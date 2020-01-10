You are here

Walsh to bow out after building British Airways parent IAG

Willie Walsh. (Reuters)
  • Willie Walsh became CEO of British Airways in 2005 and oversaw its merger with Iberia in 2011 to form IAG
LONDON: Willie Walsh, head of British Airways parent firm IAG, will step down in June from the airlines group he helped build and hand the reins to Luis Gallego, current CEO of IAG’s Iberia.

Walsh said in November that succession planning was under way as he intended to retire as chief executive in the next two years. Gallego has been CEO of Iberia since 2014.

Irishman Walsh, a former pilot, has spent his career in the industry and has been instrumental in establishing IAG.

He became CEO of British Airways in 2005 and oversaw its merger with Iberia in 2011 to form IAG. He has since expanded IAG through acquisitions.

IAG chairman Antonio Vazquez said that Gallego was the right candidate to lead IAG in the next stage of its development, as did Walsh.

“Luis has been a core member of the team and has shown true leadership over the years and I have no doubt he will be a great CEO of IAG,” Walsh said in a statement on Thursday.

Goodbody analyst Mark Simpson said the appointment would mean little change in IAG’s strategy and would be welcomed by investors.

Walsh had “fantastic success at building IAG but obviously promoting internally is seen as a positive. The market regards his successor well,” Simpson said.

Walsh made his name standing up to unions and cutting costs first at Ireland’s Aer Lingus, where he became CEO in 2001, and then at British Airways, earning him the nickname Slasher Walsh in an industry he once characterised as a “fight for survival.”

It was at Aer Lingus where he formed the template for his strategy, benefiting from a front-row seat to the rapid expansion of budget rival Ryanair.

Walsh was much quicker than rival European flag carriers Air France-KLM and Lufthansa to embrace budget flying. IAG bought short-haul carrier Vueling in 2015 and set up long-haul low-cost carrier Level in 2017.

He also bought Aer Lingus in 2015, and IAG is currently in the process of a 1 billion euro deal to buy Spain’s Air Europa.

IAG said that Walsh, 58, would step down from his role and the board of IAG on March 26 before retiring on June 30.

Gallego’s successor at Iberia will be announced in due course, IAG said.

Topics: British Airways IAG Willie Walsh

Hong Kong economic ‘devastation’ from unrest will soon be apparent, exchange chief says

  • Charles Li: I think local listed companies with local exposure are going to take a very big hit
  • HKEX posted an 8 percent drop in profit in the third quarter, its steepest slide in nearly three years
HONG KONG: The “depth of the devastation” inflicted on Hong Kong’s economy by more than six months of anti-government protests will be seen in the coming weeks, the chief executive of the city’s stock exchange operator said on Thursday.
Charles Li, the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd’s (HKEX) CEO, also told a Reuters Breakingviews event that what made Hong Kong great was “one country, two systems” — the framework under which the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.
“I think local listed companies with local exposure are going to take a very big hit. They already are taking a big hit. That’s going to continue,” Li said.
HKEX posted an 8 percent drop in profit in the third quarter, its steepest slide in nearly three years, as investor sentiment was hit by months of political unrest that pushed the Asian financial hub into recession for the first time in a decade.
Hong Kong-based companies, mainly from the retail and tourism sectors, are expected to show the scars of the sometimes-violent protests that forced businesses to shut and scared away visitors over the next few weeks when they report their annual results.
The anti-government protests in Chinese-controlled Hong Kong have evolved over the months into a broad pro-democracy campaign, with demands for universal suffrage and an independent inquiry into complaints of police brutality.
Many people in Hong Kong are angered by what they see as Beijing’s ever-tightening grip on the city that was promised a high degree of autonomy under the “one country, two systems” formula.
Beijing denies interference and blames the West for fomenting the unrest.
HKEX earnings for the full year are, however, expected to be bolstered by a pick-up in share sales in the fourth quarter with e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. raising almost $13 billion from its secondary listing in Hong Kong.
The Hong Kong exchange launched a surprise $39 billion approach for the London Stock Exchange Group in September, but withdrew it after failing to convince LSE management and investors to back the move.

Topics: economy Hong Kong

