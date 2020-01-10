King Salman affirms Saudi Arabia’s solidarity with Australia over bushfire crisis

You are here

King Salman also condoled the families of the deceased. (SPA)
RIYADH: King Salman called Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday to express his solidarity with the country during its bushfire crisis.

He confirmed the Kingdom’s readiness to provide assistance so Australia could overcome the disaster.

The king also expressed his condolences to the prime minister and families of the deceased, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

He said Saudi Arabia and its people shared the pain of Australians.

Morrison expressed his thanks and appreciation to King Salman and to the Saudi people for their empathy.

The catastrophic bushfires have killed at least 26 people and  destroyed more than 2,000 homes. 

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Culture has chosen a new headquarters for the Riyadh International Book Fair, and decided that the exhibition’s next session will be held at “Riyadh Front” on the road to King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, with a larger area and wider options for visitors and people interested in literature, knowledge and culture.

This step comes as part of the ministry’s preparations for the fair’s next session, which will be held from April 2–11. It is also an extension of a number of qualitative works which cover all the exhibition’s details and components, in the context of renewal and development, that the ministry seeks to present after taking over the exhibition’s management.

The ministry had previously launched a logo for the book fair which reflects the exhibition’s identity, and its location’s significance, in the form of books lined up in a library forming words, in colors derived from the ministry’s official logo. Those elements were mixed in a single template that reflects the exhibition’s spirit.
 

