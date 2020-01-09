Niger military says 25 soldiers are dead after another large attack blamed on extremists

You are here

A US special forces soldier stands in front of Chadian soldiers during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. (Reuters)
NIAMEY: Militants carried out another large assault on Niger's military Thursday, leaving at least 25 soldiers dead along with dozens of extremists only a month after the worst attack of its kind in years, the military said.
The latest violence blamed on extremists struck the town of Chinagodrar right on Niger's troubled border with Mali. There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the attack bore the hallmarks of an Daesh-linked group that said it was behind the December ambush near the town of Inates.
Thursday's assault comes just days before French President Emmanuel Macron is due to meet in France with the president of Niger and other leaders from the Sahel region — a meeting that was pushed back a month ago after the unprecedented attack on Niger's armed forces.
The leaders from France's former colonies of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger are due to discuss the future role of the French military in the face of mounting extremist attacks.
Niger's defense ministry said late Thursday that 63 jihadists had been killed along with the 25 soldiers in the attack some 11 kilometers (7 miles) from the border with Mali.
On Wednesday, the UN envoy for West Africa and the Sahel spoke of “a devastating surge in terrorist attacks against civilian and military targets” in recent months.
Mohamed Ibn Chambas told the UN Security Council that terrorist attacks have increased five-fold in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger since 2016. There were more than 4,000 deaths reported in 2019 compared to an estimated 770 deaths in 2016, he said.
Military camps have increasingly been targeted by the extremists, who have amassed more weapons and vehicles for their arsenal with each ambush. Mali's military already has retreated from some of its most remote and vulnerable outposts following a surge in deadly attacks.

Ethiopia and Egypt fail to clinch Nile dam deal

Updated 09 January 2020
AFP

Ethiopia and Egypt fail to clinch Nile dam deal

  • The Renaissance Dam has been a source of tension ever since Ethiopia broke ground on the project in 2011
  • Egypt's Mohamed Abdel Aty said the dialogue had brought “clarity” but no deal
Updated 09 January 2020
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia and Egypt failed to resolve a long-running dispute over a massive dam being built on the Blue Nile River during the latest round of talks this week.
Officials said Thursday that some progress had been made, though they remained at odds over major sticking points, including how fast the dam’s reservoir would be filled.
The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam has been a source of tension ever since Ethiopia broke ground on the project in 2011.
Ethiopia says the electricity the dam will provide is essential for its development.
But Egypt depends on the Nile for about 90 percent of its irrigation and drinking water and fears the dam could lead to acute water and food insecurity.
The talks that concluded Thursday in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa are part of a dialogue between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan that began in November and is supposed to yield an agreement next week.
“We looked at various issues on filling and operation. We converged on many points,” Ethiopian Water Minister Seleshi Bekele told journalists.
“However, we couldn’t finalize our agreement.”
His Egyptian counterpart, Mohamed Abdel Aty, said the dialogue had brought “clarity” but no deal.
The biggest hurdle initially is filling the dam’s reservoir, which can hold 74 billion cubic meters of water.
Egypt is worried Ethiopia will fill the reservoir too quickly, reducing water flow downstream.
Ethiopia has said it would like to fill the reservoir over a period of four to seven years.
Seleshi on Thursday said Egypt this week submitted a new proposal in which the reservoir would be filled over a period of 12 to 21 years.
“This is not acceptable by any measure,” he said.
Egyptian officials could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday evening.
The Nile River’s two main tributaries — the Blue and White Niles — converge in the Sudanese capital Khartoum before flowing north through Egypt toward the Mediterranean Sea.
Cairo claims “historic rights” to the Nile, and the International Crisis Group warned last March that the countries “could be drawn into conflict” over the dam.
The United States stepped in last year to initiate the tripartite dialogue, setting a January 15 deadline to resolve the dispute.
The final meeting will take place next week in Washington.
If no deal is reached the three countries may seek mediation or refer the dispute to their heads of state.

