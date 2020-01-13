You are here

JNTO wants to make Japan the ultimate destination for UAE tourists

Daisuke Kobayashi

  • Tourism body JINTO has identified the Middle East as an important emerging market for travelers seeking unique luxury experiences
  • The number of international visitors to Japan reached 10.3 million in 2013 and tripled within five years
RIYADH: As a travel destination, Japan is diverse and world-class, with 18 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and a rich, modern pop culture.

The archipelago is more than 3,000 km long, with each prefecture and region home to its own unique offerings, including local culinary delicacies, crafts and festivals, to name a few.

In 2013, the number of international visitors to Japan reached 10.3 million. In five years, this number tripled, meaning that in 2018 Japan welcomed over 31 million international visitors, translating to an 8.7 percent increase year-on-year.

Last year, Japan was ranked fourth in the world by the World Economic Forum for its travel and tourism competitiveness.

Japanese cuisine, shopping, hot springs and theme parks are among the principal attractions for leisure visitors.

Accommodation options across the country’s eight regions and 47 prefectures are broad, ranging from major five-star brands to ryokans (traditional Japanese-style inns).

The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) is involved in a wide range of activities, both domestic and international, which encourage tourists from all over the world to visit the country.

Last year, the JNTO identified the Middle East as an important emerging market for travelers seeking unique luxury experiences.

From the Middle East, the JNTO’s focus will be reaching out to and encouraging leisure travelers — including families, young adults, and those seeking wellness, luxury and authentic cultural experiences such as gourmet dining — to visit Japan.

The JNTO participated in Dubai’s Arabian Travel Market in April 2019, conducting numerous tourism seminars for the region’s travel trade professionals

Connectivity between the UAE and Japan is excellent, with Emirates Airlines flying direct daily to Tokyo’s Haneda and Narita airports and Osaka’s Kansai airport, and Etihad Airways offering daily direct flights to Narita Airport.

The JNTO further strengthened its presence in the region by appointing marketing and PR agency AVIAREPS as a representative to regularly collaborate with regional airline partners in conducting joint consumer promotions, advertising campaigns and ongoing marketing activities that serve to generate greater awareness of Japan’s attractions.

The JNTO encourages visitors from the Middle East seeking an authentic experience to not simply limit their visits to Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto, but also to use the opportunity to venture out to places such as Hokkaido, Tohoku, Shikoku, Kyushu and Okinawa.

The JNTO is planning to renew and expand its official Arabic-language website this year to ensure that relevant, up-to-date information is made available to all.

The organization is committed to furthering its activities in the Middle East so that an increasing number of travelers can easily learn more about the touristic treasures Japan has to offer.

Daisuke Kobayashi is a senior official of the Japan National Tourism Organization in the Middle East.
 

Egypt's Beltone to sell stake in brokerage Auerbach in 2020

Reuters

  • Beltone believes a sale will help it return to profitability this year after losses since it bought the Auerbach stake in 2016
  • The company, which has branches in Europe, United States and the Middle East, aims to become Egypt’s second biggest brokerage this year
CAIRO: Egyptian investment bank Beltone Financial Holding plans to sell its 60% stake in New York-based brokerage Auerbach Grayson & Company to help stem losses, the bank’s chief executive said on Monday.
Beltone, controlled by Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris, believes a sale will help it return to profitability this year after losses since it bought the Auerbach stake in 2016, Ibrahim Karam told Reuters.
“Although it (Auerbach) helps us with a presence in more than 120 markets, the losses that come from it are big. We have a plan to deal with it that will be finalized before March,” Karam said in an interview in his office overlooking the Nile.
The board of directors had authorized him to negotiate the sale, he added.
Beltone reported losses of 14.3 million Egyptian pounds ($900,000) in 2017, 82.4 million pounds in 2018 and 66.5 million pounds in the first nine months of 2019.
The company also plans in 2020 to enter Gulf and African countries, expand its non-banking financial activities and manage the initial public offering of a big private company on Egypt’s stock exchange, Karam said.
Sawiris bought Beltone Financial in November 2015 for about 650 million pounds. It now has 13 subsidies specializing in investment, asset management and securities.
“We will enter the markets of UAE and Saudi Arabia within 2020. We will have a different model in Saudi Arabia to avoid the mistakes of others,” he said, without elaborating.
“We aim for non-banking financial activities to represent 30-40% of the company’s revenues within the three years until 2023,” he added.
Beltone received approval from the Egyptian regulator to launch new non-banking financial activities in 2020, including financial leasing, mortgage financing and consumer financing. It later plans to begin other activities such as micro-finance, insurance and factoring.
The company, which has branches in Europe, United States and the Middle East, aims to become Egypt’s second biggest brokerage this year, Karam said.
Beltone in 2019 was fourth among Egypt’s 131 brokers by value of trades, according to the Egyptian stock exchange. It had a market share of nearly 5%, Karam said.

