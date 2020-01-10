You are here

Tributes pour in as Egyptian singer Ehab Tawfik’s father dies in tragic house fire 

Ehab Tawfik’s father died from suffocation. (Instragram)
  • Ehab Tawfik said that the cause of fire was a “short circuit” in his father’s room, local media reported
  • A number of artists sent their condolences to Tawfik for his father’s death
DUBAI: The father of the Egyptian singer Ehab Tawfik died Thursday from suffocation after a fire broke out in the artist’s Cairo villa. 

Tawfik said that the cause of fire was a “short circuit” in his father’s room, according to local media. Rescue teams saved the rest of his family and house staff. 

A number of artists sent their condolences to Tawfik for his father’s death. 

“We belong to Allah, and to him we shall return. Please pray for him,” Egyptian singer Tamer Hosny tweeted. 

Tunisian singer Latifa took to Instagram to write: “My dear brother Ehab… may God give you patience. May God protect you, your family and your children.”

Topics: Ehab Tawfik

What We Are Reading Today: From Peoples into Nations by John Connelly

In the 1780s, the Habsburg monarch Joseph II decreed that henceforth German would be the language of his realm. 

His intention was to forge a unified state from his vast and disparate possessions, but his action had the opposite effect, catalyzing the emergence of competing nationalisms among his Hungarian, Czech, and other subjects, who feared that their languages and cultures would be lost. 

In this sweeping narrative history of Eastern Europe since the late 18th century, John Connelly connects the stories of the region’s diverse peoples, telling how, at a profound level, they have a shared understanding of the past, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.

An ancient history of invasion and migration made the region into a cultural landscape of extraordinary variety, a patchwork in which Slovaks, Bosnians, and countless others live shoulder to shoulder and where calls for national autonomy often have had bloody effects among the interwoven ethnicities.

Topics: Books What We Are Reading Today

