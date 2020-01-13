You are here

Stars look to the Middle East at the Critic’s Choice Awards

A handful of stars wore creations by Arab designers to the 25th Critic’s Choice Awards. (AFP)
DUBAI: The 25th annual Critic’s Choice Awards kicked off in Santa Monica, California, this week. Hosted by US actor Taye Diggs, the ceremony was the second in a string of awards shows to come this month, following last weekend’s season kickoff at the 2020 Golden Globes.

The awards show brought together a host of leading ladies wearing their glittering best. When it comes to delivering a standout red carpet look, celebrities can always look to the Middle East’s design talent — which was demonstrated to its fullest extent at the Critic’s Choice Awards.




Jennifer Lopez wears Georges Hobeika at the 2020 Critic's Choice Awards. AFP

Look no further than Jennifer Lopez, who was nominated for the Best Supporting Actress Award. Shortly after the superstar kicked off the awards season wearing a bow-adorned Valentino ball gown, Lopez stepped out wearing yet another attention-grabbing look. The “Hustlers” actress opted for a cream-colored, bejeweled Georges Hobeika gown that boasted an open back. Worn with diamond jewelry, the sleeveless, floor-trailing gown proved that you don’t have to take home an award to be a winner.

The 50-year-old wasn’t the only star who looked to Middle Eastern couturiers to dress her for the occasion. Regional talent practically dominated the red carpet at the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport.




Awkwafina was a vision in a marigold evening gown from Lebanese designer Elie Saab. AFP

Best Actress nominee Awkwafina, who made history as the first actress of Asian descent to win a Golden Globe Award in the lead actress category, attended her second awards ceremony this month wearing a design plucked from Lebanese couturier Elie Saab’s Resort 2020 collection. The “Farewell” star was a vision in a long, marigold evening gown with billowing long sleeves and a keyhole detail.


Mandy Moore opted for an Elie Saab jumpsuit for the red carpet. AFP

Mandy Moore opted for an Elie Saab jumpsuit for the red carpet. AFP

The Damour-born designer also found a fan in American singer Mandy Moore. The 35-year-old decided to trade in the standard glitzy evening gown in favor of a sleek black jumpsuit. The ensemble featured a plunging neckline, matching cape and dazzling gold chain details. She completed the look with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps and effortless makeup.




Ava DuVurnay accepted her trophy in a gown from Dubai-based label Michael Cinco. AFP

Meanwhile, filmmaker Ava DuVernay took to the stage to accept the trophy for Best Limited Series wearing a design by Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco. The “When They See Us” director chose an intricate, long-sleeved ballgown that was embellished and cinched at the waist. 

For her part, Irish star Saoirse Ronan showed off a white-and-rose-red floral number, complete with puffed sleeves and a billowing train by Canadian-Turkish designer Erdem Moralıoğlu.

Dubai-based style icon Nadya Hassan ties the knot in a feathered gown

Nadya Hassan tied the knot with model Wiktor Gniewek this weekend. (Instagram)
Updated 20 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai-based style icon Nadya Hassan ties the knot in a feathered gown

  • The wedding reception is set to take place in Poland this summer
Updated 20 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Congratulations are in order for Dubai-based fashion influencer Nadya Hassan who tied the knot with her partner, model Wiktor Gniewek, this weekend, with the wedding reception to follow this summer.

The UAE-born style maven took to Instagram to reveal the exciting news, via a series of portraits photographed by House of Nomad designer Ahmed El-Sayed.

She shared a photograph of herself and her new husband at the Burj Al-Arab with her 213,000 followers, simply captioning the image “Mr & Mrs” alongside a red heart emoji.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mr & Mrs

A post shared by Nadya Hasan (@thefierce_nay) on

Hassan also offered a peak of the dress she wore to officially get married. The style blogger, who is affectionately known as The Fierce Nay to her legion of loyal followers, chose a beaded, feather-embellished dress from Chateau Modeliste.

She accessorized the look with a Swarovski sequin-embellished Tyler Ellis clutch and jewels from Bulgari.

When it came to her beauty look, Algerian makeup artist Najla Gun was tasked with readying the blushing bride for her big day. Gun dreamed up a bombshell look that comprised of lightly smoked-out lids, thick, brow-grazing eyelashes, defined cheeks and a swipe of pink lipstick.

Her hair was kept in loose, soft waves and adorned with a dazzling headpiece from Lebanese accessories label Aura.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hair by @bellefemmedubai Head piece by @auraheadpieces Makeup by the stunning @najla_gun Photo by my love @twistedcurlz

A post shared by Nadya Hasan (@thefierce_nay) on

Hassan joins a lineup of other regional fashion influencers who have tied the knot in recent days, including Iraqi style blogger Rania Fawaz, who got married to her longtime partner Sammer Sommer in Dubai in December as well as Palestinian influencer Ola Farahat, who tied the knot back in 2019.

According to Hassan, the newly wed and Gniewek “just got married officially,” and the wedding is slated to take place in Poland, where her husband originally hails from, in July.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#2019 ... what I am most grateful for is you!

A post shared by Nadya Hasan (@thefierce_nay) on

Hassan has kept her relationship with Gniewek largely under wraps, though she did recently take to Instagram to share a photograph of the duo cozied up together — with her new husband’s head strategically missing from the frame — alongside text that read “#2019 ... what I am most grateful for is you!”

