You are here

  • Home
  • Philippine volcano’s explosive eruption imminent: latest government alert

Philippine volcano’s explosive eruption imminent: latest government alert

Taal Volcano in Batangas province south of Manila blasted steam and ash up to 1 kilometer (about half a mile) into the sky amid signs of its growing restiveness in recent months. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vj3wg

Updated 6 sec ago
AP

Philippine volcano’s explosive eruption imminent: latest government alert

  • The institute warned the public to stay away from the small island in the middle of the lake where the volcano lies
  • Taal, one of the world’s smallest volcanoes, is among about two dozen active volcanoes in the Philippines, which lies on the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire”
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

MANILA, Philippines: A tiny Philippine volcano that draws many tourists because of its picturesque setting amid a lake belched steam, ash and small rocks Sunday, prompting residents to flee from nearby villages and authorities to raise the danger level.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said Taal Volcano in Batangas province south of Manila blasted steam and ash up to 1 kilometer (about half a mile) into the sky amid signs of its growing restiveness in recent months.
PHIVOLCS has raised the alert level to Alert Level 4 from Alert Level 3, which means that hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days.


Aviation authorities have temporarily suspended flights from Manila’s main airport as the volcano continued to spew ash.


There were no immediate reports of injuries or tourists being stranded in affected villages frequented by foreign and local visitors. Heavy ashfall in outlying areas prompted authorities to advise residents to wear masks.


Authorities have also recorded a swarm of earthquakes, some of them felt with rumbling sounds, and a slight inflation of the volcano edifice, the institute said in a statement.
The institute raised the danger level around Taal two notches on Sunday to Level 3, indicating “magmatic intrusion that is likely driving the current activity.” Level 5, the highest, indicates an ongoing eruption.
The institute warned the public to stay away from the small island in the middle of the lake where the volcano lies and asked nearby coastal communities “to take precautionary measures and be vigilant of possible lake water disturbances related to the ongoing unrest.”
Taal, one of the world’s smallest volcanoes, is among about two dozen active volcanoes in the Philippines, which lies on the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a seismically active region that is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

Topics: Philippines

Related

World
Philippines’ Catholic faithful throng annual ‘Black Nazarene’ procession
Special
Middle-East
Philippine troops to evacuate citizens in Iraq

Muslims pray for peace in Islamic congregation in Bangladesh

Updated 12 January 2020
AP

Muslims pray for peace in Islamic congregation in Bangladesh

  • The Biswa Ijtema, or World Congregation of Muslims, is one of the largest gatherings of Muslim devotees
  • It is held on the sandy banks of the River Turag at Tongi, just north of Dhaka
Updated 12 January 2020
AP

TONGI, Bangladesh: Hundreds of thousands of Muslims raised their hands and prayed for the welfare of the world as they joined a final prayer Sunday in wrapping up a three-day Islamic congregation near Bangladesh’s capital.
The Biswa Ijtema, or World Congregation of Muslims, is one of the largest gatherings of Muslim devotees, held on the sandy banks of the River Turag at Tongi, just north of Dhaka.
The congregation, which is believed to have begun in 1949 as a gathering of Sunni Muslim preachers, draws hundreds of thousands from Bangladesh and abroad. The gathering is apolitical, and the sermons deal with an interpretation of Islam that advocates peace, harmony and brotherhood.
“Oh my Allah, please save Muslims, please pour your blessings, please end all bloodshed through your blessings,” cried an imam who led the final prayer. Many of the devotees burst into tears seeking blessings.
Security was tight, with agencies setting up watchtowers, control rooms and CCTVs. The second phase of the gathering begins on Friday.

Topics: Muslims Islam Bangladesh

Related

Special
World
Rohingya refugees facing winter sickness crisis in Bangladesh refugee camps: Health officials

Latest updates

Portuguese rider Paulo Goncalves killed after Dakar crash
Carlos Sainz wins Dakar seventh stage, extends lead
Lebanon’s central bank seeks extra powers
Philippine volcano’s explosive eruption imminent: latest government alert
Qatar emir to visit Iran amid regional crisis

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.