You are here

  • Home
  • Abu Dhabi-based agency calls for clean energy investments to double

Abu Dhabi-based agency calls for clean energy investments to double

1 / 2
Saudi Acwa Power-generating windmills are pictured in Jbel Sendouq, on the outskirts of Tangier, Morocco, June 29, 2018. REUTERS
2 / 2
IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera during a press conference after the 10th session of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) council, which gathered international delegates and experts to discuss reports on the advancement of renewable energy worldwide. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2sjkv

Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

Abu Dhabi-based agency calls for clean energy investments to double

  • IRENA said that electricity output from renewable sources would more than double over the next decade
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

ABU DHABI: An international agency promoting clean energy called Sunday for investments in renewable energy projects to be more than doubled, redirecting funds from fossil fuels.
The Abu Dhabi-based International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) also said that electricity output from renewable sources would more than double over the next decade.
“The agency’s data shows that annual renewable energy investment needs to double from around $330 billion today to close to $750 billion to deploy renewable energy at the speed required,” it said in a report.
“Much of the needed investment can be met by redirecting planned fossil fuel investment,” IRENA said.
It estimated as much as $10 trillion worth of investments are planned in non-renewables-related energy projects by 2030, risking failure to meet the goals of fighting global warming.
Some $2.6 trillion had been invested in renewable energy projects by end 2019, according to the United Nations Environment Programme.
IRENA director general Francesco La Camera told reporters on the sidelines of its annual assembly in Abu Dhabi that renewable energy programs must be accelerated.
If we want to deal “with the consequences of climate change, we have to accelerate our path. It means we have to go and double our investments in renewables,” he said.
IRENA’s report said additional investment in renewables can achieve substantial savings, including minimizing losses caused by climate change as a result of inaction.
“Savings could amount to between $1.6 trillion and $3.7 trillion annually by 2030, three to seven times higher than investment costs for the energy transformation,” the report said.
Electricity from renewable sources, mainly solar and wind, will supply 57 percent of global power by the end of the current decade, up from just 26 percent currently, IRENA said.
The falling costs of renewable energy has greatly enhanced its contribution.
Over the past 10 years, solar costs have dived by 90 percent and wind turbine prices have halved in the same period, IRENA said.

Topics: Abu Dahbi energy

Related

Middle-East
Jordan to receive $300m in development aid from Abu Dhabi fund
Special
Business & Economy
Saudi-Japan cooperation ‘could help solve world’s energy problems’

Lebanon’s central bank seeks extra powers

Updated 12 January 2020
Reuters

Lebanon’s central bank seeks extra powers

  • Measures imposed by Lebanese commercial banks needed to be regulated and unified, a central bank letter said
Updated 12 January 2020
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s central bank is seeking extra powers to regulate and standardise controls which commercial banks are imposing on depositors, the governor said on Sunday, saying his intention was to ensure “fair relationships” between banks and customers.

Seeking to prevent capital flight, commercial banks have been tightly controlling access to deposits and blocking most transfers abroad since October, when anti-government protests brought a long-brewing Lebanese economic crisis to a head.

The Lebanese authorities have not, however, introduced formal capital controls regulating these measures.

Central bank governor Riad Salameh, in a text message to Reuters, confirmed sending a letter to Lebanon’s finance minister on Jan. 9 seeking “exceptional powers necessary to issue regulations pertaining” to conditions in the sector.

He said no new measures were planned.

The letter, reported by Lebanese media late on Saturday, said the measures imposed by commercial banks needed to be regulated and unified “with the aim of implementing them fairly and equally on all depositors and clients.”

Lebanon’s caretaker government has not issued any statement on Salameh’s request, which was set out in a letter to caretaker Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil.

In the letter, Salameh said implementation of the controls by commercial banks had “on several occasions led to prejudicing the rights of some clients, particularly with respect to the unequal approach with other clients.”

He urged Khalil to work with the government “to take appropriate legal measures ... to entrust (the central bank)” with the necessary extra powers.

In justifying this, he cited the need to “secure the public good, to protect banking and monetary stability ... and to protect the legitimate interests of depositors and clients.”

Reflecting a hard currency shortage, commercial banks have gradually reduced the amount of dollars customers can withdraw since October. For most, the cap is now a few hundred dollars a week.

Lebanon is facing the worst economic crisis since its 1975-90 civil war, rooted in decades of state corruption and bad governance that have landed the country with one of the world’s heaviest public debt burdens.

Topics: banking Finance economy Lebanon

Related

Special
Middle-East
Lebanon bank staff body threatens strike over assaults, insults
Special
Middle-East
Banks in Lebanon reopen amid security increase

Latest updates

Abu Dhabi-based agency calls for clean energy investments to double
Saudi foreign minister meets his Thai counterpart
Trump warns Iran not to kill protesters, door still open to talks
Flights halted, evacuations as Philippine volcano spews ash
Portuguese rider Paulo Goncalves killed after Dakar crash

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.