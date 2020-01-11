Shanina Shaik cuts a stylish figure at Milan Men’s Fashion Week

DUBAI: It’s back to work for Shanina Shaik. The model, who was just in the Swiss Alps for the holidays, jetted off to Milan on Friday to attend the Ermenegildo Zegna Fall 2020 Menswear fashion show, where she sat front row alongside Fear of God designer Jerry Lorenzo, American actor Quincy and British model Erin O’Connor.

The Saudi-Pakistani-Lithuanian-Australian beauty cut a sleek figure in a plunging black blazer, which she wore with matching trousers plucked from the Italian label’s new collection. She completed the look with a pair of contrasting, chunky white sneakers.

If her recent front row appearance is any indication, 2020 is shaping up to be a much more pleasant year for the model than last year.

Shaik had previously revealed 2019 was “the most difficult year of her life,” largely due to her split with longtime partner Greg “DJ Ruckus” Andrews, one-year after they wed.

It didn’t get any better after it was announced that the annual Victoria’s Secret show was cancelled, in which the 28-year-old served as a runway fixture.

However, things do appear to be shaping up as the Melbourne-bred beauty entered the new year on a high note, after fronting the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia’s January 2020 issue.

Some of the other famous faces who were spotted front row during Milan Men’s Fashion Week include Solange, Kelela, Juliana Huxtable and Michele Lamy, as well as British designer Grace Wales Bonner, who just showed her menswear collection in London a few days ago.