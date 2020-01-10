You are here

  'Why were civilian airplanes flying out of Tehran in these conditions?' Social media erupts in backlash against Iran over downed plane

‘Why were civilian airplanes flying out of Tehran in these conditions?’ Social media erupts in backlash against Iran over downed plane

A child's shoe is pictured on January 8, 2020 at the scene of a Ukrainian airliner that crashed shortly after take-off near Imam Khomeini airport in the Iranian capital Tehran. (AFP)
Updated 10 January 2020
Reuters

  • Many Iranians asked on social media - a focus for public grief, anger and fierce debate in the aftermath of the disaster - why commercial flights had not been suspended when Iran's air defences were likely to be on edge
  • Some angry Twitter users posted images that they said showed that the Iranian authorities had already cleared debris from the scene of the crash
DUBAI: "Why were any civilian airlines flying out of Tehran airport in those conditions," a user named Shiva Balaghi tweeted on her @SBalaghi account, describing herself as "somewhere between academia & the art world".

Many Iranians asked on social media - a focus for public grief, anger and fierce debate in the aftermath of the disaster - why commercial flights had not been suspended when Iran's air defences were likely to be on edge.

The last tweet sent by a user named Sorush before taking off from Iran on a doomed Ukrainian airliner on his way back to university in Canada suggested he knew he was flying into danger.

"I was predicting that war would break out just at the time of my flight. Forgive me for anything bad I might have done," he tweeted in Farsi before the plane left Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran on Wednesday.

Minutes later, the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 had crashed, and all 176 people on board were dead.

Images circulating on social media, which could not be independently verified, suggest it came down in a ball of flames.

Canada, which had 63 nationals on the flight, many of them dual Canadian-Iranian citizens, said it had seen intelligence that an Iranian surface-to-air missile had brought the plane down, probably in error. US officials agreed, although Iran vehemently denied the possibility.

As Sorush buckled up in his seat, Iran had just fired missiles at American military targets in Iraq in response to the killing of a prominent Iranian general by a US armed drone on Jan. 3. Iran was on alert for a US military response.

Family photos

Others shared images of the victims.

One was a selfie of a smiling mother and young daughter taken just before take-off, as they headed home to Toronto. The photo had been sent to a relative.

Another picture that went viral showed a child's red shoe in the dirt of the crash site.

On its Twitter account, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency posted an old photo of a couple who were killed in the crash standing next to General Qassem Soleimani, the elite Quds Force commander killed in the US drone strikes.

"The couple were graduates of Tehran's Sharif University and were studying in Canada. This photo was taken years ago in the city of Kerman (Soleimani's home town)," the agency said.

Some angry Twitter users posted images that they said showed that the Iranian authorities had already cleared debris from the scene of the crash. Iran denied that it had bulldozed the site.

The disaster was the biggest single loss of Canadian life since an Air India flight blew up in 1985 over the Atlantic. Flags in Canada were flown at half mast, while Canadians also posted images of mourners lighting candles on photos of victims.

Topics: Iran Canada Ukraine plane United States

Female presenter wins equal pay claim against BBC

  • The BBC is regularly scrutinized over the amounts it pays top stars and has also faced several major stories about female staff being paid less than their male equivalents
  • The BBC’s disclosures revealed 12 of the top 14 were men, as were two-thirds earning more than £150,000
Updated 10 January 2020
AFP

LONDON: A British female news presenter who was paid one sixth of the fee earned by a male presenter on a similar show won her discrimination case against the BBC on Friday.
An employment tribunal ruled the corporation failed to prove the disparity in pay between Samira Ahmed and Jeremy Vine was “because of a material factor which did not involve subjecting the claimant to sex discrimination.”
Both journalists present shows where the viewers are given a chance to air their opinions.
The BBC is regularly scrutinized over the amounts it pays top stars and has also faced several major stories about female staff being paid less than their male equivalents.
Ahmed, who argued she was owed almost £700,000 ($914, 000, 825,000 euros) in back pay, welcomed the ruling.
“No woman wants to have to take action against their own employer. I love working for the BBC,” she said in a statement released through the National Union of Journalists (NUJ).
The BBC responded that Ahmed was “an excellent journalist and presenter, and we regret that this case ever had to go to tribunal.”
But it defended its actions. “We have always believed that the pay of Samira and Jeremy Vine was not determined by their gender,” it said.
“Presenters — female as well as male — had always been paid more on ‘Points of View’ than ‘Newswatch’.”
The BBC said “Points of View” requires the presenter to deal with issues “in a light-hearted way,” so its presenters have tended to be “well-known figures in the world of light entertainment” meriting a higher market fee.
Newswatch “deals with matters seriously” on the “relatively niche” BBC News Channel.
It is only repeated on the main BBC One channel during the Saturday breakfast show “to fill out the program,” the corporation said.
The 15-minute weekly “Points of View” show started in 1961 and features viewers’ praise and criticisms across the whole spectrum of BBC programs in a dry, humorous style.
“Newswatch,” a 10-minute weekly program, started in 2004 in an attempt to make the corporation’s news output more accountable, and gives viewers the right of reply on news coverage.
Ahmed started fronting “Newswatch” in 2012 on £440 — the same as her male predecessor Ray Snoddy.
Her occasional male stand-ins have been paid a near-identical amount.
Vine took over on “Points of View” in 2008 on £3,000 — £500 less than his predecessor Terry Wogan.
In 2018, journalist Carrie Gracie resigned as BBC’s China editor over what she called an “indefensible pay gap” with other international editors at the publicly funded media behemoth.
The previous year it published for the first time the salaries of its highest-paid stars, following pressure from parliament.
The BBC’s disclosures revealed 12 of the top 14 were men, as were two-thirds earning more than £150,000.

Topics: SAMIRA AHMED point of view BBC jeremy vine

