Mendes war epic of grandfather’s heroics shakes Hollywood

Cast and crew of ‘1917’, Sam Mendes, second from left, with the award for best motion picture drama at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. (AP Photo)
Updated 10 January 2020
  • Film documents story of two British soldiers who must cross no-man’s land to deliver a vital message to abort a planned attack on German lines
  • Director’s grandfather, Trinidad-born writer Alfred Mendes, was given a similar almost suicidal mission when he served as a rifleman in Flanders
PARIS: Sam Mendes says that “1917” is his “most personal” film, and it could yet be his most praised after it ripped up the form books to win him best film and best director at the Golden Globes earlier this week.
His adrenalin-filled World War I epic, which the British director shot as if it was one continuous take, could yet match the five Oscars his debut feature “American Beauty” picked up in 2000.
“It was clearly a technical challenge,” Mendes told AFP before his unexpected triumph, with Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” seemingly the clear favorite to clean up at the Globes, which open the Hollywood awards season.
In a radical filmmaking experiment, Mendes and cinematographer Roger Deakins shot footage that glides from trenches to crater-filled battlefields and through a devastated French town.
The story for the film, which follows two British soldiers who must cross no-man’s land to deliver a vital message to abort a planned attack on German lines, comes directly from Mendes’ own family history.
His grandfather, the Trinidad-born writer Alfred Mendes, was given a similar almost suicidal mission when he served as a rifleman in Flanders, where he won a Military Medal.
Mendes’ idea for the film came from “listening to my grandfather (as a child) tell stories of his experiences.
“He told one particular story of carrying a message” across the battlefield, and “that became the basis for this,” he added.
“But then everything after that was invented or based on real accounts of the war, first person accounts, letters, and diaries of other people.
“I suppose it is my most personal (film) because it comes directly from me. I’d never written a script for a film before,” said the maker of the last two “Bond” sagas, “Skyfall” and “Spectre.”
But even compared to those enormous minutely-planned blockbuster productions, the making of “1917” was a Herculean feat for Mendes and cinematographer Deakin, who won an Oscar for “Blade Runner 2049” two years ago.
Shooting all over Britain and in Shepperton Studios near London, the two men had to make sure the action looked like it happened in one two-hour take — a technical nightmare which demanded that everything from weather right down to continuity had to be perfect.
The camera follows the two soldiers and we see everything from their point of view without recourse to all the usual editing tricks and narrative jumps that go into conventional film-making.
“I wanted the audience to connect emotionally with the central characters and never leave their side,” Mendes said.
“It was very long process because we had to walk every bit of the journey with the actors before we designed the set,” he added.
“We had to understand how long every set needed to be. So if you wrote, ‘They walked down a hillside through an orchard to a farmhouse,’ you had to walk that journey and design the orchard just for the length of the conversation, and design the distance between the orchard and the farmhouse, the farmhouse and the barn, the barn and the road, the road and the canal. Everything had to be interlinked.”
But the sets could not be built until “we had rehearsed it fully with the actors. So we were rehearsing for months and months. And then building, rehearsing again, then building again. We built over a mile of trenches,” he revealed.
Mendes said he wanted to make his two messengers, played by George MacKay and Dean Charles Chapman (Tommen Baratheon in “Game of Thrones“), “to feel like two men among two million. They’re not heroes, they’re just men.
“And for the audience, I wanted them to know that maybe they won’t survive. Maybe both of them will be killed.”
For Mendes, an acclaimed theater director who still loves the pull of the live, his movie works best on the big screen rather than streamed.
“I think it’s up to filmmakers to make films that need to be seen on the big screen, and make an audience feel like if they don’t see it on a big screen, they are going to miss out.”

‘Being Saudi’ reveals Kingdom’s rich cultural fabric

The high-tech framework of the show is rare in an exhibition of culture and heritage, particularly in the Gulf region. (Supplied)
‘Being Saudi’ reveals Kingdom’s rich cultural fabric

  • Interactive exhibition explores Saudi Arabia’s history and traditions 
DHAHRAN: A new exhibition at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) in Dhahran explores traditions from various regions of Saudi Arabia that have helped to define the Kingdom’s unique cultural landscape. 

“Being Saudi,” which will run through 2021, invites guests on an interactive and entertaining cultural journey over four ‘zones’ focusing on different aspects of the Kingdom’s heritage: Musicscape, Patterns, National Costume, and Poetry. 

