making an appeal in the event of litigation.

Another concern surrounds the provision that China can “take appropriate measures” if a country adopts “discriminatory restrictions” or “discriminatory prohibitions” against it.

This appears to be linked to the sanctions against Chinese telecoms giant Huawei in the US, suggesting that Beijing reserves the right to take retaliatory measures in such a case.

In spite of the new law, foreign investors in China remain excluded from many business sectors such as health care and publishing, although China has reduced this “negative” list and promised to continue doing so.

Topics: China Investment law

