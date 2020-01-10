You are here

Climate change protests stretch to London as Australia bushfires rage

Climate change protesters gather outside Australia House, in London, where they staged a protest against the Australian government’s response to the wildfires ravaging the country. (AP Photo)
Updated 10 January 2020
Reuters

  • Scores of people gathered in the Strand in central London to denounce Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, branded by one placard a ‘fossil fool’
  • The bushfire crisis has added pressure on Morrison’s conservative government to do more to combat climate change
SYDNEY/LONDON: Thousands of Australians took to the streets on Friday to protest against government inaction on climate change, as bushfires ravaged tens of thousands of square miles of bushland after months of destruction and at least 27 deaths.
Anger spread to Britain, where scores of people gathered in the Strand in central London to denounce Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, branded by one placard as a “fossil fool.”
The bushfire crisis has added pressure on Morrison’s conservative government to do more to combat climate change after Australia weakened its commitment to the UN Paris climate accord last year.
Friday’s demonstrations came as authorities urged nearly a quarter of a million people to flee their homes and prepared military backup as soaring temperatures and erratic winds fanned bushfires across the east coast.
Major roads in Sydney were blocked as protesters chanted “ScoMo has got to go,” referring to Morrison, while placard read ‘Save us from hell’.
There were similar protests in Canberra, the capital, and Melbourne, where air quality turned so noxious this month that the two cities featured among places with the most polluted air on earth.
More than 100 people chanted slogans outside the Australian High Commission in London. Banners said “Stop Killing our Planet (PLEASE)” and “Inaction against climate change, that’s just not cricket.”
Extinction Rebellion protesters joined the demonstration, blocking the road, banging drums and holding up traffic. A food trailer attached to a bike handed out free hot vegan food.
Londoner Peter Cole, 76, held up a sign saying “Climate Change Denier Scott Morrison Fiddles while Australia Burns.”
“I’m here because the Australian government is doing absolutely nothing to combat climate change. In fact they’re largely denying it and they need to be put under a lot of pressure...”
Morrison has repeatedly rejected criticism that his government is not doing enough. On Friday, he told Sydney radio 2GB that it was disappointing that people were conflating the bushfire crisis with Australia’s emission reduction targets.
“We don’t want job-destroying, economy-destroying, economy-wrecking targets and goals, which won’t change the fact that there have been bushfires or anything like that in Australia,” he said.
The CEO of German engineering giant Siemens said it will decide by Monday on its involvement in the development of a controversial Australian coal mine. Joe Kaeser was speaking after meeting climate activist Luisa Neubauer.
Friday’s protests in Australia stirred debate, with Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews saying they were wrongly timed and would divert police resources.
“Common sense tells you that there are other times to make your point,” he told a televised briefing.
“I respect people’s right to have a view, I tend to agree with a lot of the points that are being made — climate change is real — but there is a time and a place for everything and I just don’t think a protest tonight was the appropriate thing.”
Climate scientists have warned the frequency and intensity of the fires will surge as Australia becomes hotter and drier.
Australia has warmed by about 1 degree Celsius since records began in 1910, NASA climate scientist Kate Marvel said this week.
“This makes heat waves and fires more likely,” she said on Twitter. “There is no explanation for this — none — that makes sense, besides emissions of heat-trapping gases.”

Senior police official among 14 people killed in Quetta mosque blast

Updated 48 min 18 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan

Senior police official among 14 people killed in Quetta mosque blast

  • Deputy superintendent of police was killed in the explosion
  • Death toll from the blast continues to rise
Updated 48 min 18 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan

ARAB NEWS PAKISTAN QUETTA: At least 14 people were killed, including a senior police officer, and 19 injured in an explosion at a mosque in Quetta on Friday evening.

“The blast occurred during Maghrib prayers at a mosque in Ghousabad neighborhood,” said Quetta police chief Abdullah Afridi. Deputy Superintendent of Police Amanullah is one of the dead, he added. It was too early to say whether the police officer was the primary target, he said, because “the nature of the blast is yet to be ascertained.”

Daesh issued a statement on Friday night claiming responsibility for the attack, saying that it had targeted the Afghan Taliban. It was carried out by a suicide bomber, the group said, named Abu Jarrah Al-Balouchi.

Two Afghan Taliban members confirmed that the mosque and an attached religious school belonged to Taliban chief justice Sheikh Abdul Hakeem, who is considered an influential leader in the organization’s hierarchy. The Taliban said that Hakeem’s brother was killed in the explosion and his son badly injured.

“The brother of Sheikh sahib and four or five other people have embraced martyrdom. Maulvi Abdul Ali, son of Sheikh sahib, is critically injured,” a Taliban leader said in an audio message in the Pashto language that was sent to Taliban members, a copy of which was obtained by Arab News.

However, Taliban spokesman Qari Muhammad Yousaf said: “None of the Taliban leaders was present in the mosque. No meeting was taking place there. Any reports suggesting so are untrue.”

The injured were taken to Quetta civil hospital, said Dr. Waseem Baig, a spokesman for the government-run health facility. He confirmed that 14 people had died and 19 were injured.

Quetta is the provincial capital and largest city of Balochistan. The Pakistan army’s military wing said that Frontier Corps Balochistan troops had been sent to the scene of the explosion. The area has been cordoned off and a joint search operation with the police was in progress.

Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the attack and expressed his grief over the loss of life. He ordered that the injured receive the best possible medical assistance.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also denounced the terrorist attack, describing it as a “vile conspiracy to destabilize Pakistan.” He passed on his profound condolences to the families of the victims, and added: “Mosques and places of worship are sacred places and their sanctity must be respected by all.”

On Tuesday, two people were killed and 18 injured in another explosion in Quetta. A Frontier Corps vehicle was targeted by a bomb planted on the city’s McConaghey Road. According to reports, the security officers were on a routine patrol when an improvised explosive device was detonated.

Topics: Pakistan Quetta Daesh mosque attack

Related

Latest updates

What We Are Playing Today: PS4 game - Kingdom Hearts
Turks oppose sending troops to war-torn Libya, survey shows
France calls for ‘gesture’ from Iran over detained academics
Israeli brutality fails to break spirit of Jerusalem neighborhood
Japanese PM begins third visit to Saudi Arabia

