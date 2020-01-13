You are here

Indonesia, UAE sign $23bn worth of business deals

Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo talks to Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed during a meeting at the presidential palace in Bogor, Indonesia, July 24, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 13 January 2020
Reuters

  • President Joko Widodo witnessed the signing of the deals with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed during an official visit to Abu Dhabi
  • Widodo, who began his second term in office in October, is keen for an increase in foreign investment to help create jobs and boost growth
JAKARTA: Indonesia signed 11 business deals with the United Arab Emirates worth a combined 314.9 trillion rupiah ($23 billion) covering investment in energy and other sectors, President Joko Widodo said on Monday.
Widodo witnessed the signing of the deals with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed over the weekend during an official visit to Abu Dhabi, the Indonesian president said in a tweet.
Widodo, who began his second term in office in October, is keen for an increase in foreign investment to help create jobs and boost growth in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, where economic growth has hovered at around 5% for several years.
In the petrochemical and gas sectors, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) signed deals with Indonesian companies PT Pertamina and PT Chandra Asri Petrochemicals , UAE state news agency WAM reported.
It said they included an agreement for ADNOC to supply 528,000 tons of liquid petroleum gas (LPG) to Pertamina by the end of 2020.
Pertamina and ADNOC signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the potential development of a petrochemicals complex in Balongan, West Java, ADNOC said in a statement on Monday.
The agreements with the Indonesian firms “will potentially help ADNOC to secure in-market presence in one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing economies,” Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, said in the statement.
Widodo said five agreements were also signed between the governments. They covered education, health, agriculture and counter-terrorism, according to Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.
Widodo and the crown prince also discussed a plan to establish a sovereign wealth fund, said Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs, Luhut Pandjaitan.
Japan’s Softbank and the US International Development Finance Corp. (IDFC) were also interested in taking part in the fund, a statement from Pandjaitan said.
The UAE would be able to use the fund to invest in the development of Indonesia’s proposed new capital in East Kalimantan province on Borneo island.
It is also interested in investing in a property development in Aceh province on the island of Sumatra, Pandjaitan said.

JNTO wants to make Japan the ultimate destination for UAE tourists

Updated 20 min 36 sec ago
Daisuke Kobayashi

JNTO wants to make Japan the ultimate destination for UAE tourists

  • Tourism body JINTO has identified the Middle East as an important emerging market for travelers seeking unique luxury experiences
  • The number of international visitors to Japan reached 10.3 million in 2013 and tripled within five years
Updated 20 min 36 sec ago
Daisuke Kobayashi

RIYADH: As a travel destination, Japan is diverse and world-class, with 18 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and a rich, modern pop culture.

The archipelago is more than 3,000 km long, with each prefecture and region home to its own unique offerings, including local culinary delicacies, crafts and festivals, to name a few.

In 2013, the number of international visitors to Japan reached 10.3 million. In five years, this number tripled, meaning that in 2018 Japan welcomed over 31 million international visitors, translating to an 8.7 percent increase year-on-year.

Last year, Japan was ranked fourth in the world by the World Economic Forum for its travel and tourism competitiveness.

Japanese cuisine, shopping, hot springs and theme parks are among the principal attractions for leisure visitors.

Accommodation options across the country’s eight regions and 47 prefectures are broad, ranging from major five-star brands to ryokans (traditional Japanese-style inns).

The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) is involved in a wide range of activities, both domestic and international, which encourage tourists from all over the world to visit the country.

Last year, the JNTO identified the Middle East as an important emerging market for travelers seeking unique luxury experiences.

From the Middle East, the JNTO’s focus will be reaching out to and encouraging leisure travelers — including families, young adults, and those seeking wellness, luxury and authentic cultural experiences such as gourmet dining — to visit Japan.

The JNTO participated in Dubai’s Arabian Travel Market in April 2019, conducting numerous tourism seminars for the region’s travel trade professionals

Connectivity between the UAE and Japan is excellent, with Emirates Airlines flying direct daily to Tokyo’s Haneda and Narita airports and Osaka’s Kansai airport, and Etihad Airways offering daily direct flights to Narita Airport.

The JNTO further strengthened its presence in the region by appointing marketing and PR agency AVIAREPS as a representative to regularly collaborate with regional airline partners in conducting joint consumer promotions, advertising campaigns and ongoing marketing activities that serve to generate greater awareness of Japan’s attractions.

The JNTO encourages visitors from the Middle East seeking an authentic experience to not simply limit their visits to Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto, but also to use the opportunity to venture out to places such as Hokkaido, Tohoku, Shikoku, Kyushu and Okinawa.

The JNTO is planning to renew and expand its official Arabic-language website this year to ensure that relevant, up-to-date information is made available to all.

The organization is committed to furthering its activities in the Middle East so that an increasing number of travelers can easily learn more about the touristic treasures Japan has to offer.

Daisuke Kobayashi is a senior official of the Japan National Tourism Organization in the Middle East.
 

