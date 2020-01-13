Egypt’s Beltone to sell stake in brokerage Auerbach in 2020

You are here

Staff at Beltone Financial’s HQ office in Cairo, Egypt. (Reuters)
  • Beltone believes a sale will help it return to profitability this year after losses since it bought the Auerbach stake in 2016
  • The company, which has branches in Europe, United States and the Middle East, aims to become Egypt’s second biggest brokerage this year
CAIRO: Egyptian investment bank Beltone Financial Holding plans to sell its 60% stake in New York-based brokerage Auerbach Grayson & Company to help stem losses, the bank’s chief executive said on Monday.
Beltone, controlled by Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris, believes a sale will help it return to profitability this year after losses since it bought the Auerbach stake in 2016, Ibrahim Karam told Reuters.
“Although it (Auerbach) helps us with a presence in more than 120 markets, the losses that come from it are big. We have a plan to deal with it that will be finalized before March,” Karam said in an interview in his office overlooking the Nile.
The board of directors had authorized him to negotiate the sale, he added.
Beltone reported losses of 14.3 million Egyptian pounds ($900,000) in 2017, 82.4 million pounds in 2018 and 66.5 million pounds in the first nine months of 2019.
The company also plans in 2020 to enter Gulf and African countries, expand its non-banking financial activities and manage the initial public offering of a big private company on Egypt’s stock exchange, Karam said.
Sawiris bought Beltone Financial in November 2015 for about 650 million pounds. It now has 13 subsidies specializing in investment, asset management and securities.
“We will enter the markets of UAE and Saudi Arabia within 2020. We will have a different model in Saudi Arabia to avoid the mistakes of others,” he said, without elaborating.
“We aim for non-banking financial activities to represent 30-40% of the company’s revenues within the three years until 2023,” he added.
Beltone received approval from the Egyptian regulator to launch new non-banking financial activities in 2020, including financial leasing, mortgage financing and consumer financing. It later plans to begin other activities such as micro-finance, insurance and factoring.
The company, which has branches in Europe, United States and the Middle East, aims to become Egypt’s second biggest brokerage this year, Karam said.
Beltone in 2019 was fourth among Egypt’s 131 brokers by value of trades, according to the Egyptian stock exchange. It had a market share of nearly 5%, Karam said.

Lebanon will probably restructure debt, foreigners will be paid-senior banker

  • One of the world’s most heavily indebted states, Lebanon is mired in a deep financial crisis
  • The crisis is rooted in decades of state corruption and bad governance
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s sovereign debt is probably going to be restructured in a way that hurts neither the economy nor depositors, and foreign holders will be repaid, the banking association head said on Monday.
Salim Sfeir also said he did not foresee problems with a proposal for Lebanese banks to swap their holdings in a maturing March Eurobond of $1.2 billion for longer dated notes, describing such swaps as “common practice.”
Central bank governor Riad Salameh has proposed the swap to Lebanese banks though it is up to the government to decide, senior financial and government sources said.
One of the world’s most heavily indebted states, Lebanon is mired in a deep financial crisis. A dollar shortage has led banks to control access to deposits and block transfers abroad.
Sfeir, the Bank of Beirut’s chief executive, said he had not seen such a crisis during his 50 years in banking.
“Everything we are doing is to preserve the wealth of Lebanon in Lebanon. If not, it will evaporate and Lebanon will be left without liquidity or foreign currency needed for essential goods,” he told Reuters.
“What is being done now is not against the people. Their money is secured and, let me add, the pressure is not from the large depositors.”
“MORE OXYGEN“
The crisis is rooted in decades of state corruption and bad governance. Lebanon’s gross public debt is $89.5 billion, 38% of it in foreign currency. Lebanese investors hold the bulk of the debt. Foreigners hold 30% of the Eurobonds.
“Probably the debt is going to be restructured in one way or another but without affecting the deposits of the people and they are currently working to assure that,” Sfeir said. This would “give more oxygen in order to stimulate our economy.”
Asked how the restructuring should take place, Sfeir said this would be the responsibility of a new government. But the general idea is that “interest rates would go down and maturities would be extended.”
Politicians have failed to agree a new government or a rescue plan since Saad Al-Hariri quit as prime minister last October.
Lebanese Eurobonds of $2.5 billion are set to mature this year.
“Of course foreign holders will be repaid,” Sfeir said.
He said the aim was “not to leave any hard feelings with the international community.”
“By restructuring, let us define what we mean. Restructuring is not hurting anybody. Restructuring is working on (maturity) time and interest rates. It does not mean surgical operations,” he said.
Sfeir also said he opposed the formalization of the banking controls, saying it would then be “difficult to return to normal practice.”
The central bank told banks to increase their capital by 10% by the end of 2019 and a further 10% by June 30, 2020, to help them withstand the crisis.
All banks are working on this, Sfeir said.
“Now what is the probability of success with each and every bank? I don’t know, but I don’t anticipate major difficulties,” he said.

