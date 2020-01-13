Stars look to the Middle East at the Critic’s Choice Awards

DUBAI: The 25th annual Critic’s Choice Awards kicked off in Santa Monica, California, this week. Hosted by US actor Taye Diggs, the ceremony was the second in a string of awards shows to come this month, following last weekend’s season kickoff at the 2020 Golden Globes.

The awards show brought together a host of leading ladies wearing their glittering best. When it comes to delivering a standout red carpet look, celebrities can always look to the Middle East’s design talent — which was demonstrated to its fullest extent at the Critic’s Choice Awards.







Jennifer Lopez wears Georges Hobeika at the 2020 Critic's Choice Awards. AFP



Look no further than Jennifer Lopez, who was nominated for the Best Supporting Actress Award. Shortly after the superstar kicked off the awards season wearing a bow-adorned Valentino ball gown, Lopez stepped out wearing yet another attention-grabbing look. The “Hustlers” actress opted for a cream-colored, bejeweled Georges Hobeika gown that boasted an open back. Worn with diamond jewelry, the sleeveless, floor-trailing gown proved that you don’t have to take home an award to be a winner.

The 50-year-old wasn’t the only star who looked to Middle Eastern couturiers to dress her for the occasion. Regional talent practically dominated the red carpet at the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport.







Awkwafina was a vision in a marigold evening gown from Lebanese designer Elie Saab. AFP



Best Actress nominee Awkwafina, who made history as the first actress of Asian descent to win a Golden Globe Award in the lead actress category, attended her second awards ceremony this month wearing a design plucked from Lebanese couturier Elie Saab’s Resort 2020 collection. The “Farewell” star was a vision in a long, marigold evening gown with billowing long sleeves and a keyhole detail.







Mandy Moore opted for an Elie Saab jumpsuit for the red carpet. AFP



The Damour-born designer also found a fan in American singer Mandy Moore. The 35-year-old decided to trade in the standard glitzy evening gown in favor of a sleek black jumpsuit. The ensemble featured a plunging neckline, matching cape and dazzling gold chain details. She completed the look with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps and effortless makeup.







Ava DuVurnay accepted her trophy in a gown from Dubai-based label Michael Cinco. AFP



Meanwhile, filmmaker Ava DuVernay took to the stage to accept the trophy for Best Limited Series wearing a design by Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco. The “When They See Us” director chose an intricate, long-sleeved ballgown that was embellished and cinched at the waist.

For her part, Irish star Saoirse Ronan showed off a white-and-rose-red floral number, complete with puffed sleeves and a billowing train by Canadian-Turkish designer Erdem Moralıoğlu.