“We decided to make the exhibition in the form of an interactive gallery because we wanted to engage as closely as possible with people,” Latifa Al-Moghanam, curator of the exhibition, told Arab News. “We wanted to go beyond the traditional exhibition set up of objects in showcases and incorporate technology as a way to explore Saudi Arabia’s diverse heritage. Poetry, fashion, and music are the most important aspects of Saudi society and we want to share these aspects not just with Saudi nationals, but with the rest of the international community.” The show highlights the cultures and traditions from all regions of Saudi Arabia, she stressed. 

The exhibition invites guests on an interactive and entertaining cultural journey over four ‘zones’ focusing on different aspects of the Kingdom’s heritage. (Supplied)

Al-Moghanam described the Patterns section as one of her favorites. “It underlines a unique aspect of Saudi culture — each region has its own unique set of patterns — but it also references the environment and the diverse landscape in each region,” she explained. The pigments and materials used vary from region to region depending on the availability of resources. Diverse patterns can be found on the walls of traditional homes — especially those in Asir — as well as on various traditional garments. Visitors are able to create their own designs, which are later projected on the walls.

The high-tech framework of the show is rare in an exhibition of culture and heritage, particularly in the Gulf region. “Being Saudi” cleverly merges elements from Saudi Arabia’s rich past with the rapidly developing technology of the present. In many ways, the show also underlines the Kingdom’s rapid development into a digital nation. 

For example, visitors carry a black circular disk marked with the words “Being Saudi” throughout the show, which collects information from each section that you visit. At the end of the experience, your disk will be filled with information about the exhibits.

Poetry was used both as entertainment and as a way to preserve history, traditions and social values. (Supplied)

As the show explains, Saudi Arabia was at the center of important ancient trade routes, meaning its history was enriched by diverse civilizations — and vice versa. From 3,000 BC, Arabian merchants were part of a large network that extended all the way to the Mediterranean, Egypt and South Asia. The Arabian trade route served as a vital link between the Far East and India and Byzantium and the Mediterranean. The Kingdom’s cultural traditions were thus influenced by outside sources, as well as early Arabian tribes. 

Poetry is a prime example of this. Verse — both written and spoken — has long been an important aspect of Arab cultural life. In the early days, when the Bedouin tribes travelled extensively, poetry was primarily an oral tradition. Poets would relay tales of bravery, love, war, chivalry and historic events, and spoken-word poetry was one of the defining characteristics of Saudi Arabia’s cultural heritage.

The exhibition explores traditions from various regions of Saudi Arabia that have helped to define the Kingdom’s unique cultural landscape. (Supplied)

Poetry was used both as entertainment and as a way to preserve history, traditions and social values. People would listen to the poets not just for the beauty of their verse, but also to learn. The Holy Qu’ran, of course, took the Arab love of poetry and language to new heights, and still serves as the primary influence for most Arab poetry today.

In the Poetry section of “Being Saudi,” guests can discover the works of some of the Kingdom’s most-revered poets, including Ghazi Al-Qusaybi, Jaasim Al-Suhayyih, Muhammad Al-Thubayti, Muhammad Jabr Al-Harbi, and Muhammad Ibrahim Ya’qoub. 

The Kingdom’s cultural traditions were influenced by outside sources, as well as early Arabian tribes. (Supplied)

Through their work these poets have tackled numerous social and national topics. Visitors can use the “poetry machine” to read lines from each writer’s work. Of note here is the work of contemporary poet Hayfa Al-Jabri. One of her most poignant poems is “The Corner,” which draws an analogy between the palm tree and the women of Arabia — an example of how the poet sees herself but also an exploration of female Saudis notion of self in comparison to women from outside the country. The poem is devised in free-style verse but with a semi-narrative form. Close to prose in places, it marks an emerging trend in Saudi poetry.

In the Fashion zone, visitors will learn about traditional costumes in the Kingdom. Dresses often revealed the social status of the wearer, and varied according to their hometown. The Eastern region, for example is marked by the Al-Hasa oasis, one of the largest in the world. Here, the common women’s dress is the Musarrah, worn to special events in the Eastern region and the Najd region.

“Being Saudi” will run through 2021. (Supplied)

Traditional dresses also include Dira’a and Abayas, in addition to head and face covers. Visitors will learn how they are made, their various embellishments, cuts and fabrics, and can select one to wear themselves via an interactive screen. 

As Saudi Arabia moves forward with Vision 2030 and a range of other reforms, “Being Saudi” confirms the Kingdom’s unique heritage — a heritage that is ever more important to remember as the Kingdom accelerates into the future. 

