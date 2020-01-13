You are here

Baby Talk: How to use your child car seat correctly

Car seats are essential for your child’s safety and should be comfortable for the baby and easy for you to use. (Shutterstock)
Updated 13 January 2020
  • When choosing a seat, try a few different models
  • Always choose a seat that’s the right size for your child’s height and weight
DUBAI: There is no doubt that a correctly fitting car seat greatly reduces the risk of harm to a child involved in a road traffic accident (RTA). However with a plethora of different styles and designs available, what should a parent consider when buying one?

When choosing a seat, try a few different models. It is a good idea to ask if staff have been trained in fitting them and listen to their advice.

Check whether the car has “iosfix” connectors. These are designed to make fitting the seat easier and most modern cars have them.

If your child is likely to travel in more one than car make sure the seat fits them too. Often manufacturers have online guides and videos and these are well worth watching.

Always choose a seat that’s the right size for your child’s height and weight. There are many guides available for this too.

Remember which ever seat you choose, it’s a good idea to practice fitting the seat before using with your child.

What size car seat?




(Shutterstock)

Car seats are divided into three main categories:
• Group 0+ – These are rear facing seats aimed at babies up to 13 kg or 15 months old.
• Group 1 – For children 9-18kg or up to 4 years old.
• Group 2 – Up to 36 kg or 12 years old.

Where to fit the seat?

It is dangerous to use a car seat in the front of your car. Air bags can cause serious injury and it is always better to fit the seat in the rear of the car.

Other considerations:

• Make sure the seat is fitted properly with straps and buckles all securely in place.
• Check the seat fits and check it’s suitability and condition often
• Ensure your child is comfortable
• Never leave your child strapped in the car alone.

Car seats are essential for your child’s safety and should be comfortable for the baby and easy for you to use. Take your time in choosing one and never be afraid to ask for advice.

This article was first published on babyarabia.com

How Saudi chef Nour Al-Zaben is transforming the country's culinary scene

Saudi chef Nour Al-Zaben trained at Paris’s Cordon Bleu culinary school. (Supplied)
  • The young chef earned her stripes as a professional cook shortly after graduating from the prestigious Cordon Bleu culinary school in Paris
  • She is the brainchild behind the menus of hotspots across the Kingdom
DUBAI: In 2018, Saudi chef and food consultant Nour Al-Zaben single-handedly revived a tiny, obsolescent concept in Jeddah, now known as Urb Kitchen, which would go on to establish itself as one of the trendiest restaurants in the Kingdom.

The young chef earned her stripes as a professional cook shortly after graduating from the prestigious Cordon Bleu culinary school in Paris, refurbishing and overhauling a number of restaurants dotted throughout Saudi Arabia. By the time she completed her chef training, Al-Zaben was the brainchild behind the menus of hotspots like Riyadh’s Poké Six.

Al-Zaben first discovered her passion for cooking at the age of 14, during her time at a boarding school in Lebanon. Without culinary help from her family, the blossoming chef had to fend for herself in the kitchen. She would provide meals for herself and her younger siblings, aged nine and 11 at the time, occasionally dialing up her mother for recipes.

Despite having a natural knack for cooking, Al-Zaben never would have thought to pursue it as a career. (Supplied)

“I used to call either my mom, grandma or the nanny back home that used to cook for us to ask how I could make certain recipes that I missed or dishes that my brother was craving,” shared Al-Zaben with Arab News.

It wasn’t long before Al-Zaben’s classmates began to enjoy the lunches and dinners she cooked. “It kind of became a thing,” she explained. “I began cooking for people who didn’t have families in the boarding school.”

But despite having a natural knack for cooking, Al-Zaben “never in a million years” would have thought to pursue it as a career.

“It wasn’t a common career path for Arab girls at the time,” she explained. “It was kind of looked down on.”

After a lot of persuasion, she was able to convince her parents to enroll in culinary school. (Supplied)

It wasn’t until one of the chef’s friends decided to go to culinary school that Al-Zaben opened up to the idea of cooking as a career path.

“After I graduated, I realized that I didn’t want to spend the rest of my life working at a desk job,” she reflected. “After a lot of persuasion, I was able to convince my parents to allow me to enroll in culinary school.”

As for what’s next? Well, you can expect to see the chef on your small screen come February.

Though Al-Zaben couldn’t share too many details, she revealed that she is currently filming a travel and cooking show that aims to introduce the Saudi audience to different cultures and cuisines around the world, while simultaneously showing the world what the Kingdom has to offer.

Watch this space.

 

