Saudi foreign minister meets heads of G-20 countries’ delegations to KSA

RIYADH: On Thursday, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with ambassadors and heads of delegations of the G20 countries to Saudi Arabia and countries invited to participate in the Kingdom’s Presidency of the G20 program this year.

The meeting took place at the headquarters of Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies in Riyadh in the presence of Saudi minister and member of the high and preparatory committees for Saudi Arabia’s G20 summit Fahad Al-Mubarak, and Fahd Al-Tunisi, advisor at the royal court and secretary-general of the Saudi Secretariat for the G20.

The minister welcomed the visitors, outlined the Kingdom’s ambitious program for the G20 presidency, and stressed the importance of strengthening international cooperation to achieve the group’s goals.