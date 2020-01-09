You are here

Life’s a beach for visitors to Saudi city’s winter festival

The Jazan festival is among a host of cultural and entertainment events taking place throughout the Kingdom attracting thousands of local and foreign tourists. (SPA)
SPA

  • Activities have included games and competitions such as surfing and beach events
JAZAN: Visitors to a popular Saudi festival have been lapping up a water world of fun seaside activities.

Maritime events accompanying the 12th Jazan Winter Festival, taking place in the port city’s southern corniche, have proved to be a big hit at the annual gathering.

Activities have included games and competitions such as surfing and beach events, sports and entertainment programs, and a floating rubber island with a range of fun challenges.

Beach seating areas overlooking the sea have been set up for spectators to watch these and other events including firework displays, concerts and shows.

Another highlight of the winter festival, which continues until Jan. 13 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., has been its heritage village.

The attraction offers visitors an insight into the history of Jazan and the lifestyles of its residents down the ages.

The village, which includes a traditional mud hut, mountain home, and typical Farasan Island house, was established in 2009 following the success of the first winter festival which honored the region’s heritage and archaeological treasures.

One popular section focuses on the traditional homes of Tihamah on the Red Sea coastal plain. These properties are mainly found in villages and are built from raw materials such as hay, mud, wood and rope, topped with decorated, colored roofs.

The village also showcases the work of women from the region and visitors can interact with and watch families using traditional methods to make clothes, perfumes, dishes, jewelry and accessories.

The Jazan festival is among a host of cultural and entertainment events taking place throughout the Kingdom attracting thousands of local and foreign tourists.

The ambitious Saudi Seasons initiative was launched in February last year and includes 11 tourist seasons covering most of the Kingdom. Linked to the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan, the project is aimed at highlighting the country’s diverse cultural, historical, artistic and natural attractions in a bid to further promote it as a domestic and international tourist destination.

Not only are the Saudi Seasons designed to increase tourist spending in the Kingdom, they also aim to provide thousands of temporary and permanent jobs in the sector while encouraging investment opportunities.

