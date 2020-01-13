You are here

Spanish delivery firm Glovo out to conquer the world

Spanish Glovo’s CEO Oscar Pierre gives an interview in Barcelona. (AFP)
Updated 13 January 2020
AFP

  • Glovo is on track to rack up €250 million ($277 million) in sales this year
AFP

BARCELONA: With an ambitious 27-year-old boss and a growing army of computer engineers, Spanish startup Glovo is chasing international growth by expanding beyond food deliveries, despite criticism of the working conditions of its drivers.

Four years ago Oscar Pierre quit his first job at Airbus, Europe’s largest aerospace group, in Toulouse in southwestern France after just three months.

Now the cofounder and CEO of Glovo, an app-based on-demand courier service, manages 1,500 employees in 26 countries, half of them in his hometown Barcelona where the company has its headquarters.

“I was looking for another rhythm,” the slim former aeronautical engineer, who comes from a family of entrepreneurs, said, explaining he found the aeronautics industry “a bit slow.”

At the entrance to Glovo’s headquarters there are several yellow backpacks used by the firm’s 50,000 drivers to deliver restaurant meals by bicycle or motorcycle to people’s homes in 288 cities around the world as well as diapers, medicine, flowers and other goods.

Because unlike its rivals Deliveroo and UberEats, Glovo does not just deliver food. “Order what you want,” the app tells its customers.

Glovo is on track to rack up €250 million ($277 million) in sales this year, Pierre said, a 200 percent jump over 2018 when sales already recorded a 350 percent jump over the previous year.

Since it was founded in 2015 the company has raised €460 million from investors, and it recently achieved the status of a “unicorn” — a startup valued at over $1 billion.

“It makes you dizzy, it’s a lot of pressure, but at the same time we make the most of it because we know that it is unique to live this,” said Pierre at Glovo’s headquarters which features beanbags and table football for employees.

Glovo is already making money in Spain, Italy and Portugal and Pierre expects the company as a whole will be profitable “within 18 months.”

The company’s strategy involves focusing on areas where it faces less competition than in western Europe such as Latin America, Ukraine, Morocco and the Ivory Coast. It wants to speed up delivery times using algorithms cooked up by hundreds of engineers and to do this Glovo plans to hire 300 new staff for its IT team in 2020.

“We have to choose a machine learning model that is able to estimate how long an order is gonna take to prepare and then only tell the courier to arrive at the location as quickly as possible, at the same time as when the order is ready to be picked up,” said Mustafa Sezgin, the head of the company’s IT division.

Meal deliveries account for three quarters of Glovo’s revenues but “we like to think that food is the start of something much bigger” just like Amazon started by selling books, said Pierre.

Glovo already has seven so-called “dark supermarkets,” distribution centers stuffed with products which are not open to the public, where its drivers can pick up items and it plans to open 100 by 2021.

The goal is to ensure deliveries are carried out within 15 minutes.

The Glovo app could soon be used to make restaurant reservations, buy movie tickets or hire home repair services.

But these ambitious projects have been overshadowed in Spain by complaints over the working conditions of Glovo’s drivers, who have staged several strikes.

They complain of pressure to make deliveries quickly and insufficient hours to earn a decent wage.

Twenty-one drivers have taken Glovo to court, accusing the company of treating them as “fake freelancers” instead of providing them with formal contracts that would require the firm pay social security contributions on their behalf.

The courts have ruled in favor of riders 11 times, and on the side of Glovo ten times.

Spain’s social security system has demanded the Glovo pay it hundreds of thousands of euros in arrears for hundreds of drivers.

Pierre argues the question is not whether riders are “employees or freelancers.”

“It’s a new paradigm” that needs “new regulations,” he said.

Pierre said 60 percent of Glovo’s drivers work part time and enjoy great “flexibility.”

To increase the drivers’ earnings, Glovo is working to improve the app so that they can do three deliveries per hour, compared to two currently, he added.

“With technology it’s possible,” Pierre said.

Topics: Glovo Spain

China promises $80bn trading boost with US in tariff war truce

Updated 15 January 2020
Reuters

China promises $80bn trading boost with US in tariff war truce

  • Farm products, aircraft, cars and energy to benefit from major spending surge under two-year agreement
Updated 15 January 2020
Reuters

LONDON: China has pledged to buy almost $80 billion of additional manufactured goods from the US over the next two years as part of a trade war truce, according to a source, likely giving a much-needed boost for planemaker Boeing.

Under the terms of the trade deal to be signed on Wednesday in Washington, China would also buy over $50 billion more in energy supplies, and boost purchases of US services by about $35 billion over the same two-year period, the source told Reuters on Monday.

The Phase 1 agreement calls for Chinese purchases of US agricultural goods to increase by some $32 billion over two years, or roughly $16 billion a year, said the source, who was briefed on the deal.

When combined with the
$24 billion US agricultural export baseline in 2017, the total gets close to the $40 billion annual goal touted by US President Donald Trump.

The numbers, expected to be announced on Wednesday at a White House signing ceremony between Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, represent a staggering increase over recent Chinese imports of US manufactured goods, raising some skepticism over how it would be achieved.

Two other sources familiar with the Phase 1 trade deal agreed with the rough breakdown of the purchases, without providing specific numbers.

A spokesman for the US Trade Representative’s office could not be reached for comment.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Monday called the deal a “huge step forward” for US-China trade relations and “a really, really good deal for the US.” He said that Beijing’s compliance would be monitored closely. “We expect them to live up to the letter of the law,” he said.

When the Phase 1 trade deal was struck on Dec. 13, US officials said China had agreed to buy $200 billion in additional US farm products, manufactured goods, energy and services over the next two years, compared to the baseline of 2017.

They said they would publish targets for the four broad areas, but would keep details of specific products classified to avoid market distortions.

The $32 billion agriculture increase over 2017 was confirmed by Myron Brilliant, the US Chamber of Commerce’s head of international affairs, who spoke to reporters on Monday in Beijing.

While seeing room for China to boost purchases of wheat, soybeans, sorghum, dried sistillers grains and some corn, analysts and traders doubted whether it could absorb such a big increase. Relying on the US so heavily could expose China to price and supply risks, they said.

Trump had mainly touted the increased farm exports, which would benefit a major political constituency that has been battered by Chinese retaliatory tariffs during his 18-month trade war with Beijing.

Company executives have been waiting eagerly for details of what other US goods China would be buying more of, aside from farm products, after 18 months of tit-for-tat tariffs that have stalled US business investment.

The $80 billion increase for manufactured goods includes significant purchases of autos, auto parts, aircraft, agricultural machinery, medical devices and semiconductors, said one of the sources, without giving the names of any specific suppliers.

The aircraft would likely be built by Boeing, the No. 1 US exporter, whose sales to China have ground to a halt over the past two years. 

Topics: China

