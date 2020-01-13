You are here

Niger army chief fired after 89 killed in extremist attack

Nigerien commandos simulate a raid on a militant camp during the U.S. sponsored Flintlock exercises in Ouallam, Niger April 18, 2018. Picture taken April 18, 2018. (Reuters)
Updated 13 January 2020
AFP

Niger army chief fired after 89 killed in extremist attack

  • Mahamadou’s action on Monday came after the death toll from an attack by Islamic extremists on Niger’s military last week
Updated 13 January 2020
AFP

NIAMEY: Niger’s president has fired the army’s chief of staff after attacks against security forces have killed at least 174 security force members since December.
President Issoufou Mahamadou’s action on Monday came after the death toll from an attack by Islamic extremists on Niger’s military last week rose to at least 89, making it the most deadly attack of its kind in years in the West African nation.
The fatalities from the attack Thursday rose dramatically from the 25 soldiers that the government initially said were killed last week.
In addition to the soldiers killed in that attack on the Chinagrodrar Advanced Military post near the border with Mali, at least 77 extremists were killed by Niger’s army and its foreign allies, most notably France and the United States, according to a statement issued Sunday by the government. The military’s response, which included air support, pushed the extremists from Niger, the government said.
There will be three days of national mourning beginning Monday, the government announced.
Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Ahmed Mohamed will be replaced by Brig-Gen. Salifou Modi, who was the military attache for Niger in Germany, the presidential statement said Monday. He also dismissed the Secretary General of the Ministry of National Defense and the Chief of Land Staff.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for Thursday’s attack, but the attack bore the hallmarks of a Daesh-linked group that said it was behind the December ambush near the town of Inates that killed 71 soldiers and was previously the most deadly attack of its kind in Niger in years.
“The government calls on the population to be more vigilant, more serene and united, and reaffirms its determination to continue the fight against terrorism until the final victory,” the government statement said.
The increase in the death toll as a summit opens in Pau, France, that is to be attended by French President Emmanuel Macron and the leaders of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger Mauritania. Those countries make up the G5 Sahel group that are working with France against the threat of extremists in the region.
The crisis of extremist violence across the Sahel is deepening, particularly in Burkina Faso and Mali.
Islamic extremists also targeted and killed 14 Niger security force members who were escorting election officials on Dec. 25 near Sanam, about 200 kilometers (124.27 miles) from the capital of Niamey. Officials from the national electoral commission were in the area to conduct a census before next year’s vote.
Niger’s military has received training for years from both American and French forces, but these attacks underscore the threat extremists still pose.

WikiLeaks founder Assange needs more time to speak to lawyer, court told

Updated 8 min 39 sec ago
AFP

WikiLeaks founder Assange needs more time to speak to lawyer, court told

Updated 8 min 39 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is not getting the time he needs with his legal team to discuss his fight against extradition to the United States, causing delays to the case, his lawyer told a British court on Monday.
After skipping bail in Britain, Assange spent seven years holed up in Ecuador’s embassy in London before he was dragged out by police in April last year.
He is being held in a British jail pending the US extradition case, having served a sentence for skipping bail.
The United States wants him extradited to face 18 charges including conspiring to hack government computers and violating an espionage law. He could spend decades in prison if convicted.
The 48-year-old Australian appeared for Monday’s hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court wearing glasses and a dark blazer over a light top. He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth to the judge and saluted his supporters in the public gallery at the beginning and end of the hearing.
Assange’s lawyer Gareth Peirce said difficulty in getting time with Assange had delayed the case, telling the court: “This slippage in the timetable is extremely worrying.”
He fled to Ecuador’s embassy in 2012 to avoid being sent to Sweden to face sex crimes accusations that were dropped last year.
He says the US charges against him are a political attempt to silence journalists and publishers, and that the Swedish allegations were part of a plot to catch him.
Assange made global headlines in early 2010 when WikiLeaks published a classified US military video showing a 2007 attack by Apache helicopters in Baghdad that killed a dozen people, including two Reuters news staff.
Judge Vanessa Baraitser said Assange could have time on Monday to speak to his lawyer and appear in court again later in the day. In that second sitting, Peirce said that she had only had an hour to speak to Assange.
Assange’s next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 23. He is due to appear via video link from London’s Belmarsh prison.
Full extradition proceedings are expected to commence in February.

