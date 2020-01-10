You are here

Saudi foreign minister meets heads of G-20 countries’ delegations to KSA

Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with ambassadors and heads of delegations of the G20 countries to Saudi Arabia on Thursday. (SPA)
Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with ambassadors and heads of delegations of the G20 countries to Saudi Arabia on Thursday. (SPA)
Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with ambassadors and heads of delegations of the G20 countries to Saudi Arabia on Thursday. (SPA)
Updated 10 January 2020
  • The meeting took place at the headquarters of Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies in Riyadh
RIYADH: On Thursday, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with ambassadors and heads of delegations of the G20 countries to Saudi Arabia and countries invited to participate in the Kingdom’s Presidency of the G20 program this year.

The meeting took place at the headquarters of Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies in Riyadh in the presence of Saudi minister and member of the high and preparatory committees for Saudi Arabia’s G20 summit Fahad Al-Mubarak, and Fahd Al-Tunisi, advisor at the royal court and secretary-general of the Saudi Secretariat for the G20.

The minister welcomed the visitors, outlined the Kingdom’s ambitious program for the G20 presidency, and stressed the importance of strengthening international cooperation to achieve the group’s goals.

King Salman affirms Saudi Arabia’s solidarity with Australia over bushfire crisis

Updated 10 January 2020
King Salman affirms Saudi Arabia’s solidarity with Australia over bushfire crisis

RIYADH: King Salman called Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday to express his solidarity with the country during its bushfire crisis.

He confirmed the Kingdom’s readiness to provide assistance so Australia could overcome the disaster.

The king also expressed his condolences to the prime minister and families of the deceased, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

He said Saudi Arabia and its people shared the pain of Australians.

Morrison expressed his thanks and appreciation to King Salman and to the Saudi people for their empathy.

The catastrophic bushfires have killed at least 26 people and  destroyed more than 2,000 homes. 

