Norway sees rapid growth in oil output from 30-year lows

Equinor says the Johan Sverdrup oil field, situated some 140 km off the southwestern coast of Norway, is expected to remain in production for at least half a century. (AFP)
  • By 2023, combined production of oil and gas is expected to reach close to record level
STAVANGER: Norway’s oil output will grow by 43 percent from 2019 to 2024 as new fields come on stream and older production facilities are upgraded, forecasts from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) showed on Thursday.

The numbers show a revival for Norwegian crude production, which last year fell to its lowest level since 1989 as older fields gradually depleted their reserves.

By 2023, combined output of oil and gas is expected to reach close to the record level seen in 2004, the agency said, although gas would have a greater share than before.

“This time oil will account for about half of the total,” NPD chief Ingrid Soelvberg told a news conference.

Crude output from the country’s offshore fields is now predicted to hit 2.02 million barrels per day in 2024, up from a 30-year low of 1.41 million last year, as major oilfields Sverdrup and Castberg gradually come on stream.

“After two years of lower output, production will rise again in 2020, mainly due to the startup of Johan Sverdrup but also due to other finds,” Soelvberg said.

Natural gas production is predicted to rise to 117.1 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2020 from 113.2 bcm in 2019, but below a previous forecast of 120.2 bcm, it added.

The NPD now expects Norway’s oil output to total 1.76 million barrels per day in 2020, up from a previous forecast of 1.74 million made a year ago.

While exploration increased in 2019, to 57 wells from 53 the previous year, it will likely decline to 50 wells in 2020, the NPD said.

Exploration in the Barents Sea in the Arctic brought only one discovery last year, an area that once had been expected to be a new oil and gas province for the Nordic country.

State-controlled Equinor and its partners earlier on Thursday announced plans to further extend production from their Statfjord field, which has been producing since the 1970s and is now expected to remain on stream beyond 2040.

While Norway supports the 2015 Paris climate agreement, and aims to sharply reduce its domestic carbon emissions in the coming decades, it also says it will continue to pump and sell petroleum to others for as long as demand exists.

The Sverdrup field is expected to remain in production for at least a half century, according to Equinor’s plan. 

  • Willie Walsh became CEO of British Airways in 2005 and oversaw its merger with Iberia in 2011 to form IAG
LONDON: Willie Walsh, head of British Airways parent firm IAG, will step down in June from the airlines group he helped build and hand the reins to Luis Gallego, current CEO of IAG’s Iberia.

Walsh said in November that succession planning was under way as he intended to retire as chief executive in the next two years. Gallego has been CEO of Iberia since 2014.

Irishman Walsh, a former pilot, has spent his career in the industry and has been instrumental in establishing IAG.

He became CEO of British Airways in 2005 and oversaw its merger with Iberia in 2011 to form IAG. He has since expanded IAG through acquisitions.

IAG chairman Antonio Vazquez said that Gallego was the right candidate to lead IAG in the next stage of its development, as did Walsh.

“Luis has been a core member of the team and has shown true leadership over the years and I have no doubt he will be a great CEO of IAG,” Walsh said in a statement on Thursday.

Goodbody analyst Mark Simpson said the appointment would mean little change in IAG’s strategy and would be welcomed by investors.

Walsh had “fantastic success at building IAG but obviously promoting internally is seen as a positive. The market regards his successor well,” Simpson said.

Walsh made his name standing up to unions and cutting costs first at Ireland’s Aer Lingus, where he became CEO in 2001, and then at British Airways, earning him the nickname Slasher Walsh in an industry he once characterised as a “fight for survival.”

It was at Aer Lingus where he formed the template for his strategy, benefiting from a front-row seat to the rapid expansion of budget rival Ryanair.

Walsh was much quicker than rival European flag carriers Air France-KLM and Lufthansa to embrace budget flying. IAG bought short-haul carrier Vueling in 2015 and set up long-haul low-cost carrier Level in 2017.

He also bought Aer Lingus in 2015, and IAG is currently in the process of a 1 billion euro deal to buy Spain’s Air Europa.

IAG said that Walsh, 58, would step down from his role and the board of IAG on March 26 before retiring on June 30.

Gallego’s successor at Iberia will be announced in due course, IAG said.

