What We Are Watching Today: ‘You’

Updated 10 January 2020
AMEERA ABID

This Netflix original follows a New York bookstore manager, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), who develops a crush on an aspiring writer, Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail), that quickly turns into a toxic and delusional obsession. 

Joe’s character is complex, switching between being slightly creepy and caring. But the series takes a sinister turn that will leave viewers in shock. 

In the show’s second season, the protagonist’s villainy is clear. Nevertheless the audience will find themselves sympathizing with him. While he is stalking other characters, he is also offering food to his neighbor’s son in an act of kindness.

King Salman affirms Saudi Arabia’s solidarity with Australia over bushfire crisis

RIYADH: King Salman called Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday to express his solidarity with the country during its bushfire crisis.

He confirmed the Kingdom’s readiness to provide assistance so Australia could overcome the disaster.

The king also expressed his condolences to the prime minister and families of the deceased, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

He said Saudi Arabia and its people shared the pain of Australians.

Morrison expressed his thanks and appreciation to King Salman and to the Saudi people for their empathy.

The catastrophic bushfires have killed at least 26 people and  destroyed more than 2,000 homes. 

