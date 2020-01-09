Baby Talk: Everything you need to know about baby slings

You are here

The fabric of a sling or carrier should not close around them so you have to open it to check on them. (Shutterstock)
Baby Arabia

  • Carrying a young baby facing out in a sling is not recommended
  • Your baby’s head should be as close to your chin as is comfortable
Baby Arabia

DUBAI: Before using a baby-sling mothers should ask – “Are they safe and how should I wear one?”

Baby-Arabia’s advice about wearing and using a baby-sling is as follows:

Tight – Slings and carriers should be tight enough to hug your baby close, as this will be most comfortable for you both. Any slack/loose fabric will allow your baby to slump down in the carrier, which can hinder their breathing and pull on your back.

In view at all times – You should always be able to see your baby’s face simply by glancing down. The fabric of a sling or carrier should not close around them so you have to open it to check on them. Your baby should face upwards you in a cradle position and not be turned in towards your body.

Close enough to kiss – Your baby’s head should be as close to your chin as is comfortable. By tipping your head forward, you should be able to kiss your baby on the head or forehead.

Keep chin off the chest – A baby should never be curled so their chin is forced onto their chest as this can restrict their breathing. Ensure there is always a space of at least a finger’s width under your baby’s chin.




(Shutterstock)

Supported back – In an upright carrier, a baby should be held comfortably close to you so their back is supported in its natural position and their tummy and chest are against you. If a sling is too loose, they can slump, which can partially close their airway. (You can test this by placing a hand on your baby’s back and pressing gently – they should not uncurl or move closer to you.)

Baby-Arabia recommends that the safest position for a baby to be carried is in an upright one. Lying down cradle-type positions are best avoided with newborns, as it is difficult to ensure the position is safe without their chin and chest touching. Upright positions, with the baby’s legs in a frog or ‘M’ position with their bottom lower than their knees, are also more suitable for your baby’s developing hips and spine.

Bag slings are unsafe for small babies as they put them in a dangerous position (chin-to-chest) and cover their faces with fabric, creating the risk of suffocation.

Carrying a young baby facing out in a sling is not recommended, as it forces your baby’s back straight against your chest, and causes their legs to dangle in a harness like position. This can mean the baby’s weight rests on his crotch rather than being spread from his bottom and thighs.

This type of sling also places your baby too low, with their head at mid-chest level. The design of this type of carrier and the low position of the baby are not always comfortable for the carrying adult either.

Unfortunately, few of the major carrier brands sold on the high street meet the safety criteria highlighted above so it is important to look around and make sure the sling you choose supports and protects your baby’s developing spine, hips and back of their head.

Baby Talk: How to cut your newborn’s nails

Even though your baby’s nails are softer and more pliable than yours, they still can cause scratches and need trimming regularly. (Shutterstock)
Updated 06 January 2020
Baby Arabia

Baby Talk: How to cut your newborn’s nails

  • Because your baby’s fingernails grow so fast, you may need to trim them weekly or even more frequently
Updated 06 January 2020
Baby Arabia

DUBAI: Cutting your newborn’s nails can be quite scary! Even though your baby’s nails are softer and more pliable than yours, they still can cause scratches and need trimming regularly.

Because your baby’s fingernails grow so fast, you may need to trim them weekly or even more frequently. Thankfully, toenails don’t grow as quickly so don’t need cutting quite as often.

File them down

Filing your baby’s nails with an emery board is the, safest way, but it takes more time. If you use this method be careful not to file the tender skin under the nail bed. Don’t use a metal nail file, they are too rough for a baby’s skin.

Use a baby nail clipper

Clip your baby’s nails as you would your own, gently pushing back the fingertip from the nail to allow space for the clipper. This helps prevent clipping your baby’s finger. Short little clips above the white nail line will help prevent clipping too close. For toenails, clip straight across. Keep a firm hold on your child’s hand (or foot) as you clip. You can also use scissor-shaped clippers or manicure scissors. Smooth rough edges with an emery board.

(Shutterstock)

Clip while baby sleeps

If you are lucky, you can trim nails while your baby is sleeping. They might sleep right through it. This is great because they won’t struggle and move making clipping or cutting more difficult. Even if you’re clipping while baby sleeps, make sure you have adequate light for the task.

Distract and relax

If you need to trim your baby’s nails while they are awake, try to distract them. When newborns are alert they like to clench their fists, making the process more difficult. Try to make sure you and your baby, are as relaxed as possible. A good time is right after baby’s bath, when they are relaxed and their nails are soft. If your baby tenses up, take a break and give her a chance to calm down. Singing a favorite song or nursery rhyme may help.

This article was first published on babyarabia.com.

