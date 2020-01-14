Gigi Hadid named as potential juror in Weinstein trial

You are here

Hadid told Justice James Burke she had met Weinstein before as well as actress Salma Hayek.
Updated 14 January 2020
Reuters

NEW YORK: More than 100 potential jurors showed up on Monday in a Manhattan courtroom for the rape trial of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, including model Gigi Hadid.

The Weinstein trial entered its second week as the judge and lawyers in the case sought to select a panel of 12 impartial New Yorkers to decide his fate.

Hadid told Justice James Burke, who is presiding over the case, she had met Weinstein before as well as actress Salma Hayek, who may be called as a witness or be mentioned during the trial. Despite this, Hadid said she could remain impartial.

“I think I’m still able to keep an open mind on the facts,” said Hadid, who as a Manhattan resident received a standard jury summons.

Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women, and faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault. His trial began on Jan. 6 and could last up to two months.

