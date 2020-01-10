You are here

  • Home
  • Chinese firms push ahead at CES despite trade war

Chinese firms push ahead at CES despite trade war

People look at OLED 8K television screens at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. Chinese companies were plentiful on the expansive show floor at the exhibition, which ends on Friday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ye36z

Updated 10 January 2020
AFP

Chinese firms push ahead at CES despite trade war

  • Titans such as Huawei, TCL, Skyworth, Hisense and Lenovo impress with eye-catching booths
Updated 10 January 2020
AFP

LAS VEGAS: Chinese makers of televisions, smartphones and much more were very much present at the premier Consumer Electronics Show here, undeterred by their country’s trade war with the US.

“Companies are all capitalists, and I think everyone is just holding their breath,” said analyst Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights and Strategy.

“I think nobody wants to burn any bridges right now, and almost everybody is acting like there are not any issues.”

Titans such as Huawei, TCL, Skyworth, Hisense and Lenovo once again had eye-catching booths on the show floor where throngs of CES goers checked out their latest innovations.

The number of Chinese exhibitors, overall, was down slightly with some smaller companies skipping the show, according to Sarah Brown, communications director of the Consumer Technology Association that runs the annual gadget extravaganza.

TCL showed off new 8K televisions, and teased a set of new smartphones, one of them synched to super-fast 5G telecom networks, aimed specifically at the US market.

“We can see that the relations between China and US are getting better,” TCL overseas business group general manager Harry Wu told AFP.

“At the same time we have a supply chain worldwide, no matter Mexico, Vietnam, India or other countries, we have plans to support our sells in US.”

Wu held firm that TCL has not changed its focus or global business plans due to trade tensions between China and the US.

TCL has gained ground fast in the US television market, and sees an opportunity to take advantage of growing brand recognition by broadening its lineup of devices, according to senior vice president Chris Larson.

“TCL is huge in China but has factories in Mexico, so it ships goods from Mexico factories to get around tariffs,” noted Techsponential analyst Avi Greengart.

China-based Skyworth TV has chosen now to enter the US market with rich, big-screen televisions — one an 8K model priced at $5,999.

Skyworth is a well-established TV brand in its home country.

“Our high-end products are more mature and more competitive than ever,” said Skyworth chief brand officer Leo Tang.

“We’re confident that with the strength of our brand and the quality of our products, Skyworth can start gaining more traction in the US regardless of external challenges.”

Chinese companies were plentiful on the expansive show floor at CES, which wraps up on Friday.

Huawei, which has been disparaged by the US government, had its wares on display as it has done at CES for years.

“The fact that we have Chinese companies here is encouraging,” said Creative Strategies technology analyst Carolina Milanesi.

“So they’re not boycotting and they see the opportunity. At the end of the day, for all the brands, it’s about reaching the biggest addressable market.”

Analysts noted that CES attracts a global crowd, and even though it takes place in the US alliances or deals made here could be aimed at cultivating business elsewhere.

“CES is really a global show, so these companies are sometimes coming to CES but not with the US market in mind,” said Brown of the Consumer Technology Association.

Out of an anticipated 170,000 attendees, 60,000 were expected to be from outside the US, according to Brown.

“For certain, if you don’t show up for this event, and you are from China, your potential for getting future business from the US goes down,” said analyst Moorhead.

Topics: China Huawei hisense Consumer Electronics Show

Related

Business & Economy
Chinese firms on US sanctions list say only exported ‘normal’ goods
Business & Economy
Chinese firm wins approval for $4bn plant to use US gas

Top industrialist from Unicharm Gulf Hygienic foresees 'new bridges of cooperation' between Kingdom and Japan

Updated 21 min 31 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Top industrialist from Unicharm Gulf Hygienic foresees 'new bridges of cooperation' between Kingdom and Japan

  • Unicharm’s products have grown to become household names for Saudi families
  • According to Katbe, the linkup was one of many long-term successful partnerships between Japan and Saudi Arabia
Updated 21 min 31 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Saudi Arabia would help to build “multiple new bridges of cooperation” between the two countries, a top industrialist has predicted.

Mahdy S. Katbe, president and CEO of Unicharm Gulf Hygienic Industries, one of the first Japanese consumer-goods investments in the Kingdom, told Arab News: “This visit will serve to advance a strong and long-standing partnership between Japan and Saudi Arabia in diverse fields and industries.

“We strongly believe it will further solidify the strong bond between the two countries and support growth and development of multiple new bridges of cooperation.”

Established more than 25 years ago, Unicharm’s products have grown to become household names, providing “gentle care for life” to families in Saudi Arabia and countries throughout the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

“BabyJoy, our flagship baby care product, has become the preferred choice for Saudi mothers for their babies. We also produce Sofy feminine napkins and Lifree adult diapers, with Lifree also commanding the leading share in the Saudi market,” Katbe said.

The business leader added that his company was “very proud” of its 27-year record of successful partnership between Saudi Arabia and Japan. “Our business strategies, practices and values have been in line with Saudi Vision 2030. Since inception, we have been at home with the six key pillars of the Vision 2030.”

Katbe pointed out that one of the Saudi reform plan’s main pillars was investment, which to date had reached in excess of SR1.5 billion. On technology transfer, he said state-of-the-art technology from Japan linked with established local research and development resources, had resulted in the BabyJoy baby diaper becoming a leading brand in the Kingdom.

As part of the Saudization pillar, Unicharm had set targets with ongoing programs to recruit and train Saudi human resources, and more than 700 men and women from the Kingdom had been appointed to various positions, making up 30 percent of the firm’s total workforce, he said.

With active support for the participation and empowerment of women, Katbe noted that more than 300 Saudi women actively contributed toward proven value-added functions in manufacturing, sales, marketing, research and development, market research and sales development.

Another important pillar of Vision 2030 was export growth, and the chief executive highlighted that Unicharm represented 0.3 percent of total Saudi non-oil exports. He added that the business was also actively engaged in actions and commitments related to the sixth key pillar of social responsibility.

“We support numerous public social welfare initiatives including active engagement in training and human resource development,” said Katbe.

In 2014, Unicharm Corporation, Japan, won the Nikkei Social Initiative Award in the corporate category. The award is given to businesses that successfully implement initiatives to overcome social issues or difficulties in the workplace. “The award was in appreciation of our efforts to establish a factory operated by Saudi women,” he added.

Katbe stressed that the sustained growth and achievements of Unicharm Gulf Hygienic Industries could not have been realized without the support and effective policies of the Saudi government led by King Salman.

He said that during 2020, Unicharm aimed to continue its journey of long-term partnership with Saudi Arabia supported from Japan by Unicharm Corporation and its president and CEO, Takahisa Takahara.

According to Katbe, the linkup was one of many long-term successful partnerships between Japan and Saudi Arabia. “We strongly believe that many of the 21st-century technologies will, without any doubt, come from Japan. Those will encompass traditional industries and equally high-tech industries including artificial intelligence.”

Topics: business economy Japan Saudi Arabia Shinzo Abe Arab Tour

Related

Special
Business & Economy
Saudi-Japan cooperation ‘could help solve world’s energy problems’
Special
Saudi Arabia
A Saudi-Japanese couple embody Kingdom's new spirit of openness

Latest updates

Saudi anime fans hungry for more content
Iran’s sole female Olympic medalist Kimia Alizadeh defects
Top industrialist from Unicharm Gulf Hygienic foresees 'new bridges of cooperation' between Kingdom and Japan
India blows up luxury high rises over environmental violations
Saudi Arabia keen to maintain ‘global peace’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.