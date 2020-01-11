You are here

Elon Musk, singer Grimes expecting a baby

Elon Musk and Grimes are expecting their first child together. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Canadian musician Grimes have confirmed that they are having a baby.

The singer, who was born Claire Boucher, announced the news on her Instagram this week via a maternity portrait shot by photographer Eli Russell Linnetz that displayed her growing baby bump.

Comments from several celebrities, including from the singer Janelle Monae, expressed congratulatory and emotional messages to the singer.

The Vancouver-born singer and the Tesla billionaire have been together since May 2018, when they stepped out together at that year’s Met Gala.

