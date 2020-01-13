Iran agrees de-escalation ‘only solution’ to solve crisis with US

You are here

President Donald Trump said on January 8 that Iran appeared to be ‘standing down’ after missile strikes on US troop bases in Iraq that resulted in no American or Iraqi deaths. (AFP)
  • Donald Trump still willing to ‘sit down and discuss without precondition a new way forward’ with Iran
  • Pakistan has offered to mediate between Tehran and US ally Riyadh
TEHRAN: Iran has signaled it favors a de-escalation after 10 days of heightened tensions with the United States during which both sides fired missiles and Tehran accidentally shot down a passenger aircraft.
Security was stepped up in Iran’s capital Sunday after a vigil the previous night for those killed in the air disaster turned into an angry protest and police temporarily arrested the British ambassador for being there.
US President Donald Trump warned Iran against harming demonstrators and against a repeat of a deadly crackdown against rallies in November sparked by a fuel price hike.
“To the leaders of Iran — DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS,” Trump tweeted Sunday in his occasional all-capitals style.
US Defense Secretary Mark Esper, however, said Trump was still willing to “sit down and discuss without precondition a new way forward” with Iran, although Tehran has steadfastly refused to hold talks with Washington unless it lifts sanctions first.
Tehran said it favored an easing of tensions after its arch-enemy Washington on January 3 killed a revered Iranian general, Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani, in a Baghdad drone strike.
In a meeting between Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani and the visiting emir of Qatar, both sides agreed de-escalation is the “only solution” to the regional crisis.
Qatar hosts the largest US military base in the region but also enjoys strong ties with Iran, with which it shares the world’s largest gas field.
“We agreed ... that the only solution to these crises is de-escalation from everyone and dialogue,” Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said on what was believed to be his first official visit to the Islamic republic.
For his part, Rouhani said: “We’ve decided to have more consultations and cooperation for the security of the entire region.”
Iran’s president also met with visiting Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, whose country has offered to mediate between Tehran and US ally Riyadh.
In a briefing to parliament, Hossein Salami, commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, said the missiles it fired last Wednesday on Iraqi bases hosting US troops were not aimed at killing American personnel.
The US said no American personnel were harmed in the attacks.
Across the border in Iraq, the military said rockets slammed on Sunday into Al-Balad, an Iraqi air base where US forces have been stationed, wounding two Iraqi officers and two airmen.
The base had held a small US Air Force contingent as well as American contractors, but a majority of these personnel had already been evacuated due to the tensions between the US and Iran, military sources said.

MOSCOW: Both sides in Libya’s conflict are expected Monday in Moscow to sign an agreement on the terms of a cease-fire which went into effect over the weekend, ending nine months of fighting after weeks of international diplomacy.
The oil-rich North African country has been wracked by bloody turmoil since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising killed long-time dictator Muammar Qaddafi, with multiple foreign powers now involved.
The UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli had been under attack since last April from forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar, who is based in the east of the country.
Haftar’s forces on January 6 captured the strategic coastal city of Sirte.
GNA head Fayez Al-Sarraj on Monday called on Libyans to “turn the page on the past, reject discord and to close ranks to move toward stability and peace.”
His comments came after a cease-fire began at midnight (Sunday 00:00 local time, Saturday 2200 GMT) in line with a joint call by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
Since the start of the offensive against Tripoli, more than 280 civilians and about 2,000 fighters have been killed and 146,000 Libyans displaced, according to the UN.
The truce comes after a diplomatic offensive, led by Ankara and Moscow, which have established themselves as key players in Libya.
Ankara dispatched troops — in a training capacity, it said — to the GNA in January.
And Russia has been accused of backing pro-Haftar forces, which are supported by the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, all regional rivals of Turkey.
Libya’s head of High Council of State Khaled Al-Mechri said the signing of the agreement in Moscow would pave the way for the revival of the political process.
The head of Russia’s contact group to Tripoli, Lev Dengov, said the two rivals will have to determine in the Russian capital “the terms of the future settlement in Libya, including the possibility of signing an agreement on the cease-fire and its details.”
He added he did not know if the two men would agree to meet directly.
Haftar will be accompanied by parliament speaker Aguila Salah, while Sarraj will go with speaker Mechri.
According to a Libyan source quoted by the Russian state news agency Ria Novosti, Khalifa Haftar has already arrived in Moscow.
“They will have separate meetings with Russian officials and emissaries of the Turkish delegation, which is cooperating with Russia on this issue. Representatives of the United Arab Emirates and Egypt will probably be present as observers at the talks,” said Dengov, quoted by Russian news agencies.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar are also expected to arrive in Moscow on Monday.
 

