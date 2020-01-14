What We Are Reading Today: Why We Can’t Sleep by Ada Calhoun

Why We Can’t Sleep by Ada Calhoun examines the plight of the middle-class women of Generation X. She argues that they face unique pressures.

In Why We Can’t Sleep, Calhoun “opens up the cultural and political contexts of Gen X’s predicament,” a critic commented in goodreads.com.

Curtis Sittenfeld said in a review for The New York Times that Why We Can’t Sleep “grew out of an article for O Magazine that went viral, so perhaps it’s facile to say that it reads like a book that grew out of an article.”

Calhoun “alternates among citing statistics and studies; interviewing experts and an assortment of Gen X women,” said Sittenfeld.

“Writing this book cured my midlife crisis,” Calhoun reveals, hearteningly, near the end.

“The recommendations she makes based on her research and personal experience: Get off your phone and away from social media. Look out for your health, but don’t be too hard on yourself, and remember that sometimes feeling miserable is normal. Join or form a club with other women,” added Sittenfeld.