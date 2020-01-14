You are here

  • Home
  • Europeans to trigger Iran nuclear deal dispute mechanism

Europeans to trigger Iran nuclear deal dispute mechanism

Washington's European allies have tried to keep the nuclear agreement from collapsing since President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of it in 2018. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wupmn

Updated 30 sec ago
Reuters

Europeans to trigger Iran nuclear deal dispute mechanism

  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the way forward was to agree a new "Trump deal"
Updated 30 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: Britain, France and Germany will trigger the dispute resolution mechanism in the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, two European diplomats said on Tuesday, the biggest step the Europeans have taken in response as Tehran has backed off nuclear commitments.
In one of the strongest calls yet from Europe for a new agreement to replace the 2015 deal that Washington abandoned two years ago, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the way forward was to agree a new "Trump deal".
Washington's European allies have tried to keep the nuclear agreement from collapsing since President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of it in 2018. Under the agreement, international sanctions against Iran were lifted in return for Tehran agreeing to curbs on its nuclear programme.
But Washington has reimposed sanctions, denying Iran most of the economic benefits. Iran has responded by gradually exceeding many of the limitations it had signed up to in the deal. This month it said it would abandon limits on its production of enriched uranium, a step the Europeans said was likely to force them to respond.
The European diplomats said Britain, France and Germany would notify the European Union later on Tuesday that they were triggering the dispute resolution mechanism.
Under the mechanism outlined in the deal, the EU would then inform the other parties - Russia and China as well as Iran itself. There would then be 15 days to resolve the differences, a deadline which can be extended by consensus.
The process can ultimately lead to a "snapback" - the reimposition of sanctions in place under previous U.N. resolutions.

Topics: Iran deal

Related

Middle-East
Iran’s president Rouhani says downing Ukrainian plane ‘unforgivable error’

Harsh weather kills 70 more people in Pakistan, Afghanistan

Updated 3 min 1 sec ago
AP

Harsh weather kills 70 more people in Pakistan, Afghanistan

  • Latest deaths raise the two countries’ overall death toll from the severe weather to 126 since Sunday
  • Disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir was the worst-affected area, with 55 deaths in the past 24 hours
Updated 3 min 1 sec ago
AP
MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan: Severe winter weather has claimed more lives as avalanches triggered by heavy snowfall killed 55 people in Pakistan-administered Kashmir while 15 died in neighboring Afghanistan, officials said Tuesday.
The latest deaths raise the two countries’ overall death toll from the severe weather to 126 since Sunday.
The disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir was the worst-affected area, with 55 deaths in the past 24 hours, said Waseem Uddin, a spokesman for Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority.
Among those fatalities, 41 died in a single avalanche in the Neelum Valley while 14 people died in elsewhere in the region, he said. Avalanches are common in Kashmir, which is divided between Pakistan and India and claimed by both in its entirety.
Earlier on Tuesday, Ahmad Raza Qadri, the minister for the disaster management authority in Kashmir, said they had declared a state of emergency in the affected areas. “Rescuers are facing difficulties in reaching the stricken villages,” he said,
Military helicopters were being used to evacuate people as authorities struggle to reopen highways and reach people cut off by heavy snowfall and avalanches in both Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Also badly affected by heavy snowfall is Pakistan’s southwestern Baluchistan province, where 20 people died, said Uddin, adding that some parts in the province was under six inches of snow. Twelve people were also killed in weather-related incidents in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province.
In Afghanistan, the State Ministry for Disaster Management confirmed at least 15 more deaths overnight, raising the death toll in weather-related incidents since Sunday to 39.
So far, about 300 houses have been damaged across Afghanistan because of snowfall, floods and landslides, the agency said. On Monday, residents of the Afghan capital, Kabul, where temperatures dropped to -15° Celsius, abandoned driving and struggled to get to work on snow-covered roads.

Latest updates

Harsh weather kills 70 more people in Pakistan, Afghanistan
Europeans to trigger Iran nuclear deal dispute mechanism
US director Spike Lee to lead Cannes film festival jury
Dubai’s DP World wins ruling against Djibouti over seized port
Turkey threatens to ‘teach lesson’ to Libya’s Haftar

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.