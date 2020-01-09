What We Are Watching Today: ‘You’

This Netflix original follows a New York bookstore manager, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), who develops a crush on an aspiring writer, Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail), that quickly turns into a toxic and delusional obsession.

Joe’s character is complex, switching between being slightly creepy and caring. But the series takes a sinister turn that will leave viewers in shock.

In the show’s second season, the protagonist’s villainy is clear. Nevertheless the audience will find themselves sympathizing with him. While he is stalking other characters, he is also offering food to his neighbor’s son in an act of kindness.