Inspiring story of a Japanese-speaking Saudi student

Abd Al-Rahman Al-Fifi
Updated 12 January 2020
Faris Alrushud

RIYADH: Abd Al-Rahman Al-Fifi, a 33-year-old Saudi man, started his educational journey by learning Japanese at King Saud University in Riyadh (KSU) for three and a half years, obtaining a higher diploma.

After that, he went to Japan and received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Saitama University. He continued his studies there, going on to obtain his master’s degree.

Al-Fifi says Japan’s engineering prowess and reputation for technological innovation were things he had admired since his childhood days.

This prompted him to apply to join KSU in 2008 to learn more about  Japanese culture and to study its language, gaining an advanced diploma in Japanese in 2011.

As soon as Al-Fifi completed the course at KSU, he decided to go to Japan to continue his linguistic education.

Once there, he joined the Urawa International Institute for Teaching Japanese in Saitama. There he stayed for a year and a half, rubbing shoulders with students from all over world who shared his passion for the country.

After completing his studies at the Urawa International Institute, Al-Fifi chose Saitama University of Industry for the next phase.

Saitama is the most populated city of Saitama Prefecture, and Saitama University is one of the oldest and most reputable Japanese universities as far as engineering education is concerned.

About 10 Saudi students graduate annually from Saitama University, with degrees in such branches as electrical, mechanical and industrial engeineering, as well as in architecture.

Japan does not have many students from Arab countries. For many Arab students, the cultural gap is a big deterrent to choosing Japan as their higher-education destination.

The language barrier is no small matter too, as many Arabs consider Japanese difficult to master compared with other widely spoken languages.

Saudis constitute the biggest cohort of Arab students enrolled in Japanese universities, with an estimated 100 students of both genders from the Kingdom graduating every year.

At Saitama University, Al-Fifi majored in mechanical engineering for four years.

During this period he volunteered time and services as part of a distinguished group of students supporting the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Tokyo, providing logistical support and simultaneous translation for the royal delegations that have visited Japan over the past few years.

These include the Japan visit in September 2016 by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (before he was appointed crown prince), the visit in March 2017 by King Salman, and the most recent visit, which took place last year, by the crown prince.

Foreign students in any country are known to face many difficulties at the beginning of their academic lives due to differences of culture, language, lifestyles and social practices.

Al-Fifi, though, said he did not experience too much trouble on account of his prior knowledge of the country and fluency in the language. What also made a difference, he said, was his decision to take his wife with him, something that acted as a source of stability and self-confidence.

The young Saudi couple had two children while living in Japan, and had them enrolled in local schools so that they could learn Japanese as well as their mother language Arabic.

With several engineering degrees and language diplomas already, Al-Fifi is now pursuing a doctorate in chemical engineering
in Japan.

Survey: Most Saudis prefer Japan as Middle East mediator

  • YouGov poll sheds light on Saudis' general awareness of Japan’s politics and policies
  • Over 6 percent of Saudi respondents correctly identified Japan as belonging to the G20
DUBAI: More than half of Saudis polled as part of a recent YouGov survey said they view Japan as the most neutral mediator of a possible peace deal between Israel and Palestine.

Japan, at 51 percent, led the Middle East’s former biggest powerbroker and mediator, the US, by a hefty 20 percent.

The study, which was commissioned by Arab News, was intended to learn more about Arabs’ perception of Japan on topics as wide ranging as culture, society and economy.

YouGov interviewed 3,033 Arabic speakers, aged 16 years or above, residing in 18 different countries across the Arab world.

Among other Saudi Arabia-related findings, 38 percent believe the emperor of Japan signs the laws, while the numbers who believe that this power lies with the prime minister, the president and the supreme court were 35, 21 and 6 percent respectively.

The results showed that 64 percent of Saudis correctly identified Japan as belonging to the G20, while 59 percent identified it is a member of the G7.

However, 33 percent wrongly said Japan was a member of the UN Security Council.

The majority of respondents were positive about the political relationship between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Japan: 38 percent of Saudis were supportive, 20 percent were neutral, 40 percent answered positively and only one percent negatively.

According to Cyril Widdershoven, director of VEROCY, a Dutch consultancy that advises on investments, energy and infrastructure risks and opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the main takeaway was that Saudis assess the position of Japan on the basis of their own system of the distribution of powers.

“As Japan officially is still led by an emperor, Saudis perhaps consider its political system to be royal family led,” he said.

“It is also hard for most Saudis, and in general Arabs in the region, to understand the mechanics of the trias politika system, in which there is a clean and clear power separation between royals, political parties and the judicial system — and the implications of this for the legal and financial systems.”

He said that, in general, people tend to assess other countries’ systems through the lens of their own cultural, political and economic structures, and consider them identical if they appear somewhat similar to their own.

“Furthermore, a democratic system — such as Japan’s — is not a fixed and clear-cut system. It depends on certain arrangements made according to the laws and traditions of the particular country,” he told Arab News.

“It is normal therefore that people don’t take all of this into account. The overall power position of Japan, especially when looking as a Saudi, is somewhat overestimated.”

The main reason for this, Widdershoven says, is that there is a lot of MENA, and especially GCC, media interest in Asian powers such as Japan, and also China and India, because of their status as headline newsmakers.

“Economic and trade relations with these countries are very strong. This produces a general tendency among Arabs to view them as major world powers, something that is not based on facts — except in the case of China — but on information they have received,” Widdershoven said.

“Additionally, Japanese products are major attractions in the Arab world. So the perceived role of Japan is influenced by many different factors except the actual global geopolitical status of Japan.

“Economic power and influence are not the same as hard military and geopolitical power.”

Widdershoven expects the relationship between Japan and Saudi Arabia to grow stronger in the coming years, on the back of increasing investments in innovation, finance, and defense technology.
 

Survey: Most Saudis prefer Japan as Middle East mediator

