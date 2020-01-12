You are here

Norwegian crime writer Jo Nesbø added to Emirates Literature Fest lineup

DUBAI: The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature has announced its latest panel speaker — world-renowned Norwegian crime writer Jo Nesbø.

The mind behind the internationally popular Harry Hole detective crime novels will be on hand at the event, which runs from Feb. 4-9.

His latest novel, “Knife,” sees the detective given a chance for a new start with the Oslo Police in the cold case office. Hole is keen to investigate a serial rapist and murderer who he helped put behind bars, Svein Finne. Finne is free after a decade-plus in prison and, Harry is certain, unreformed and ready to take up where he left off. When the detective wakes up with blood on his hands, it’s only the beginning of what will be a waking nightmare.

Ahlam Bolooki, festival director for Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, said: “If you google Nordic noir authors, Jo Nesbø is one of the first names you’ll see. Over the past 20 years, Jo has quietly been conquering the world with his wonderfully flawed, complex characters and dark, chilling tales of unspeakable crimes. I can’t wait to hear him speak at the Festival, and to get a small insight into the brilliant mind that has captivated and frightened millions of readers all around the world.” 

DUBAI: Columbian-Lebanese popstar Shakira teased a new song collaboration entitled “Me Gusta,” with Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA that’s set to debut on Monday.

"Nuevo sencillo!!! New single!!!" Shakira wrote on social media on Saturday, alongside a peak at the single’s artwork.

The song cover features both artists gazing at the camera, with Shakira at the forefront donning a feminine, baby pink ensemble courtesy of Italian label Fausto Puglisi and Kuwaiti designer Yousef Al-Jasmi.

The Grammy-winning artist wore Puglisi’s sun-emblazoned mini dress paired with a feather stole from the Kuwaiti couture brand.

 The new single comes just weeks ahead of the 2020 Super Bowl in Florida on Feb. 2, where the “Waka Waka” singer is slated to rock the stage during the Halftime show. 

