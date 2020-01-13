You are here

  • Home
  • Britain summons Tehran ambassador after British envoy detention

Britain summons Tehran ambassador after British envoy detention

There has been a police presence outside the British embassy in Iran amid claims that Rob Macaire had attended a demonstration, an allegation he strongly denies. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g785y

Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

Britain summons Tehran ambassador after British envoy detention

  • Tehran said it summoned Rob Macaire for his ‘unconventional behavior’
  • Macaire says he thought he was attending a memorial service and left when he heard chanting
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

Britain has summoned the Iranian ambassador for a meeting to protest the detention of London’s envoy to Tehran at the weekend, the government said on Monday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s official spokesman told reporters the government would convey its “strong objections” about the arrest, calling it an “unacceptable breach” of diplomatic protocol.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel had already condemned the arrest of Britain’s ambassador to Tehran, in a statement issued after the two leaders spoke on Sunday.

Iran had summoned the UK envoy on Sunday to complain about his attendance at an “illegal” rally in Tehran to commemorate those killed in a Ukrainian airliner mistakingly downed by the country’s military forces.

“Today, Rob Macaire was summoned because of his unconventional behavior of attending an illegal rally on Saturday,” the Iranian foreign ministry's website reported.

Britain said earlier that its ambassador in Iran had been briefly detained on Saturday, which Iranian media said was because he was inciting anti-government protests.

Macaire denied taking part in a demonstration that broke out at a memorial for the 176 people killed when a plane was shot down.

He later tweeted: “Can confirm I wasn’t taking part in any demonstrations! Went to an event advertised as a vigil for victims of #PS752 tragedy,” adding that he left a few minutes later when he heard chanting.

Topics: Iran United Kingdom Ukraine

Related

Middle-East
Iran summons UK ambassador over Ukrainian airline rally

France and Russia want to safeguard Iran nuclear deal, Macron says

Updated 13 January 2020
Reuters

France and Russia want to safeguard Iran nuclear deal, Macron says

  • Macron said in a statement he had a phone call on Sunday with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Updated 13 January 2020
Reuters

PARIS: France and Russia have a shared desire to safeguard Iran’s nuclear deal, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

Macron said in a statement he had a phone call on Sunday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Leaders of Britain, France and Germany on Sunday called on Iran to return to full compliance with a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and refrain from further violence.

Related

Middle-East
Iran could have nuclear weapon within 1 to 2 years: France
World
EU promises to try to save Iran nuclear deal despite setback

Latest updates

Britain summons Tehran ambassador after British envoy detention
UK economy stalls as Brexit, political worries hit manufacturing output
Pakistan court annuls Pervez Musharaff’s death sentence: prosecutor
How Saudi chef Nour Al-Zaben is transforming the country’s culinary scene
Baby Talk: How to use your child car seat correctly

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.