Shanina Shaik cuts a stylish figure at Milan Men’s Fashion Week

Shanina Shaik front row at Ermenegildo Zegna Fall 2020. Instagram
Updated 11 January 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: It’s back to work for Shanina Shaik. The model, who was just in the Swiss Alps for the holidays, jetted off to Milan on Friday to attend the Ermenegildo Zegna Fall 2020 Menswear fashion show, where she sat front row alongside Fear of God designer Jerry Lorenzo, American actor Quincy and British model Erin O’Connor.

The Saudi-Pakistani-Lithuanian-Australian beauty cut a sleek figure in a plunging black blazer, which she wore with matching trousers plucked from the Italian label’s new collection. She completed the look with a pair of contrasting, chunky white sneakers.

If her recent front row appearance is any indication, 2020 is shaping up to be a much more pleasant year for the model than last year.

Shaik had previously revealed 2019 was “the most difficult year of her life,” largely due to her split with longtime partner Greg “DJ Ruckus” Andrews, one-year after they wed. 

It didn’t get any better after it was announced that the annual Victoria’s Secret show was cancelled, in which the 28-year-old served as a runway fixture.

However, things do appear to be shaping up as the Melbourne-bred beauty entered the new year on a high note, after fronting the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia’s January 2020 issue.

Some of the other famous faces who were spotted front row during Milan Men’s Fashion Week include Solange, Kelela, Juliana Huxtable and Michele Lamy, as well as British designer Grace Wales Bonner, who just showed her menswear collection in London a few days ago.

Topics: Shanina Shaik

It’s California dreamin’ with Dior for these Lebanese ‘It’ girls

Lebanese blogger Nathalie Fanj jetted off to California this week. Instagram
Updated 11 January 2020
Arab News

It’s California dreamin’ with Dior for these Lebanese ‘It’ girls

  • Nathalie Fanj has a longstanding relationship with Dior
  • She was joined by fellow Lebanese fashion blogger Karen Wazen
Updated 11 January 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: It seems like Nathalie Fanj's 2020 is off to a great start.

Shortly after enjoying a snow-filled holiday season with her husband and their two children, the Lebanese influencer jetted off to sunny California with Dior.

The mother-of-two has been documenting the trip on her social media, giving her 686,000 followers on Instagram a glimpse into her Los Angeles getaway with the luxury Parisian maison.

After a bumpy start — Fanj revealed she had missed her connecting flight from London to LA — the fashion guru joined fellow Lebanese fashion blogger Karen Wazen and international globe-trotters Olivia Perez, Rose Bertram, Sami Miro, Fanny Bourdette-Donon and Kristen Noel Crawley, who were also among the storied French house's special guests, for an unforgettable trip.

The jetsetters, who joined Dior to celebrate the brand's newest Capture Totale skincare range,  began one of the days with a healthy breakfast of avocado toast in Hollywood.

"No better way to start the day. Watched the sunrise in beautiful Hollywood before heading to Laguna beach with @diorskincare," Fanj wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph of herself wearing a forest green blazer by ethically-made New York-based label Miriam Al-Sibai.

They later made their way to Laguna Beach, where they got to take in the idyllic sunset by the sea.

"Last night in Laguna Beach. Sunsets will always be so special for me to watch. Thank you @diorskincare for this incredible experience all the way in California," Wazen captioned a seaside snap for her 2.2 million followers on Instagram.

“Thank you so much @diorskincare for this unforgettable experience with an amazing group of girls,” Wazen captioned another fun series of snaps, showing her posing with one leg in the air on a Los Angeles street and soaking up the California sun with fellow influencers on the beach.


Fanj and Wazen have a longstanding relationship with Dior. The Lebanese It-girls are front row fixtures at the Parisian maison's fashion shows, with Wazen even doing an Instagram takeover for the brand when they presented their first couture show in Dubai in March 2019.

Meanwhile, Fanj was previously invited to Los Angeles by the French house in May 2019.

Topics: Nathalie Fanj Karen Wazen

