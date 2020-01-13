You are here

Hong Kong denies entry to Human Rights Watch director

In this file photo taken on October 16, 2019 Human Rights Watch organization executive director, US Kenneth Roth, speaks during a press conference in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (AFP)
Updated 13 January 2020
AP

  • Mass demonstrations — underpinned by a distrust of China’s ruling Communist Party — began in Hong Kong in June, with protesters rallying against an extradition bill that was later withdrawn
  • A former British colony, Hong Kong was returned to China in 1997
AP

HONG KONG: Hong Kong authorities barred the head of Human Rights Watch from entering the Chinese territory Sunday, the advocacy group said.
Kenneth Roth, Human Rights Watch’s executive director, had planned to launch the organization’s annual world report in Hong Kong this week. The report’s focus is China’s efforts to “deliberately undermine the international human rights system,” Roth said in video posted to his Twitter.
The move to bar Roth follows China’s pledge last month to sanction organizations that it said “performed badly” in relation to anti-government protests that have roiled Hong Kong for more than seven months. Human Rights Watch, the National Endowment for Democracy and Freedom House were among the groups cited for sanctions.
Roth, a US citizen, said on Twitter that immigration authorities at the airport told him he could not enter Hong Kong. When he asked why, they told him repeatedly that it was for “immigration reasons,” without elaborating.
Roth said he has visited Hong Kong numerous times and this is the first time he has been denied entry.
Mass demonstrations — underpinned by a distrust of China’s ruling Communist Party — began in Hong Kong in June, with protesters rallying against an extradition bill that was later withdrawn. The movement has since expanded to include demands for electoral reform and an independent inquiry into alleged police brutality.
A former British colony, Hong Kong was returned to China in 1997. Under the framework of “one country, two systems,” the territory was promised greater democratic rights than are afforded to the mainland. But protesters say their liberties have been steadily eroding under Chinese President Xi Jinping.
“My denial of entry pales in comparison to the harassment that Chinese activists routinely endure,” Roth said in a Human Rights Watch statement.
“China’s efforts to interfere with the work of international groups like Human Rights Watch is a form of global censorship that government should resist before it’s too late,” he said.

Thai elephants march in silence for Australian bushfires

Updated 13 January 2020
Reuters

Thai elephants march in silence for Australian bushfires

  • The Australian government has called the bushfires crisis engulfing the country “an ecological disaster”
  • Elephants and their mahouts held up placards saying “Pray for Australia”
Updated 13 January 2020
Reuters

AYUTTHAYA, Thailand: A troupe of elephants and school students held a silent march at a Thai elephant camp on Monday to pay their respects and raise awareness for the millions of animals killed in Australia’s raging bushfires.

Elephants and their mahouts held up placards saying “Pray for Australia,” with pictures and cartoons of animals at the event organized by the Ayutthaya Elephant Palace & Royal Kraal, a local tourist attraction.

“Today I want to send my support to all wild animals in Australia. I want all the animals to hang in there, and I want all of them in Australia to stay alive,” said primary school student Laksaporn Loetpiriyakamol.

The Australian government has called the bushfires crisis engulfing the country “an ecological disaster,” with up to a billion animals killed or at risk in the aftermath.

Those affected include populations of koalas and rock wallabies, along with critically endangered species including the regent honeyeater bird and the western ground parrot.

“The elephants are really sad what’s happening for their cousins in Australia,” said Michelle Reedy, an Australian volunteer at the camp.

Elephants are culturally significant in Thailand. They are the Southeast Asian kingdom’s national animal and are important in its history and literature.

